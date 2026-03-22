Everyone in My Brooklyn Neighborhood Wears Spring Boots—6 Trends I'm Already Seeing

These will be everywhere soon.

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women wearing spring boots trends
(Image credit: @claradyrhauge; @chanelmckinsie; @oliviagraceherring)

I've been living in Brooklyn for a few years now and love the personal style of everyone I pass by. I find myself asking passersby the details of their outfits, especially their shoes. This year, spring is taking a longer time than usual to hit my favorite borough, but I've been preparing anyway. I noticed during our short stint with the sun, aka Fool's Spring, boots were still everywhere.

Boots don't have to be limited to winter, but I was caught by surprise at the number of people still wearing boots. I'd assume people would wear sandals, heels, flip-flips… but then it hit me: These boot trends will be everywhere once spring has officially arrived. From moto boots to animal-print, boots will still be a major spring trend.

If you're into wearing boots for spring, keep scrolling to see outfit inspiration and shop all the trends.

Moto Boots

These boots are everywhere. My best friend and one of my neighbors has a pair. During all my café and errand stops, I keep seeing this edgy trend styled with casual outfits and leather jackets, namely. Moto boots are so back for spring.

a woman wearing a brown leather jacket, pink shoulder bag, pink striped skirt, and brown boots

(Image credit: @oliviagraceherring)

Shop Moto Boots

Slouchy Boots

Slouchy boots are so chic to me. They marry an outfit seamlessly by adding texture without having to try hard. Effortlessly cool is always the vibe we're going for in Brooklyn.

a woman wearing a striped long sleeve shirt, brown skirt, and slouchy tan boots

(Image credit: @chanelmckinsie)

Shop Slouchy Boots

Kitten-Heel Boots

If there's one shoe I see religiously worn around my block, it's a kitten-heel boot. Since winter, it's been a major trend in NYC, and it's clearly a fan favorite for spring, too. I'm wearing my pair with shorts and a tank top for an edgy, cool-girl vibe.

a woman wearing a black turtleneck, blue jeans, suede tote bag, and black kitten heel boots

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Shop Kitten-Heel Boots