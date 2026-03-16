No Dresses, No Heels—This Is What L.A. It Girls Wear Out to Dinner Instead in 2026

Not sure if you’ve noticed, but more often than not in 2026, people don’t wear typical “going out” clothes to go out to dinner—especially in the somewhat sartorially laid-back Los Angeles. And Kendall Jenner, one of the most well-dressed L.A. It girls of them all, is proof positive of this. While out to dinner with Hailey Bieber and friends in recent days, Jenner wore a chill yet chic outfit that represents how stylish women dress for dinner in 2026, which is in contrast to the decked-out, clubbing-adjacent outfits L.A. It girls of years past would wear to dinner.
The outfit consisted of an oatmeal-colored Ciao Lucia cardigan, dark denim Khaite Danielle jeans, and her favorite The Row Stella flats. For her accessories, Jenner chose a cool combination of a bandana tied over her hair, a simple The Row bag, and Chimi sunglasses. The outfit would be appropriate for countless occasions—dinner with your friends included.
Scroll on to shop Jenner’s look, along with more bandanas (the 2026 trend that I think made the outfit).