Last weekend, Miami was taken over by the pinnacle of motorsport, with Formula 1 returning after a monthlong break in racing. People have been starved for on-track action and the world that surrounds it, and as a result, everyone and their mother jetted to the 305 for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix weekend, hosting activations, dinners, and plenty of celebrity guests. It was, by far, the coolest crowd we've seen in Miami since its inaugural race back in 2022, with some attendees flying directly from the city to New York for the Met Gala, which took place one day after the checkered flag waved, announcing Kimi Antonelli as the weekend's winner. Hailey Bieber and Chase Infiniti, I'm talking about you.
Highlights from the race weekend started early, with Apple TV and Beats hosting an intimate dinner with LPGA golfer Lily Muni He at The Bath Club in Miami. Fellow F1 WAGs Carmen Mundt, Rebecca Donaldson (a Who What Wear UK editor in residence), and Kelly Piquet also attended the 13-course omakase experience from chef Wei Chen of Omawei. The following evening, Alexandra Leclerc hosted an equally star-studded dinner to celebrate her recently released collaboration with Frame. The team chose Casa Tua Miami Beach for the occasion, where Bieber, as well as Kim Petras, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Dylan Minnette, Charlotte Lawrence, Devon Windsor, and Stas Karanikolaou enjoyed caviar and chocolates shaped like the Leclerc family's beloved dachshund, Leo.
I won't give it all away, though. The best thing about F1, after all, is watching how a race weekend plays out. Without further ado, find out what cool people ate, did, and wore during F1's Miami Grand Prix weekend.
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As I previously mentioned, some of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports, and music made their way to Miami this past weekend for the return of F1 after a long break, many hosted by the sport's well-known team partners, from Audi F1 to Tommy Hilfiger, the official clothing partner of Cadillac F1 Team. Audi brought in Lupita Nyong'o, a regular face in the F1 paddock, as well as One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti and Reminders of Him actor Tyriq Withers, all of whom spent the weekend getting an up-close look at what the team put together for its first Miami Grand Prix. I personally enjoyed the Audi Turn 1 Club, which offered viewers an impeccable view of the main straight and action-filled first corner of the track. Other stars, like Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and Katseye singer Manon Bannerman, were hosted by Tommy Hilfiger, hanging out in Cadillac's garage with the brand's founder.
F1 race weekends always feature a few great outfits thanks to Scuderia Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, who is largely responsible for the rise of F1 fashion in recent years, but rarely do we get treated to as many noteworthy fits as we did in Miami. Hamilton started off strong, arriving at the Miami International Autodrome on Wednesday to do media in a Saint Laurent look from the brand's spring/summer 2026 menswear collection, including a highlighter-orange windbreaker, a burgundy tie, and brown pleated trousers. Alexandra Leclerc later wore a womenswear look from the same season on Sunday, but it was her red-leather pants look earlier in the weekend that garnered the most buzz, with the bottoms coming from her collaboration with FRAME. Other WAGs like Rebecca Donaldson and Lily Muni He likewise showed out with their paddock looks, with the former carrying The Row's Peggy bag and a miniskirt ensemble by The Frankie Shop, and the latter opting for an all-white outfit that she accessorized with red sandals and Loewe's sold-out Squeeze Fruit beaded shoulder bag. Finally, attendee Tyriq Withers arrived at the Audi F1 garage donning a casual tan-suede Louis Vuitton jacket paired with paint-splattered jorts and ostrich-leather cowboy boots.
There's always something to do in Miami during the first weekend in May, with countless pop-ups, brunches, dinners, and parties happening all at the same time. I already talked about Frame and Apple TV's dinners, but there was also a cocktail party celebrating TAG Heuer's new Miami Design District boutique, which was attended by ambassadors Patrick Dempsey and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, where the duo rocked their F1 Pastel Collection timepieces. Across town, Audi hosted guests at Nu Stadium for the Inter Miami versus Orlando City match. Attendees got to see soccer icon Lionel Messi score, as well as Ian Fray and Telasco Segovia. On Saturday, French Bloom and The Webster teamed up Boss kicked off a two-week-long pop-up at Miami Pool House with a party hosted by Ja Rule.
There's certainly no shortage of eateries in Miami, especially now that so many buzzy New York City restaurants have opened in the area, from Carbone to Pastis. During race weekend, it's almost impossible to get a reservation at any of them, particularly when brands are hosting private dinners inside, yet the chicest attendees at this weekend's grand prix made it to all of them, sipping martinis and eating spicy rigatoni with little to no effort to get inside. Casa Tua, founded in Miami Beach in 2001, was a hot spot, especially as the restaurant that hosted Alexandra Leclerc's Frame dinner. American Express popped up like it always does with Carbone Beach, a waterside event where guests like Cindy Crawford, Snoop Dogg, and Alix Earle could eat their favorites from Carbone in a more casual setting. In South Beach, everyone goes to Joe's Stone Crab at least once. Insider tip: Order the fried chicken. It's one of the best things on the menu. And if you're headed away from the beach, stop into Mandolin Aegean Bistro for some of the best Greek food and vibes in the area.