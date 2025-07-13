Think Black is Boring? 11 Chic Looks That Prove it Can Be Worn From Head to Toe This Summer

Controversial, I know, but there's just something about an all-black outfit that I can really get behind in the summertime. Don't get me wrong, a head-to-toe outfit in fresh, crisp white is normally a go-to for most people, myself included, as it's light, bright and keeps your skin cool. But I've spotted many a high summer look this season so far in monochromatic black tones, and truth be told, I'm sold.

Whether it's on the beach, in the city, island hopping or dressing up for dinner after a long day of soaking up the sun, an all-black look just has a certain je ne sais quoi about it. I would also argue to say that a head-to-toe black outfit can transcend day-to-night dressing for the height of the summer too, proving the inky shade can be worn in many situations and occasions, and is not only practical but polished. Picking this single shade will also make packing for a trip, be that short-haul or long-haul, so much simpler. A dress, a pair of linen trousers, a bikini or swimsuit, a tank top, shorts, and a flip-flop should be at the core of your summer capsule wardrobe—picking all of these items in the same shade of black will rid you of so much styling anxiety and likely give you more space in your carry-on to bring home an extra holiday souvenir or two.

Scroll on to discover my curated style file of fresh ways to wear all-black outfits this summer, without the fear of looking boring (or sweating profusely). These outfits are seriously chic and feature a mix of elevated basics and trend-forward pieces that feel contemporary, but also timeless. Happy shopping!

1. Silk Tank Top + Pareo + Woven Hat

Style Notes: I love the idea of upgrading a tank top or two to a silk or satin blend, to give your look a touch of luxury. Here, Brittany Bathgate expertly teams a loose-fit, scoop-neck satin tank with a floor-length pareo, flip-flops and woven straw hat, in a look which could easily go from old town sightseeing to a relaxed dinner. Add Wayfarers and a straw bag you picked up at the local market for a look you can repeat year on year.

Shop The Look:

2. Bandeau Dress + Fisherman Sandals + Beaded Jewellery

Style Notes: Ok, I cheated here a little. Adding some block colour accessories can really make an all-black outfit sing. Bandeau and strapless is a key dress style for summer, and gives space for artful finishing touches and jewellery. Take note from Taffy Msipa, and pair a floor-length cotton-poplin dress with fisherman sandals, beaded jewellery and chic shades for a look which serves la dolce vita.

Shop The Look:

MATTEAU Strapless Ruched Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £480 SHOP NOW This MATTEAU dress is everything to me. Beyond classic! SÉZANE Danae Necklace £75 SHOP NOW This pretty necklace from SÉZANE will add a pop of red to your look. ARKET Sebago Meredith Sandals £160 SHOP NOW Fisherman-style sandals are a great summer staple, for holiday or the city. OLIVER PEOPLES + Khaite 1961c Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £530 SHOP NOW A cat-eye pair of sunglasses adds a classy finishing touch to your outfit. Trust me.

3. Cotton Shirt + Linen Skirt + Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: Ok, maybe you can't put down the summer whites yet. If you still want a bit of lightness to your look, opt for a broderie anglaise skirt or shorts, and drape a classic black linen shirt over them for a summer 2025 take on minimalism. Heeled sandals and a leather shoulder bag make this look, as displayed by Lizzy Hadfield, a great city look, taking you from a sizzling day at the office to the drinks with friends in a heartbeat.

Shop The Look:

4. Strappy Dress + Linen Trousers + Basket Bag

Style Notes: Another great styling hack I have seen this summer is layering a simple dress over flowing trousers. Alexis Foreman shows us how this can be done so simply, with a square-neck strappy midi dress and white linen embroidered trousers. Delicate strappy sandals and a small woven bag give this summer look a 90s appeal.

Shop The Look:

5. Swimsuit + Denim Shorts + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: A black swimsuit is such a chic and practical option for the beach or pool, and is so much easier to care for over a white one (sunscreen, stains and chlorine come to mind!) Pick a crinkled one from cult brand Hunza G for the basis of your summer look, and team with jorts, a basket bag and fresh white leather sandals, just like Judy Kam, for a pared-back vibe.

