The Sophisticated Coat Trend That's Making the Rounds in Paris, L.A., and London

The car coat—a slightly shorter alternative to a standard trench coat with a single-breasted fit, as opposed to double—has been around for over a century, with historians suggesting it first took off back in the early 1900s. And yet, many people only learned of the silhouette this year, when it took off seemingly out of nowhere on celebrities, the runways, and the streets of cities like Paris, London, Los Angeles, and more. Traditionally more of a staple in men's fashion, the top layer, which is designed to make sitting in a car easier and more comfortable (re: its knee-length hem), has successfully broken into the women's ready-to-wear landscape. And after all this time, it's not giving up its newfound popularity there anytime soon.

Typically, the thought is that trends start on the runways and trickle down to celebrities, who have access to pieces straight off the catwalk, and eventually to street style. (Though, depending on how many followers you have, maybe you have that direct access too.) From my POV, though, the rise of the car coat for women started the opposite way. Suddenly, people all over my Instagram feed weren't wearing the maxi-length trenches or coats they once never left home without. Instead, they were choosing shorter, single-breasted toppers, usually in a lighter-weight fabric, that had less bulk and more of a sleek appearance. In Paris, Sylvie Mus took the classic approach and chose to wear a version by Burberry. I bought my chocolate-brown car coat from Fforme at a sample sale and haven't taken it off since. (You only think I'm kidding.) During a trip to Milan, Magasin founder Laura Reilly styled a black option with J.Crew's editor-favorite lace-trim skirt and boots by The Row. Every look I spotted a car coat in was elevated and sophisticated, something you can't say about all outerwear, even the styles at their trendiest in 2025.

In the wild:

Laura Reilly wearing a car coat, lace-trim skirt, and The Row boots.

(Image credit: @laurareilly___)

Styling notes: If you like the knee-length-skirt-with-boots look, a car coat is the perfect topper because it breaks up the various lines of your outfit. For balance purposes, you never want your coat and the pieces underneath it to line up exactly.

Sylvie Mus wearing a Burberry car coat with a cream top and dark-wash jeans.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Styling notes: Car coats were designed to be less bulky than a traditional trench coat, so they're great if you want something lighter on top. This outfit could have gone with a leather bomber jacket or blazer, but Mus's Burberry car coat is more free-flowing and relaxed yet polished, and the length adds interesting contrast.

Eliza Huber wearing a brown FFORME car coat with a white button-down shirt, Levi's jeans, and Chanel sling-backs.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Styling notes: Skip traditional taupe or black and opt for chocolate brown instead if you want your car coat to always be the centerpiece of your outfit. The color also makes styling more interesting. Here, a navy-blue east-west bag is an unexpected complement to the coat's brown color, making both pop.

It's not that car coats have never made it to the runway, however. They've been spotted at various points across various seasons, but never really hit "trend" status, probably because so many other outerwear styles overpowered them. Miuccia Prada didn't let them get passed over this season, though. At Miu Miu's F/W 25 show in Paris back in early March, Mrs. Prada highlighted the rising silhouette on a couple of models, styling plaid and gingham car coats on top of floral, just-above-the-knee-length dresses worn with tall socks and sneakers. The choice gave the traditionally feminine frocks a masculine tinge, building on the show's emphasis on individuality and dressing with a spirit of freedom, ignoring societal norms about who should wear what.

On the runway at Miu Miu's F/W 25 show:

Image 1 of 2
Model walking in the F/W 25 Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a plaid car coat with a floral dress.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The A-list caught on quickly, as they so often do, with both Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner being spotted post–fashion month in car coats of their own, Bieber in Los Angeles and Jenner in Paris, where she was shooting a campaign for L'Oréal. Bieber's look went particularly viral, praised for its casual grace. She styled a tan car coat by The Row with a striped Marni tee, Gimaguas kick-flare pants, The Row mules, and a Khaite large clutch tucked under one arm. The look was modern minimalism at its finest, an updated take on the off-duty style we all now reference constantly from past decades.

