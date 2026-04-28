If You Need New Spring Outfit Ideas, Here Are 7 Cool Ones I Can't Stop Thinking About

Spring is finally here, but I have been in a slump figuring out what to wear. The sun’s warmth has brought me so much joy, but sometimes the fickle weather can be hard to dress for. I want to look cool and effortless—I truly don’t want to overthink an outfit at all—and still feel completely comfortable. Luckily, I’ve found a few outfits on Instagram that are spring-friendly, fun to style, and easy to assemble.
These outfits are from Instagram's coolest It girls, and each look is versatile and perfect for whatever spring scenario you’re getting dressed for. Whether you’re going out to brunch with friends, running errands all day, strolling in the city, or going to a dinner party, these outfits are top-tier, and I can’t stop thinking about them. Keep scrolling to re-create them and look like the coolest version of yourself this spring.
Hot Red Top
Spring is the perfect time to delve into wearing color if you haven’t been into it before. Explore with a red tank top like the one shown below. Keep the rest of your look relatively neutral with dark-wash, low-rise jeans. Add a pair of kitten heels for a simple but chic finish to your look. If you’re really not into the idea of wearing a bright color at all, trade the red top for a white one.
Get the Look
ZARA
Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
MANGO
Low-Rise Wideleg Jeans
Cinq à Sept
Frankie Kitten Heel Sandals
MARGESHERWOOD
Bessette Shoulder Bag
Dark-Wash Jeans With Pointed-Toe Shoes
This outfit is equal parts casual and chic. Dark-wash jeans may seem counterintuitive for spring, but they're perfect for a night out and look even more polished with a pair of pointed-toe shoes. Honestly, pointed-toe shoes will never go out of style. Style your favorite tee with your jeans, whether it be a cool two-toned one like this look or a simple white or graphic T-shirt, and complete your outfit with a black mini shoulder bag for the ultimate fashion-person look.
Get the Look
Madewell
The '90s Crewneck Tee in Compact Cotton
LEVI'S
Low Loose Jeans
Reformation
Natasha Pumps
VERAFIED
Shoulder Bag
Sport Funnel-Neck and Jeans
Funnel-neck jackets are having a major moment this season, and I doubt the trend will go away anytime soon. In fact, I predict that once it cools down again in the fall, the sporty-jacket trend will return. For now, light layers are the way to go when getting dressed for the tricky spring weather, which is where a sporty funnel-neck jacket comes in. Style yours with a simple pair of straight-leg blue jeans, and implement a contrast to your outfit with a pair of square-toe shoes. Add thick, dramatic aviator sunglasses, and your go-to spring uniform is made.