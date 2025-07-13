Think Black is Boring? 11 Chic Looks That Prove it Can Be Worn From Head to Toe This Summer

If you're a true minimalist, bookmark these all-black outfits now to inspire your holiday packing or for long, hot days in the city.

Magdalena Maria Gontarz, Taffy Msipa and Brittany Bathgate wearing all-black summer outfits.
(Image credit: Magdalena Maria Gontarz, Taffy Msipa and Brittany Bathgate.)
Controversial, I know, but there's just something about an all-black outfit that I can really get behind in the summertime. Don't get me wrong, a head-to-toe outfit in fresh, crisp white is normally a go-to for most people, myself included, as it's light, bright and keeps your skin cool. But I've spotted many a high summer look this season so far in monochromatic black tones, and truth be told, I'm sold.

Whether it's on the beach, in the city, island hopping or dressing up for dinner after a long day of soaking up the sun, an all-black look just has a certain je ne sais quoi about it. I would also argue to say that a head-to-toe black outfit can transcend day-to-night dressing for the height of the summer too, proving the inky shade can be worn in many situations and occasions, and is not only practical but polished. Picking this single shade will also make packing for a trip, be that short-haul or long-haul, so much simpler. A dress, a pair of linen trousers, a bikini or swimsuit, a tank top, shorts, and a flip-flop should be at the core of your summer capsule wardrobe—picking all of these items in the same shade of black will rid you of so much styling anxiety and likely give you more space in your carry-on to bring home an extra holiday souvenir or two.

Scroll on to discover my curated style file of fresh ways to wear all-black outfits this summer, without the fear of looking boring (or sweating profusely). These outfits are seriously chic and feature a mix of elevated basics and trend-forward pieces that feel contemporary, but also timeless. Happy shopping!

1. Silk Tank Top + Pareo + Woven Hat

Brittany Bathgate wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: I love the idea of upgrading a tank top or two to a silk or satin blend, to give your look a touch of luxury. Here, Brittany Bathgate expertly teams a loose-fit, scoop-neck satin tank with a floor-length pareo, flip-flops and woven straw hat, in a look which could easily go from old town sightseeing to a relaxed dinner. Add Wayfarers and a straw bag you picked up at the local market for a look you can repeat year on year.

Silk-Front Cami Top in Black
Reiss
Silk-Front Cami Top in Black

Reiss are a great go-to for luxe wardrobe staples.

mytheresa,

Jade Swim
Nyla Long beach cover-up

This pareo is great if shorter or smaller styles aren't your thing.

Black Woven Bucket Hat
New Look
Black Woven Bucket Hat

Chic, small raffia hats are having a moment this season, I just know it.

Havaianas Slim Square
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip-Flops

I love the square toe update to these classic Havaianas. You cannot go wrong.

Shop The Look:

2. Bandeau Dress + Fisherman Sandals + Beaded Jewellery

Taffy Msipa wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Ok, I cheated here a little. Adding some block colour accessories can really make an all-black outfit sing. Bandeau and strapless is a key dress style for summer, and gives space for artful finishing touches and jewellery. Take note from Taffy Msipa, and pair a floor-length cotton-poplin dress with fisherman sandals, beaded jewellery and chic shades for a look which serves la dolce vita.

Shop The Look:

Strapless Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
MATTEAU
Strapless Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

This MATTEAU dress is everything to me. Beyond classic!

Danae Necklace - Hazelnut - Resin - Sézane
SÉZANE
Danae Necklace

This pretty necklace from SÉZANE will add a pop of red to your look.

Sebago Meredith Sandals – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Sebago Meredith Sandals

Fisherman-style sandals are a great summer staple, for holiday or the city.

+ Khaite 1961c Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
OLIVER PEOPLES
+ Khaite 1961c Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

A cat-eye pair of sunglasses adds a classy finishing touch to your outfit. Trust me.

3. Cotton Shirt + Linen Skirt + Heeled Sandals

Lizzy Hadfield wears an all-black summer outfit. wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Ok, maybe you can't put down the summer whites yet. If you still want a bit of lightness to your look, opt for a broderie anglaise skirt or shorts, and drape a classic black linen shirt over them for a summer 2025 take on minimalism. Heeled sandals and a leather shoulder bag make this look, as displayed by Lizzy Hadfield, a great city look, taking you from a sizzling day at the office to the drinks with friends in a heartbeat.

Shop The Look:

The Boyfriend: Linen, Black
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Black

With Nothing Underneath make classic shirts for women with no compromise. Chic, stylish and practical.

The Deco Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt
FRAME
The Deco Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt

A pretty broderie anglaise skirt can soften and give visual interest to an otherwise simple outfit.

