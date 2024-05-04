I'm in My Elegant Era—10 Classy and Trend-Proof Summer Looks I'm Devoting Myself to

By Maxine Eggenberger
published

It's happening: Brighter colours have begun seeping into stores, cutouts have started cropping up on dresses and prints are coming into bloom. As far as brands are concerned, summer has arrived, and although the forecast might not seem so certain, the forthcoming warm-weather season is all I can think about.

With a holiday in June that sets the tone for a busy few months ahead, I'm already starting to mentally prep summer outfits in my mind. The thing is, it's easy to get swept up in the trends at this time of year. They're all incredibly fun and tempting, but if my 13-years spent as a fashion editor have taught me anything, it's that summer trends tend to be more frivolous and fleeting than any other trends do, and often don't feel relevant by the time the next summer rolls around. This is not what we stand for at Who What Wear. Yes, we like to guide you towards fresh looks you might not have considered trying otherwise but we'd never suggest you invest in items we know will likely have a short shelf life. This is how I shop personally, too, so, when it came to deciding which summer trends to spotlight for the season ahead, I assembled my edit with the idea that, yes, these are looks that feel current now but I know I'll still love beyond 2024.

This year, there's been a focus on elegant dressing across the board, so I thought this would be a helpful place to start also. Yes, there's always joy to be found in wearing statement pieces but if you want to look back on photographs of yourself from the summer of 2024 and think "I looked so chic", then below should interest you. Keep scrolling to see the ways you can make your summer style feel elegant this season.

10 Ways to Achieve Elegant Summer Style

1. Basque Dresses

Elegant Summer Style: @iliridakrasniqi wears a light yellow basque waistline dress

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: When I begin dreaming of summer, the first think I think about is the dresses I'm going to get to wear again. Over the years I've amassed quite a collection and one style I always see make a comeback is that of basque, fitted-bodice-type dresses. This season they come in the form of strategically-placed seams and pretty V-shape waistlines.

Shop:

Reformation, Elvira Dress
Reformation
Elvira Dress

Reiss Ivory Etta Linen Corset Midi Dress
Reiss
Ivory Etta Linen Corset Midi Dress

2. Linen Shirts

Elegant Summer Style: @michellelin.lin wears a white and red stripe linen shirt and cream trousers

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: Perhaps the most effortless-looking but hardest-working item in any summer wardrobe is the linen shirt. I like to seek out styles with a relaxed fit to them, as I find they look more elegant than their fitted counterparts. Push up the sleeves to showcase a classic timepiece or bracelet.

Shop:

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend Shirt in Weave Red Multistripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt in Weave Red Multistripe

3. Striped Trousers

Elegant Summer Style: @sasha.mei wears blue cotton striped trousers with a black top

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Every summer, without fail, I think to myself "I should really buy a pair of lightweight striped trousers" but never seem to get around to it. Looking back at influencer looks from the past few summers, however, has convinced me that this year is indeed the year I'll buy a pair. Not only have they proven themselves to be timeless, but they work as a more refined alternative to the loose-fit jeans I've been living in this spring.

Shop:

Striped Cotton Cargo Trousers - Women
mango
Striped Cotton Cargo Trousers

Pisca Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Wide-Leg Pants
BY MALENE BIRGER
Pisca Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Wide-Leg Pants

4. Silver Jewellery

Elegant Summer Style: @monikh wears chunky silver jewellery with neutral clothing

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: I'm a gold-jewellery person through and through but there's something about silver jewellery for summer that feels so fresh and refined, especially when set against sun-kissed skin.

Shop:

Thomas Sabo, Silver Ring
Thomas Sabo
Silver Ring

Uzu Sterling Silver Necklace
LOUIS ABEL
Uzu Sterling Silver Necklace

5. Breezy Jumpsuits

Elegant Summer Style: @lucywilliams02 wears a brown linen jumpsuit with a red floral corsage in her hair

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Part of what makes a summer outfit look elegant is silhouette. Where fitted bodices are taking over on dresses, elsewhere we're seeing breezy shapes take centre stage, especially where trousers and jumpsuits are concerned. Jumpsuits especially have a unique, throw-on quality that looks effortlessly elegant.

Shop:

We the Free High Roller Jumpsuit
Free People
We the Free High Roller Jumpsuit

+ Net Sustain Algarve Linen Jumpsuit
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
+ Net Sustain Algarve Linen Jumpsuit

6. Pretty Embroidery

Elegant Summer Style: @abimarvel wears a white linen minidress with delicate floral embroidery

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: There's just something about floral embroidery with a white-cotton canvas that I find impossible to resist—as do fashion people. Completely trend-proof, this presents a subtle way to add colour and print to elegant summer looks.

Shop:

Raine - Posy Embroidery Cream
RIXO
Raine Dress with Posy Embroidery

Willa Ruffled Embroidered Organic Cotton Peplum Blouse
ALÉMAIS
Willa Ruffled Embroidered Organic Cotton Peplum Blouse

7. Woven Bags

Elegant Summer Style: @monamali_ wears an asymmetric cream top with navy trousers and a brown woven leather bag

(Image credit: @monamali_)

Style Notes: Basket bags will always be a summer style mainstay but, if you're in the market for something a little glossier, look to woven leather styles. Dragon Diffusion has been serving up refined takes on summer totes for years, and now, the high street is following suit.

Shop:

Santa Croce Woven Leather Tote Bag
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Santa Croce Woven Leather Tote Bag

Leather Woven Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Leather Woven Shoulder Bag

8. Classic Gingham

Elegant Summer Style: @angiesmithstyle wears a gingham waistcoat and matching midi skirt

(Image credit: @angiesmithstyle)

Style Notes: When it comes to summertime prints, it's not florals that come to my mind. Instead, I gravitate towards gingham checks. The picnic-spread motif loans itself especially well to lightweight fabrics such as linen and cotton, and gives an air of '50s holiday dressing. What could be more elegant than that?

Shop:

Emmaretta Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Emmaretta Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Cindy Checked Swimsuit
LESLIE AMON
Cindy Checked Swimsuit

9. Thong Sandals

Elegant Summer Style: @monikh shares a snap of snake-print thong sandals on a terracotta tile floor

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Of all the sandal trends out there, one that's remained constant over the years is the thong sandal. Revived from the '90s fashion archives a few years ago, this sandal has been distilled further, and now we're seeing thinner straps for 2024. To heel or not to heel, that's entirely up to you.

Shop:

Kitten Heel Sandals - Women
mango
Kitten Heel Sandals - Women

Marion Snake-Effect Leather Mules
KHAITE
Marion Snake-Effect Leather Mules

10. Silk Scarves

Elegant Summer Style: @simplytandya wears a silk scarf top with white linen trousers

(Image credit: @simplytandya)

Style Notes: Summer style is all about versatility, especially when it comes to packing your suitcase for holidays. And one item I always prioritise is a large silk scarf. Knotted around the handle of a tote bag, used to protect your hair from the sun or, indeed, worn as a top, there's a myriad of chic ways to wear this single item.

Shop:

Menno - Miami Floral Ivory
RIXO
Menno Top in Miami Floral

Cigni Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
PUCCI
Cigni Printed Silk-Twill Scarf

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

