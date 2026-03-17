6 Spring Jacket Trends That Solve Those "Just Bring a Light Jacket" Dilemmas

These will be everywhere.

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women wearing spring jacket trends: cropped trench jackets, funnel neck jackets, and bomber jackets
(Image credit: @dawn.tan; @nlmarilyn; @aimeesong)
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Light layering is about to be everywhere in just a few weeks. The first official day of spring is March 20. I've already fallen for fool's spring and wore some light jackets for a few days in a row before the temperature dropped again. It literally snowed the day after a beautiful sunny day. So rude. Anyway, those few warm days were the perfect time to test out some spring 2026 jacket trends I've noticed fashion people are into.

Some trends are classics like bomber jackets and windbreakers, while others are kind of unexpected, but exciting to try nonetheless. I'm patiently waiting for the day to wear these without worry of a random snow day popping up. Instagram influencers are already privy to these upcoming trends and sold me on a few to sport myself.

If you're on the hunt for a new spring jacket trend to wear for 2026, keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and shop each style.

Nylon Funnel-Neck Jackets

Funnel-neck jackets are the next spring's outerwear trend. These are so chic and effortlessly cool. They're also versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on what vibe you're going for.

a woman wearing a black funnel neck jacket and white pants and black heels

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Windbreakers

Windbreakers don't get enough love, but they are an absolute spring staple for me. Sometimes, especially in NYC, a spring day can get hotter than expected, and the last thing you want is to be sweaty while out and about. Then the sun starts to set, and you're a little chilly. That's where a windbreaker comes in. I wear mine with jeans and pants with sneakers every spring.

a woman wearing a white windbreaker, black capri leggings and black flip flops

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)