On A-listers:

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: Hailey Bieber is seen on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Lock Earrings ($3300) and Elsa Peretti Bone Ring ($5000); The Row shoes and trench; Gimaguas Lula Trousers ($175); Marni top

Kendall Jenner is seen in Paris after a L'Oréal shoot wearing a plaid car coat, jeans, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Marlo Tote ($4300); Gucci sunglasses

Jenner's take was on the more low-key side, with the model and 818 founder wearing a gray, plaid car coat on top of jeans and a black sweater post-shoot. She then accessorized with vintage Gucci sunglasses and The Row's latest handbag hit, the Marlo.

Clearly, car coats are flying high across all the fashion capitals. Get on board by shopping any of the sophisticated toppers in the curated collection below. As someone who's been wearing her car coat for months now, trust me, you won't regret it.

Shop the car coat trend:

Single-Breasted Car Coat
COS
Single-Breasted Car Coat

Black is a great choice if versatility is your goal. It goes with brown, black, navy, white, cream, and so much more.

Clyde Trench Coat - Light Beige - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Clyde Trench Coat

I swear every editor I know owns this car coat from Sézane. Plus, it's French. Need I say more?

Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat in Honey - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat in Honey

If you're going to invest big in this trend, you can't go wrong with Burberry.

Oversized Trench Zw Collection
ZARA
Oversized Trench Zw Collection

A great price for the quality. After all, every fashion person knows ZW Collection is Zara's chicest and most buy-worthy line.

Gray Car Coat
LEMAIRE
Gray Car Coat

People don't talk enough about how elite Lemaire is.

Oversized Single Breasted Coat
Uniqlo
Oversized Single Breasted Coat

This $60 Uniqlo version was also designed by Christophe Lemaire.

100% Cotton Sailor Collar Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Sailor Collar Trench Coat

The sailor collar and congested buttons take this version up about a million notches in my book.

Anine Bing Randy Oversized Trench Coat
Anine Bing
Randy Oversized Trench Coat

I'm personally very into this green-tan hybrid color option.

Xxs / Cement
Rue Sophie
Roche Jacket

Oh, this one is rich.

Trench Coat With Slits at Hem
H&M
Trench Coat With Slits at Hem

Save big with this H&M version that looks far pricier than $75.

Holiday Trench Coat
BIRROT
Holiday Trench Coat

Tip: Bookmark this brand. Birrot will be everywhere pretty soon.

Zw Collection 100% Suede Coat Limited Edition
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Suede Coat Limited Edition

A suede car coat? Say less.

Yuri Cotton-Twill Coat
LESET
Yuri Cotton-Twill Coat

If you want the car coat nobody else will have, here's the pick for you. The color is unique.

Barbour Barbour Garbo Showerproof Trench
Barbour
Garbo Showerproof Trench

Barbour is another all-time great in the outerwear department.

everlane, The Mac Coat
everlane
The Mac Coat

So chic.

Line & Dot Shiloh Trench Coat
Line & Dot
Shiloh Trench Coat

The contrast collar is winning me over.

Cotton Car Coat
COS
Cotton Car Coat

This shade of green is so big right now.

Irene Jacket
Reformation
Irene Jacket

This one feels like the child of a car coat and a barn jacket.

Zw Collection Minimalist Trench
ZARA
Zw Collection Minimalist Trench

This trench already lives in my shopping cart. Next up? My closet.

Madewell, Single-Breasted Trench Coat
Madewell
Single-Breasted Trench Coat

Madewell never does me wrong.

Aligne Barnaby Reversible Coat
Aligne
Barnaby Reversible Coat

I recently popped into Aligne's NYC pop up to try this coat on. It's reversible and so so good.

Flowing Water-Repellent Fabric Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Water-Repellent Fabric Trench Coat

The funnel neck is what convinced me to press purchase.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

