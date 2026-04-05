With the weather now signaling spring, fashion people are swapping out wool coats for trench coats, cashmere sweaters for cotton knits, and cardigans for raglan tees. Amid this seasonal wardrobe change, one piece remains completely essential in the closets of stylish dressers: denim. Whether it's a classic straight-leg, a relaxed wide cuff, or a slim-fitting cigarette silhouette, the right pair of jeans makes the transition easy and adds a touch of year-round familiarity to seasonal outfits.
When it comes to denim trends for spring, there's truly no right or wrong choice—anything goes. But if you're still unsure, look no further than celebrities for fresh inspiration, as they consistently set the tone for effortless spring style. Trendsetting stars like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Elsa Hosk are demonstrating exactly how to keep jeans current, elevated, and perfectly suited for the season. They're wearing them for everything—from sightseeing on vacation to lunch meetings and family dinners. They're even demonstrating how to transform the same pair of jeans from day to night by swapping ballet flats for stiletto-heel flip-flops or a chunky sweater for a satin jacket.
Instead of just explaining how they're styling their jeans this spring, we're showing you by highlighting six chic spring denim outfits. Whether you're looking for new ways to style your favorite jeans with pieces you already own or want to add fresh denim styles and spring pairings to your wardrobe, keep scrolling for all the inspiration and shopping guidance you need.
Hailey Bieber: Car Coat + Bootcut Jeans + High-Vamp Pumps
Shop the outfit:
Sam Edelman
Mac Single Breasted Coat
Gap
Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans
Reformation
Inez Pump
Rosie-Huntington Whiteley: Sporty Jacket + White Jeans + Tote Bag