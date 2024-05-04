I'm in My Elegant Era—10 Classy and Trend-Proof Summer Looks I'm Devoting Myself to
It's happening: Brighter colours have begun seeping into stores, cutouts have started cropping up on dresses and prints are coming into bloom. As far as brands are concerned, summer has arrived, and although the forecast might not seem so certain, the forthcoming warm-weather season is all I can think about.
With a holiday in June that sets the tone for a busy few months ahead, I'm already starting to mentally prep summer outfits in my mind. The thing is, it's easy to get swept up in the trends at this time of year. They're all incredibly fun and tempting, but if my 13-years spent as a fashion editor have taught me anything, it's that summer trends tend to be more frivolous and fleeting than any other trends do, and often don't feel relevant by the time the next summer rolls around. This is not what we stand for at Who What Wear. Yes, we like to guide you towards fresh looks you might not have considered trying otherwise but we'd never suggest you invest in items we know will likely have a short shelf life. This is how I shop personally, too, so, when it came to deciding which summer trends to spotlight for the season ahead, I assembled my edit with the idea that, yes, these are looks that feel current now but I know I'll still love beyond 2024.
This year, there's been a focus on elegant dressing across the board, so I thought this would be a helpful place to start also. Yes, there's always joy to be found in wearing statement pieces but if you want to look back on photographs of yourself from the summer of 2024 and think "I looked so chic", then below should interest you. Keep scrolling to see the ways you can make your summer style feel elegant this season.
10 Ways to Achieve Elegant Summer Style
1. Basque Dresses
Style Notes: When I begin dreaming of summer, the first think I think about is the dresses I'm going to get to wear again. Over the years I've amassed quite a collection and one style I always see make a comeback is that of basque, fitted-bodice-type dresses. This season they come in the form of strategically-placed seams and pretty V-shape waistlines.
2. Linen Shirts
Style Notes: Perhaps the most effortless-looking but hardest-working item in any summer wardrobe is the linen shirt. I like to seek out styles with a relaxed fit to them, as I find they look more elegant than their fitted counterparts. Push up the sleeves to showcase a classic timepiece or bracelet.
3. Striped Trousers
Style Notes: Every summer, without fail, I think to myself "I should really buy a pair of lightweight striped trousers" but never seem to get around to it. Looking back at influencer looks from the past few summers, however, has convinced me that this year is indeed the year I'll buy a pair. Not only have they proven themselves to be timeless, but they work as a more refined alternative to the loose-fit jeans I've been living in this spring.
4. Silver Jewellery
Style Notes: I'm a gold-jewellery person through and through but there's something about silver jewellery for summer that feels so fresh and refined, especially when set against sun-kissed skin.
5. Breezy Jumpsuits
Style Notes: Part of what makes a summer outfit look elegant is silhouette. Where fitted bodices are taking over on dresses, elsewhere we're seeing breezy shapes take centre stage, especially where trousers and jumpsuits are concerned. Jumpsuits especially have a unique, throw-on quality that looks effortlessly elegant.
6. Pretty Embroidery
Style Notes: There's just something about floral embroidery with a white-cotton canvas that I find impossible to resist—as do fashion people. Completely trend-proof, this presents a subtle way to add colour and print to elegant summer looks.
7. Woven Bags
Style Notes: Basket bags will always be a summer style mainstay but, if you're in the market for something a little glossier, look to woven leather styles. Dragon Diffusion has been serving up refined takes on summer totes for years, and now, the high street is following suit.
8. Classic Gingham
Style Notes: When it comes to summertime prints, it's not florals that come to my mind. Instead, I gravitate towards gingham checks. The picnic-spread motif loans itself especially well to lightweight fabrics such as linen and cotton, and gives an air of '50s holiday dressing. What could be more elegant than that?
9. Thong Sandals
Style Notes: Of all the sandal trends out there, one that's remained constant over the years is the thong sandal. Revived from the '90s fashion archives a few years ago, this sandal has been distilled further, and now we're seeing thinner straps for 2024. To heel or not to heel, that's entirely up to you.
10. Silk Scarves
Style Notes: Summer style is all about versatility, especially when it comes to packing your suitcase for holidays. And one item I always prioritise is a large silk scarf. Knotted around the handle of a tote bag, used to protect your hair from the sun or, indeed, worn as a top, there's a myriad of chic ways to wear this single item.
