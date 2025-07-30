There's just something about getting dressed in the summer that gives us the freedom to experiment, have fun with accessories, and dare I say it, just wear a little less. The sheer heat of the city, beach, or wherever you may find yourself means laborious layers are no longer needed, and stripping back to the bare minimum is the suitable way to go. I would argue to say that the chicest of looks are built from core items, beautiful, artful accessories and luxurious leather touches, providing much more of a wealth-whispering appeal than, say, an ensemble that is complicated and has too many colours, patterns, and fussy finishing touches.
For the style-setting celebs and fash-pack online, one core rule to getting summer dressing right is much easier than one might think. A single specific colour, and giving it the H-to-T treatment, gives an expensive allure, no matter whether the look is made up of trusty highstreet heroes or investment luxury pieces. I noted how this technique can be done for all-black looks this summer, but we all know deep down that a look made up of all white items is so summer-coded, and feels like a natural choice when the mercury is at its highest.
I've scoured my sources to find 7 definitively chic all-white summer looks which will take you from the beach to dinner, a boat trip, weekends in the city, to the office and back again, whether you're off on holiday or not. With elegant style tips, tricks, plus shopping ideas to get the look for yourself, there's an all-white summer look here for everyone. Happy shopping!
Style Notes: Now this look is so perfect for scorching summer days on vacay, from the minute you wake up, lazing by the pool, mooching the old town to a languid lunch or dinner. Pick a long-sleeved broderie anglaise or lace-embroidered shirt, and fasten only the middle button or two for a laissez-faire feel. Matching trousers are essential to recreate this look, with barely there sandals and classic wayfarer shades keeping things stylishly simple, but oh so elegant.
SHOP THE LOOK
Staud
Colton Eyelet Cotton Shirt
STAUD seperates just get summer so right. Throw over a bikini or dress up for dinner, your choice.
Staud
Bonfire Eyelet Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
A simple pull-on trouser is key for summer looks. These match the shirt above for limitless styling options.
Ray Ban
New Wayfarer Polarised Lens Sunglasses
Ray Ban Wayfarer shades are great for all-year round luxe appeal.
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Rubber Flip Flops
The viral summer flip-flop. I love the barely-there jelly thong effect.
2. SCULPTURAL DRESS + SILVER JEWELLERY + BLACK BAG
Style Notes: A throw-on white dress is no doubt an essential piece in person's summer wardrobe. For 2025, opt for something maxi in length, breathable in cotton poplin, and with a scoop neck and oversized in volume for a classic but modern effect. Tasteful accessories, in the form of a silver cuff, artful earrings and luxe leather flip-flops take this to the next level with ease.
SHOP THE LOOK
Topshop
Poplin Mix Scoop Neck Maxi Dress in White
This maxi moment will no doubt stay at the core of your high summer wardrobe for years to come, and is so easy to dress up or down.
HEAVEN MAYHEM
Vase Silver-Plated Brass Stud Earrings
HEAVEN MAYHEM already have big fans in Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski. Nab these before the girls get them!
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
A.EMERY sandals are a great price point for a luxury sandal.
Autograph
Stainless Steel Wave Cuff
Ok, M&S! This artful cuff will give a heirloom look to any 'fit.
Style Notes: Looking for an outfit to take you from desk to dinner? This luxurious look is a simple formula, made up of a draped, satin blouse, a neat pair of trousers, this season's favourite pendant necklace and a lady-like bag. This fit is straight out of the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley playbook if you ask me. Serving lazy luxury vibes, it's not too done up, but still sultry and polished.
SHOP THE LOOK
The Sei
Draped Silk Satin Top
Mais oui! This silk top is what dreams are made of.
ZARA
Wide-Leg Trousers With Darts
ZARA never fails for cool-girl wardrobe staples. These darted trousers have a relaxed fit, for that lazy-luxury feel.
Massimo Dutti
Wooden Tassel Pendant
This is new in at Massimo Dutti, but I know it won't last for long. Get it while it's hot!
