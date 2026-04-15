It Girls in Paris, London, and NYC Are Already Wearing These Spring-to-Summer Transitional Trends

They're easier to re-create than you think.

By
published
in Features
Women wearing fitted basics, one of the biggest 2026 spring to summer transitional trends.
(Image credit: @elie.rtl; @sandrashehab)
Jump to category:

It's that in-between time when mornings still feel crisp, afternoons flirt with summer, and getting dressed becomes less about layers for warmth and more about layers for intention. Naturally, the most stylish women in Paris, London, and NYC have already mastered it. Instead of overcomplicating things, they're leaning into transitional trends that feel thoughtful, slightly undone, and quietly directional. They're looks that make you do a double take but still feel completely wearable.

What stands out most right now is how simple these trends actually are. The foundation is built on familiar staples—T-shirts, button-downs, lightweight knits, and denim—that are styled in a way that feels entirely new. There's a focus on proportion, subtle layering, and unexpected pairings that give even the most basic pieces a fashion-person edge. It's less about buying something new and more about reworking what you already own into looks that feel fresh for the season ahead.

Across all three cities, the common thread is ease. Nothing looks too polished or too precious. Instead, it's that effortless mix of structured and relaxed, fitted and oversize, simple and slightly experimental. These are the trends that move seamlessly from a chilly morning coffee run to a sunny afternoon lunch, and they're set to define spring-to-summer dressing in 2026.

A woman wearing all white essentials, one of the biggest 2026 spring to summer transitional trends.

(Image credit: @elie.rtl)

1. Layered T-Shirts

A woman wearing layered t-shirts, one of the biggest 2026 spring to summer transitional trends.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Layering a long-sleeve tee under a short-sleeve one is quickly becoming the easiest way to make basics feel directional. It adds just enough dimension without feeling heavy, making it perfect for unpredictable spring weather. Fashion people are keeping the palette neutral or slightly tonal for an elevated take. The result feels intentionally styled but still completely effortless.

Shop the trend:

2. Sweater + Lace

A woman wearing sweater and lace shorts, one of the biggest 2026 spring to summer transitional trends.

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

There's something inherently cool about pairing a cozy knit with delicate lace shorts. The contrast between soft structure and barely-there texture creates a look that feels equal parts relaxed and polished. It's a styling trick that is very Parisian—subtle but impactful. Add simple flats or boots and the outfit instantly reads as considered.

Shop the trend:

3. Fitted Button-Down Shirt

A woman wearing fitted button down shirt, one of the biggest 2026 spring to summer transitional trends.

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Button-downs are getting a sharper, more tailored update this season. Whether slightly corseted or just closely cut to the body, the silhouette feels sleek and modern. Even flannel versions are being styled in a more refined way, shedding their traditionally casual feel. It's an easy shift that makes a classic piece feel brand-new.

Shop the trend:

4. Thin Knit + Miniskirt

A woman wearing thin knit and miniskirt, one of the biggest 2026 spring to summer transitional trends.

(Image credit: @dananozime)

A lightweight knit paired with a miniskirt is becoming a go-to formula for transitional dressing. The balance of coverage on top and bare legs keeps the look seasonally appropriate without trying too hard. It feels polished but still playful, especially when styled with simple shoes. Think of it as the easiest way to look put-together in seconds.

Shop the trend:

5. All-White Essentials