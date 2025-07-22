Fact: The Chicest Summer Outfits Have Long Sleeves—7 Elegant Looks I'm Copying

The summer season usually comes with one unwritten rule—the less fabric, the better. From sleeveless tank tops to strappy mini dresses, it was previously the season in which I welcomed breezy, minimal silhouettes with open arms. However, over the past two years or so, I've noticed a shift in both my own and others' summer styling habits. More and more of my favourite fashion influencers are embracing longer sleeves throughout the warmer months, and it's proven to be seriously chic.
They're not just practical (you'll be grateful for longer sleeves under the office air conditioning), but also bring a sophisticated and 'grown-up' look to a summer outfit that a shorter sleeve cannot always offer. Regardless of whether you prefer a dramatic puff-sleeved blouse or a timeless Oxford shirt, there's something about long sleeves in the warm weather that feels incredibly refined and intentional.
There are also plenty of compelling arguments for opting for longer sleeves in the summer. For me personally, it's a comfort thing. Let's be honest, not everyone feels completely confident baring arms, and I've noticed that no matter the time of year, I always feel more comfortable in longer-sleeved silhouettes. But there are a myriad of other reasons to opt for sleeves in summer. Whether it be for sun-protection, modesty or simply for a fresh warm-weather wardrobe, there's one thing that cannot be denied—a summer outfit with sleeves looks extremely elegant.
Keep scrolling for seven classy summer outfits with sleeves to copy in summer 2025.
7 Summer Outfits With Sleeves I'm Copying:
1. Oxford Shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: Simple but incredibly chic, an Oxford shirt and jeans are a classic outfit combination that will never date. Keep things looking summery by opting for some ecru jeans and tonal accessories.
2. Maxi Dress + Leather Flats
Style Notes: When in doubt, an elegant white dress will never fail you, and the longer puff sleeves only further add to the romantic appeal. Contrast the white of the dress with some tan leather accessories and add a pair of chic sunglasses to finish off the look.
3. T-Shirt + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: With the correct styling, a white t-shirt and wide-leg trousers can easily be taken from simple to stylish, and I love how Marina (pictured above) has used trending jelly sandals and a cord necklace to do this.
4. Button-Up Top + A-Line Skirt
Style Notes: A white midi skirt is a summer wardrobe staple. Keep the base of the look classic with a matching button-up shirt, and then have some fun with accessories. I'm partial to the butter yellow bag and leopard Mary-Jane flats that Cherifa has chosen above.
5. Cardigan + Shorts
Style Notes: A black cardigan is a traditional hero that you can wear in any season. To make it summer-appropriate, contrast it with some cream-tailored shorts and metal frame sunglasses.
6. Linen Shirt + Denim Shorts
Style Notes: I couldn't talk about summer dressing without mentioning a linen shirt, and I love Debora's pairing of the smarter shirt with casual jean shorts to dress it down for more casual occasions. The raffia bucket bag and pendant necklace only add to the 'cool girl' appeal, in my opinion.
7. Midi Dress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: A black midi dress will serve you well both in and out of the office. Opt for a style with sleeves for an even more graceful look and pair it with some minimal leather flip-flops to allow the dress to do the talking.
