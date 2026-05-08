When I think of summer fashion, dresses and sandals are what typically come to mind, the slinkier and strappier the better. They're airy and easy, two qualities I look for whenever temperatures rise to peak-summer levels. Or, at least, that was my go-to pairing. In the lead-up to 2026, I've seen a few alternative shoe options that have me questioning my longtime allegiance to sandals, steering my footwear preferences toward another, less conventional shoe trend: moto boots. Apparently, chic girls in their 20s aren't loyal to sandals like I thought we all were, and when they're looking for shoes to wear with summer dresses, moto boots are the style they're grabbing right now—case in point: Olivia Rodrigo.
Rodrigo, who's gearing up to release her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, on June 12, was spotted in Barcelona this week shopping with friends ahead of a private concert she'll be performing at in the Spanish city. For the casual occasion, the 23-year-old wore a black drop-waist knee-length dress by a local Barcelona brand, Gimaguas, which she paired with Frye moto boots, specifically, the Campus 14L boots, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a handbag from the Rixo x Dragon Diffusion collaboration. Everyone's talking about the bag in fashion RN, but it was her dress-and-boots combo that immediately caught my eye. Everyone expects people to style a summer dress like hers with flip-flops or strappy sandals, but her choice to trade them in for edgy boots made her look tenfold cooler and more interesting.
Next time you're not sure what shoes to wear with a summer dress, especially if you want to stand out instead of fit in, try swapping out sandals for rugged moto boots à la Rodrigo. And don't worry about finding a pair. There are plenty of versions to shop below.