Shop The Look:

6. Linen Co-Ord Set + Sunglasses + Chunky Sandals

Style Notes: A co-ord set is a one-way ticket to a put-together and easy look which will win you so many style points, and countless compliments too. Take a leaf out of Nicole Ocran's book, and style a linen shirt and shorts set together with tinted sunnies and a woven bucket bag for a Parisienne feel. This look is ideal for grabbing coffee and a pastry before a day of exploring a new city.

SHOP THE LOOK:

7. Stappy Mini Dress + Silk Scarf + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: This outfit just screams summer in the city for me. The 90s-style strappy cami dress, which could look a bit simple and boring, has been perfectly accessorised to give it character. Miu Miu ballet flats, oversized basket bag, chunky acetate bangles, Ray-Bans and a burgundy cap give the dress oodles of Parisienne feels, courtesy of Anne-Laure Mais.

Shop The Look:

8. Black Long-Sleeved Dress + Mesh Flats + Pendant Necklace

Style Notes: A maxi dress is always a great modest option for the summer, and a long-sleeved number is great for those who want a bit more coverage. Partner with sparse but considered accessories for a look worthy of minimalist icon Jennifer Lawrence. Take styling cues from Ingrid Fagerli Edvinsen, who teams her v-neck maxi dress with a metal pendant necklace, Alaïa flats and a woven leather handbag, plus Celine sunglasses. Too chic!

Shop The Look:

ARKET V-Neck Pleated Dress £129 SHOP NOW ARKET are the highstreet hero providing the style-set with the best wardrobe foundations. This dress will sell out! Heaven Mayhem Julia Silver / Black $120 SHOP NOW Heaven Mayhem makes jewellery for the cool-girls of today, such as Sydney Sweeney and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Alaïa Net Leather Mules £590 SHOP NOW A slip-on update on the viral mesh ballet flat. CELINE Triomphe 01 Sunglasses in Acetate £410 SHOP NOW This is the iconic pair of sunglasses that celebs can't get enough of.

9. Tank Top + Linen Shorts + Slim Sunglasses

Style Notes: Keep things simple and pared-back when on holiday. To do this, black cotton and linen separates will work wonders, and can be mixed and matched in endless ways. Marina Torres keeps things easy breezy in a strappy cami and linen drawstring shorts, whilst her designer accessories give the look a luxe edge.

Shop The Look:

H&M Microfibre Strappy Top £7 SHOP NOW I always stock up on H&M cami tops and tanks in the summer. Nobody's Child Black Drawstring Linen-Blend Jet Shorts £45 SHOP NOW Nobody's Child have got you covered with these linen shorts, which are the perfect length, in my humble opinion. LOEWE Bracelet pleated leather shoulder bag £1250 SHOP NOW A teeny-tiny designer handbag will give a simple look a luxury feel. The Bracelet bag from Loewe is now a staple style. SAINT LAURENT SL 557 SHADE £320 SHOP NOW I've spotted these on Hailey Bieber, and they now live rent free in my mind.

10. Triangle Bikini + Linen Trousers + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: When spending a day at the pool, you really don't need to overthink your look. Pair a comfortable black bikini with drawstring linen trousers for ease. Like Léna Farouil, add a splash of colour in the form of powder pink flip-flops and shades for a sugary sweet touch, to keep your otherwise all-black fit from falling flat.

Shop The Look

Hunza G Gina Triangle Bikini £175 SHOP NOW This bikini has a crinkle-effect fabric, which is the cornerstone of all Hunza G swimwear, making it one-size-fits-all. Genius! H&M Straight Drawstring Trousers £16 SHOP NOW I have these in every colour. Fact! Havaianas Slim Brasil Logo Flip-Flops £18 £13 SHOP NOW I love the sweet pink tone to these classic Havaianas. MIU MIU Glimpse D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW The tortoiseshell frames and pink lenses just get me. These MIU MIU sunnies are too cool.

11. Waisted Top + Capri Pants + Silk Scarf

Style Notes: Waisted cardigans were trending for the whole of the autumn/winter season. For a summer take on the trend, a neat, high-neck waistcoat is the way forward, and gives a sartorial spin on a simple look. Black capri pants give this look an Audrey Hepburn energy, which Magdalena Maria Gontarz doubles down on with a characterful silk headscarf, sunnies, and pointed heels. J'adore!

Shop The Look: