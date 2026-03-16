5 Chic Ways NYC Girls Are Styling Their Basics For Spring

I am a chronic outfit repeater. In fact, I love a uniform for each season, especially spring. Light layers built through basics are my go-to. I live in NYC and have noticed my friends and influencers alike have been wearing more and more basics during what is known as Fool’s Spring. Those are the few days when the sun peaks out from hiding and people come out of the woodworks to sit outside at cafes.
While I may be one of those fools, those days gave me insight on what is trending amongst NYC’s cool girl fashion scene, and it looks like it’s basics. This doesn’t come as a surprise to me, cool girls are always wearing the most effortless pieces and making it their own with thier personal style. Take influencer, Anaa Saber for example, she’s been spotted in a tank top paired with a light layered sweatsuit and kitten heels. There’s always a chic spin to these outfits that I love recreating.
If you’re looking for some outfit inspiration for spring, don’t let Fool’s Spring stop you, and keep scrolling to recreate these cool girl-approved outfits.
Red T-shirt + White Pants + Red Flats + Blue Bag
T-shirts don't have to be boring this spring. NYC dressers are wearing them as their pops of color like this look below. Red is always a good idea when you're stuck. Pair a crisp red tee with a pair of white pants and match your shirt to your flats if you're feeling bold
ZARA
Short Sleeve T-Shirt
La Ligne
Rolled Cuff Trousers
Everlane
Made in Italy Almond-Toe Flats
COACH
Brooklyn 28 Suede Shoulder Bag
Black Tube Top + Green Cargo Pants + Thong Sandals + East West Bag
Tube tops don't get enough love. I have an affinity for this basic paired with cargo pants. It's a cool and casual outfit that I will definitely be wearing this upcoming season. Add a pair of thong sandals and an East West bag, and you have yourself a very NYC cool girl outfit.
Everlane
The Form Tube Top
Aritzia
Tna Strobe Cargo Pants
Schutz
Carolyn Patent Sandals
Stand Oil Global
More Baguette Bag / Black
Black Tank Top + Baggy Jeans + Pointed-Toe Heels
There's something very model-off-duty about a black tank top and a pair of simple, baggy blue jeans. As a uniform wearer, I'd be in this look on repeat. Add a pair of pointed-toe heels on a night out.