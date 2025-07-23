Not All Colour Combinations Look Expensive, But These 5 Definitely Do

Summer might encourage us to experiment more with colour, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that not all colour combinations are created equal. Some simply look more elevated. They create impact without shouting, feel fresh without being fleeting and harness the power to make even your easiest everyday outfits feel more high end and interesting. The hard part, however is getting these combinations right.
I don't know about you, but I simply don't have the hours necessary to try on different pairings from my own capsule wardrobe. Any that do work are purely a product of happenstance—most likely a result of me throwing items on together in a hurry. So, I decided to ready myself with a selection of chic-looking summer colour combinations, inspired by the latest looks I've been saving down.
Lately, I’ve been drawn to five polished pairings—combinations that feel considered and tonal rather than overtly trend-led. Because that's another thing you need to consider—whether the colours on display feel like you or not, especially if you're going to buy something new to achieve them. Because of this, I've deliberately selected colour duos that I see being as relevant, not just for summer 2025, but for many down the line. Scroll on to see them.
5 Summer 2025 Colour Combinations That Look Chic Every Time
1. Brown + Gold
Style Notes: Inherently expensive looking, if you ask me, brown and gold is one of the most luxurious combinations out there. The earthy depth of chocolate tone paired with gold accents—whether in jewellery, shoes or embellishment—gives any outfit an instantly elevated edge.
Shop the Look:
LA LIGNE
Stretch-Knit and Gathered Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Daisy London Jewellery
Shell Belt 18ct Gold Plate
ZARA
Flowing Crop Trousers
Reiss
Leather Metallic Strappy Heeled Sandals in Gold
2. Sand + Red
Style Notes: This is the combination I didn’t know I needed until I began to see it being played out en masse amongst those I consider to be in the know. One of the most neutral colours going, sandy hues leave more than enough room for red accents to really stand out. Even when it's something as simple as a flip-flop strap.
Shop the Look:
The White Company
Wide-Leg Trousers
Reformation
Ketra Knit Top
MANGO
Long Cotton A-Line Skirt
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops
3. Light Blue + Yellow
Style Notes: Probably the most "trendy" colour combination on our list, but one I reckon has the potential to hold its own every summer. Practically sunshine in colour form, the cool tone of the pale blue offsets the warmth of soft yellow in a way that feels fresh and summery without being saccharine, as can often happen when you usually pair pastels together. Think sky blue silk with butter-yellow accessories, or a pale yellow sundress layered under a blue cotton shirt.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Tatie Silk Dress
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag
H&M
Oxford Shirt
ZARA
Textured Strappy Dress
4. Burgundy + White
Style Notes: There’s something incredibly crisp about burgundy and white worn together. The deep, wine-like tone of burgundy contrasts beautifully with fresh white for a look that’s clean but striking. There are so many ways to play this one out, but adding an accent-colour bag is always the quickest way to create a cool combination.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Linen Corset Midi Dress in Ivory
H&M
Shoulder Bag
Pure Linen Wide Leg Trousers
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Satin Cowl-Back Top
5. Teal + Black
Style Notes: Undeniably chic, teal and black bring out the best in one another. The depth of teal softens black’s harshness, whilst not being so bright that it comes off as garish and mismatched, which many colours worn with black can. It’s the kind of palette that feels modern and directional, yet incredibly easy to pull off.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.