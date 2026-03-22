Everyone in My Brooklyn Neighborhood Wears Spring Boots—6 Trends I'm Already Seeing

I've been living in Brooklyn for a few years now and love the personal style of everyone I pass by. I find myself asking passersby the details of their outfits, especially their shoes. This year, spring is taking a longer time than usual to hit my favorite borough, but I've been preparing anyway. I noticed during our short stint with the sun, aka Fool's Spring, boots were still everywhere.
Boots don't have to be limited to winter, but I was caught by surprise at the number of people still wearing boots. I'd assume people would wear sandals, heels, flip-flips… but then it hit me: These boot trends will be everywhere once spring has officially arrived. From moto boots to animal-print, boots will still be a major spring trend.
If you're into wearing boots for spring, keep scrolling to see outfit inspiration and shop all the trends.
Moto Boots
These boots are everywhere. My best friend and one of my neighbors has a pair. During all my café and errand stops, I keep seeing this edgy trend styled with casual outfits and leather jackets, namely. Moto boots are so back for spring.
Shop Moto Boots
ZARA
Leather Embroidered Flat Boots
Valentino Garavani
Rockstud Biker Boots
Banana Republic Factory
Leather Moto Boots
INTENTIONALLY BLANK
Josephine Boots
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boots
Slouchy Boots
Slouchy boots are so chic to me. They marry an outfit seamlessly by adding texture without having to try hard. Effortlessly cool is always the vibe we're going for in Brooklyn.
Shop Slouchy Boots
ZARA
Ruched Split Leather Ankle Boots
Schutz
Maryana Up Slouch Pointed Toe Boot
ALOHAS
Kalila Suede Boots
Kenneth Cole
Marsha Booties
H&M
Pointed Boots
Kitten-Heel Boots
If there's one shoe I see religiously worn around my block, it's a kitten-heel boot. Since winter, it's been a major trend in NYC, and it's clearly a fan favorite for spring, too. I'm wearing my pair with shorts and a tank top for an edgy, cool-girl vibe.