Put Aside Your Denim Cutoffs—These 4 Shorts Trends Are Way More Elegant

I'm nothing if not a creature of habit. From shorts and skirts to dresses and jeans, I wear some form of denim at least five days a week. (Living in Southern California, I can luckily get away with this even in the dead of winter.) Lately, however, I've been pushing myself to expand my horizons and temporarily ditch the denim. When it comes to shorts, in particular, there are so many chic non-denim options out there right now.
One of my colleagues even dedicated an entire story to one of these trends: lace-trimmed satin shorts. While I'll admit that they do resemble pyjamas, they're simply too pretty not to show off in public. Reformation and Old Navy are just two brands that are on board with lace-trimmed satin shorts. Many designers are churning out extra-short silhouettes, but if you prefer a longer pair, these knee-length versions by Free People will do the trick. Scroll down to shop this trend plus my three other favourite non-denim styles of shorts.
4 Summer Short Looks:
1. Summer Suiting
Style Notes: Right now, I'm on a quest to find the perfect pair of tailored shorts to wear with matching blazers or vests. Veronica Beard is one designer who's particularly fond of this trend—I counted no less than eight variations of shorts suits on the brand's website.
Shop the Shorts:
H&M
Belted Shorts
Stunning.
Veronica Beard
Brit High-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts
The colour of the season.
ARKET
Linen Shorts – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Bermuda shorts seem to be everywhere right now.
2. Colorful Nylon Shorts
Style Notes: I credit J.Crew Creative Director Olympia Gayot for putting me on to this trend. When she posted a casual mirror selfie wearing J.Crew's Summerweight Nylon Shorts, I knew I had to have them in my closet.
Shop the Shorts:
COS
Striped Seersucker Shorts
Love the pinstripe with the blue.
Free People
Varsity Blues Shorts
These look so much more expensive.
Lululemon
Court Rival High-Rise Short
A sporty take.
3. Lace-Trim Satin Shorts
Style Notes: Haven't you heard? Innerwear is the new outerwear. The delicate shorts you used to reserve for bedtime are trending in a big way this summer.
Shop the Shorts:
Reformation
Fern Satin Short
I don't think these will be in stock for too long.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Relaxed Stretch Satin Shorts in Lime With Black Lace Trim
Bright colour and lacy, win, win.
Intimissimi
Silk Shorts With Lace
Love.
4. White Linen Shorts
Style Notes: This one's a no-brainer. Linen is the perfect fabric to wear during the summer because it's breathable and wicks away sweat. I'll be wearing white linen shorts with white tees for a monochrome look.