MANGO, Block-Heel Sandals With Strap - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Block-Heel Sandals With Strap

Mango accessories are always at a pocket-friendly price point.

The New York | Black Small Grain | Demellier
Demellier London
The New York | Black Small Grain

Demellier make staple city bags for busy, but stylish, people.

4. Strappy Dress + Linen Trousers + Basket Bag

Alexis Foreman wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: Another great styling hack I have seen this summer is layering a simple dress over flowing trousers. Alexis Foreman shows us how this can be done so simply, with a square-neck strappy midi dress and white linen embroidered trousers. Delicate strappy sandals and a small woven bag give this summer look a 90s appeal.

Shop The Look:

Drawcurve Tie-Detailed Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
DEIJI STUDIOS
Drawcurve Tie-Detailed Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

I adore DEIJI STUDIOS for their summer seperates and fresh cotton-poplin staples.

Embroidered Pyjama Bottoms
H&M
Embroidered Pyjama Bottoms

I have long sung the praises of H&M's linen trousers. This pretty embroidered gives them a nice update.

Natural Raffia Bucket Bag
Massimo Dutti
Natural Raffia Bucket Bag

Cute and small enough for the essentials.

Remly Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Remly Leather Sandals

A.EMERY make the best leather sandals out there.

5. Swimsuit + Denim Shorts + Strappy Sandals

Judy Kam wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @judyxkam)

Style Notes: A black swimsuit is such a chic and practical option for the beach or pool, and is so much easier to care for over a white one (sunscreen, stains and chlorine come to mind!) Pick a crinkled one from cult brand Hunza G for the basis of your summer look, and team with jorts, a basket bag and fresh white leather sandals, just like Judy Kam, for a pared-back vibe.

Shop The Look:

Domino Swim - Black
Hunza G
Domino Swim - Black

Hunza G swimwear has been spotted on celebs such as Dua Lipa and Sofia Richie Grainge, to name a few.

Snacks! the Main Course Short Fray - Chew Toy
MOTHER
Snacks! the Main Course Short Fray - Chew Toy

MOTHER denim never fails me.

MANGO, Natural Fibre Basket With Flower Charm
MANGO
Natural Fibre Basket With Flower Charm

This looks so expensive! I love the floral charm detail.

Oceane Flat Sandal
Reformation
Oceane Flat Sandal

A classic white sandal looks great with a fresh pedi.

6. Linen Co-Ord Set + Sunglasses + Chunky Sandals

Nicole Ocran wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @nicoleocran)

Style Notes: A co-ord set is a one-way ticket to a put-together and easy look which will win you so many style points, and countless compliments too. Take a leaf out of Nicole Ocran's book, and style a linen shirt and shorts set together with tinted sunnies and a woven bucket bag for a Parisienne feel. This look is ideal for grabbing coffee and a pastry before a day of exploring a new city.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Livia Shirt - Black With Ecru Trimming - Linen - Sézane
SÉZANE
Livia Shirt - Black With Ecru Trimming

This SÉZANE shirt the exact one Nicole Ocran wears.

Nicolo Shorts - Black With Ecru Trimming - Linen - Sézane
Sezane
Nicolo Shorts - Black With Ecru Trimming

And these are the matching shorts!

Pilferer | Black Olive Mono
Le Specs
Pilferer | Black Olive Mono

Le Specs are always ahead of the latest eyewear trends.

Embossed Leather-Trimmed Faux Raffia Bucket Bag
CHLOÉ
Embossed Leather-Trimmed Faux Raffia Bucket Bag

This new-in bag from CHLOÉ is too cute.

7. Stappy Mini Dress + Silk Scarf + Ballet Flats

Anne-Laure Mais wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: This outfit just screams summer in the city for me. The 90s-style strappy cami dress, which could look a bit simple and boring, has been perfectly accessorised to give it character. Miu Miu ballet flats, oversized basket bag, chunky acetate bangles, Ray-Bans and a burgundy cap give the dress oodles of Parisienne feels, courtesy of Anne-Laure Mais.

Shop The Look:

Blanca Dress - Black
RAILS
Blanca Dress - Black

I love Rails for their summer staples and fresh separates. Simple, but effective!

Striped-Print Silk Scarf
LE SCARF
Striped-Print Silk Scarf

Add a black and white scarf to your waist for visual interest.

Justine Basket Bag - Olive Green Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sezane
Justine Basket Bag - Olive Green Raffia

The bag of the year? I would say so. Thanks, SÉZANE!

Satin Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas

Miu Miu ballet flats are on every cool-girls wishlist this summer, and beyond.

8. Black Long-Sleeved Dress + Mesh Flats + Pendant Necklace

Ingrid Fagerli Edvinsen wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: A maxi dress is always a great modest option for the summer, and a long-sleeved number is great for those who want a bit more coverage. Partner with sparse but considered accessories for a look worthy of minimalist icon Jennifer Lawrence. Take styling cues from Ingrid Fagerli Edvinsen, who teams her v-neck maxi dress with a metal pendant necklace, Alaïa flats and a woven leather handbag, plus Celine sunglasses. Too chic!

Shop The Look:

V-Neck Pleated Dress – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
V-Neck Pleated Dress

ARKET are the highstreet hero providing the style-set with the best wardrobe foundations. This dress will sell out!

Julia Silver / Black
Heaven Mayhem
Julia Silver / Black

Heaven Mayhem makes jewellery for the cool-girls of today, such as Sydney Sweeney and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Net Leather Mules
Alaïa
Net Leather Mules

A slip-on update on the viral mesh ballet flat.

Triomphe 01 Sunglasses in Acetate
CELINE
Triomphe 01 Sunglasses in Acetate

This is the iconic pair of sunglasses that celebs can't get enough of.

9. Tank Top + Linen Shorts + Slim Sunglasses

Marina Torres wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Keep things simple and pared-back when on holiday. To do this, black cotton and linen separates will work wonders, and can be mixed and matched in endless ways. Marina Torres keeps things easy breezy in a strappy cami and linen drawstring shorts, whilst her designer accessories give the look a luxe edge.

Shop The Look:

Microfibre Strappy Top
H&M
Microfibre Strappy Top

I always stock up on H&M cami tops and tanks in the summer.

Black Drawstring Linen-Blend Jet Shorts
Nobody's Child
Black Drawstring Linen-Blend Jet Shorts

Nobody's Child have got you covered with these linen shorts, which are the perfect length, in my humble opinion.

mytheresa,

LOEWE
Bracelet pleated leather shoulder bag

A teeny-tiny designer handbag will give a simple look a luxury feel. The Bracelet bag from Loewe is now a staple style.

ysl,

SAINT LAURENT
SL 557 SHADE

I've spotted these on Hailey Bieber, and they now live rent free in my mind.

10. Triangle Bikini + Linen Trousers + Flip-Flops

Léna Farouil wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: When spending a day at the pool, you really don't need to overthink your look. Pair a comfortable black bikini with drawstring linen trousers for ease. Like Léna Farouil, add a splash of colour in the form of powder pink flip-flops and shades for a sugary sweet touch, to keep your otherwise all-black fit from falling flat.

Shop The Look

Gina Triangle Bikini
Hunza G
Gina Triangle Bikini

This bikini has a crinkle-effect fabric, which is the cornerstone of all Hunza G swimwear, making it one-size-fits-all. Genius!

Straight Drawstring Trousers
H&M
Straight Drawstring Trousers

I have these in every colour. Fact!

Havaianas - Slim Brasil Logo, Comfortable, Durable, and Lightweight Flip-Flops, Tribute to Brazil, Flag on Straps and Sole, Women
Havaianas
Slim Brasil Logo Flip-Flops

I love the sweet pink tone to these classic Havaianas.

Glimpse D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
MIU MIU
Glimpse D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

The tortoiseshell frames and pink lenses just get me. These MIU MIU sunnies are too cool.

11. Waisted Top + Capri Pants + Silk Scarf

Magdalena Maria Gontarz wears an all-black summer outfit.

(Image credit: @immegii)

Style Notes: Waisted cardigans were trending for the whole of the autumn/winter season. For a summer take on the trend, a neat, high-neck waistcoat is the way forward, and gives a sartorial spin on a simple look. Black capri pants give this look an Audrey Hepburn energy, which Magdalena Maria Gontarz doubles down on with a characterful silk headscarf, sunnies, and pointed heels. J'adore!

Shop The Look:

By Anthropologie Linen-Blend Longline Waistcoat
Anthropologie
Linen-Blend Longline Waistcoat

This waistcoat is blended with linen, which is perfect for hot summer days in the city.

Asos Design Seam Detail Split Capri Trouser in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Seam Detail Split Capri Trouser in Black

ASOS are ahead of every trend. These capri pants will fast become your new best friend.

mytheresa,

SAINT LAURENT
Vendome 110 leather slingback pumps

These are so sharp. Give your look some main character energy, thanks to SAINT LAURENT.

Printed Scarf – Beige/black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Printed Scarf

I love the cocoa toned to this printed scarf. It looks so expensive!

Sophie Robyn Watson
Sophie Robyn Watson
Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now. 