SAVETTE
Symmetry Leather Shoulder Bag
SAVETTE is the bag brand on everyone's lips, bringing classic shapes and silhouette into the now.
4. COTTON TANK + PLEATED SKIRT + FINE JEWELLERY
Style Notes: If a cotton tank isn't at the forefront of your summer wardrobe, let me make a case for it to be now. Proving to be versatile with jeans, shorts, and as seen here, a maxi skirt, they are a closet staple not to be sniffed at. A white tank, plus a pleated chiffon maxi skirt, finished off with delicate jewellery is an outfit which looks so sleek, timeless and pretty for summer days at home or abroad.
SHOP THE LOOK
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
I swear by the H&M tanks, which feel fresh and tight to the skin. They also wash so well, so you can rest assure they won't lose their shape.
Reformation
Gemma Skirt
I return to Reformation for their pretty summer staples every year, without fail. This skirt is an unsung hero.
Mejuri
Tube Large Hoops
Simple hoops are sometimes all you need for an everyday look.
MISSOMA
Tennis Round Necklace
Tennis necklaces are seriously trending, and this pretty one from MISSOMA lives rent free in my mind.
5. T-SHIRT + BOXER SHORTS + BASKET BAG
Style Notes: Nothing says summer ease like a boxy tee and boxer-style shorts. Take the look up a notch with beachy accessories, but nothing too fussy. A chunky, statment shell necklace, white acetate bangle, small basket bag and classic oval-sunnies are all you need to ground this look.
SHOP THE LOOK
ARKET
Signature T-Shirt
ARKET basics are all a person needs at the foundation of their wardrobe.
Reformation
Miles Short
A simple, pull-on boxer brief is so cool and effortless for summer.
MUUÑ
Minette Leather-Trimmed Woven Straw Bucket Bag
MUUÑ basket bags are ideal for summer styling. This mini basket is great for everyday essentials for your holiday.
Pilgrim
Aase Maxi Bangle Beige
Pilgrim bangles will give a minimal, Y2K feel to your look.
6. SILK SHIRT + SHEER SKIRT + FLIP-FLOPS
Style Notes: Wondering how to nail the all-white look for a busy office day, packed full of meetings? I have the solution. A silk-blend shirt, with an artful tie waist, teamed with a pencil skirt and 90s-style finishing touches will take you from coffee meetings to zoom calls and to your dinner reservation with tasteful elegance and ease.
SHOP THE LOOK
Róhe
Knot-Detail Silk-Blend Shirt
Level up your shirt game with a crinkled silk, tie-waisted style from cult-classic brand, Róhe.
H&M
Crinkled Skirt
I love the sheer panelling to this affordable skirt, from high street heroes, H&M.
JIL SANDER
Knot Leather Shoulder Bag
Take it back to the 90s with Jil Sander. This bag is so chic.
SAINT LAURENT
SL 557 SHADE
Keep things slim and shady with this classic frame from SAINT LAURENT.
7. TANK DRESS + JELLY SHOES + RAFFIA HAT
Style Notes: Looking for a 'fit to take you from the pool, to the boat to the cocktail bar? I got you. A white tank style dress can be worn in an infinite combination of ways, but I love the idea of keeping things pared back and comfortable, much like Sandra Shehab. Raffia accessories and jelly ballet flats are all key items for summer 2025, so are not only bang on trend, but super practical too. This look is spot on for your European summer holiday, as well as weekends at home.
SHOP THE LOOK
Bershka
Bershka Strappy Midi Dress in White
Keep things fuss free with this bright white tank from Bershka. Such a great price!
Massimo Dutti
Raffia Hat
I've noted the rising trend of the small and neat raffia hat this summer. This Massimo Dutti style is bang on the money.
M&S
Jelly Slip on Ballet Pumps
Jelly sandals are back for summer 2025—this time around, in ballet pump silhouettes.
Jimmy Choo
Large Raffia Drawstring Tote Bag
I know a good beach bag when I see one. This Jimmy Choo drawstring tote is a great traveller.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.