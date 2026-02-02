When it comes to '90s minimalism, denim is often treated as non-negotiable, but Kendall Jenner has just proven otherwise. Stepping out in one of the chicest interpretations of the trend I’ve seen all season, without a hint of denim in sight.
Instead of defaulting to the era’s signature stove pipe jeans, Kendall laid the foundations with a far smarter alternative: a sleek pair of black trousers. Channelling the clean lines and pared-back polish of ’90s dressing, her trousers delivered a sharper, more elevated silhouette. In fact, with their streamlined finish and monochrome finish, black trousers may be an even more powerful minimalism staple.
She kept the mood relaxed with a pair of high-vamp burgundy ballet flats, preserving the outfit’s ease without undermining its sophistication. A timeless silhouette that continues to trend season after season, ballet flats remain a foundational investment piece.
Layering added another note of refinement. Kendall opted for a crisp white button-down, worn beneath a black V-neck knit. The choice of a shirt, rather than a simple tee, introduced an extra layer of poise, subtly elevating the ensemble while staying true to its minimalist roots.
Finished with dark sunglasses, the look felt easy yet considered—arguably one of Kendall’s chicest outfits to date. Read on to discover and shop Kendall's '90s-inpired look below.
Shop V-Neck Knits, Black Trousers and Flats:
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper
I would easily beleive you if you told me this was designer.
Zara
Pinstriped Trousers With Darts and Pocket Flaps
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in dark navy.
Zara
Flat Leather Ballet Flats
Style with tall socks to give your look a preppy feel.
H&M
V-Neck Jumper
Style this with black trousers or pair with a sleek pencil skirt.
H&M
Tailored Trousers
These come in UK sizes 2—30.
& Other Stories
Leather Ballet Flats
These also come in dark brown.
Omnes
Daria V-Neck Thick Knit Boxy Jumper
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic black knit.
Reformation
Mason Pant
Reformation's Mason trousers are a fashion person's favourites.
Sturlini
Danza Leather Pumps
High-vamp flats are one of the chicest purchases of the season.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually it.
COS
Tailored Straight-Leg Trousers
Classic straight leg trousers will never go out of style.
H&M
Ballet Pumps - Black
The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.