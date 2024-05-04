I'm in My Elegant Era—10 Classy and Trend-Proof Summer Looks I'm Devoting Myself to

It's happening: Brighter colours have begun seeping into stores, cutouts have started cropping up on dresses and prints are coming into bloom. As far as brands are concerned, summer has arrived, and although the forecast might not seem so certain, the forthcoming warm-weather season is all I can think about.

With a holiday in June that sets the tone for a busy few months ahead, I'm already starting to mentally prep summer outfits in my mind. The thing is, it's easy to get swept up in the trends at this time of year. They're all incredibly fun and tempting, but if my 13-years spent as a fashion editor have taught me anything, it's that summer trends tend to be more frivolous and fleeting than any other trends do, and often don't feel relevant by the time the next summer rolls around. This is not what we stand for at Who What Wear. Yes, we like to guide you towards fresh looks you might not have considered trying otherwise but we'd never suggest you invest in items we know will likely have a short shelf life. This is how I shop personally, too, so, when it came to deciding which summer trends to spotlight for the season ahead, I assembled my edit with the idea that, yes, these are looks that feel current now but I know I'll still love beyond 2024.

This year, there's been a focus on elegant dressing across the board, so I thought this would be a helpful place to start also. Yes, there's always joy to be found in wearing statement pieces but if you want to look back on photographs of yourself from the summer of 2024 and think "I looked so chic", then below should interest you. Keep scrolling to see the ways you can make your summer style feel elegant this season.

10 Ways to Achieve Elegant Summer Style

1. Basque Dresses

Style Notes: When I begin dreaming of summer, the first think I think about is the dresses I'm going to get to wear again. Over the years I've amassed quite a collection and one style I always see make a comeback is that of basque, fitted-bodice-type dresses. This season they come in the form of strategically-placed seams and pretty V-shape waistlines.

Shop:

Reformation Elvira Dress £248 SHOP NOW

Reiss Ivory Etta Linen Corset Midi Dress £198 SHOP NOW

2. Linen Shirts

Style Notes: Perhaps the most effortless-looking but hardest-working item in any summer wardrobe is the linen shirt. I like to seek out styles with a relaxed fit to them, as I find they look more elegant than their fitted counterparts. Push up the sleeves to showcase a classic timepiece or bracelet.

Shop:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt in Weave Red Multistripe £100 SHOP NOW

3. Striped Trousers

Style Notes: Every summer, without fail, I think to myself "I should really buy a pair of lightweight striped trousers" but never seem to get around to it. Looking back at influencer looks from the past few summers, however, has convinced me that this year is indeed the year I'll buy a pair. Not only have they proven themselves to be timeless, but they work as a more refined alternative to the loose-fit jeans I've been living in this spring.

Shop:

mango Striped Cotton Cargo Trousers £50 SHOP NOW

BY MALENE BIRGER Pisca Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Wide-Leg Pants £230 SHOP NOW

4. Silver Jewellery

Style Notes: I'm a gold-jewellery person through and through but there's something about silver jewellery for summer that feels so fresh and refined, especially when set against sun-kissed skin.

Shop:

Thomas Sabo Silver Ring £129 SHOP NOW

LOUIS ABEL Uzu Sterling Silver Necklace £210 SHOP NOW

5. Breezy Jumpsuits

Style Notes: Part of what makes a summer outfit look elegant is silhouette. Where fitted bodices are taking over on dresses, elsewhere we're seeing breezy shapes take centre stage, especially where trousers and jumpsuits are concerned. Jumpsuits especially have a unique, throw-on quality that looks effortlessly elegant.

Shop:

Free People We the Free High Roller Jumpsuit £98 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL THE BRAND + Net Sustain Algarve Linen Jumpsuit £309 SHOP NOW

6. Pretty Embroidery

Style Notes: There's just something about floral embroidery with a white-cotton canvas that I find impossible to resist—as do fashion people. Completely trend-proof, this presents a subtle way to add colour and print to elegant summer looks.

Shop:

RIXO Raine Dress with Posy Embroidery £195 SHOP NOW

ALÉMAIS Willa Ruffled Embroidered Organic Cotton Peplum Blouse £345 SHOP NOW

7. Woven Bags

Style Notes: Basket bags will always be a summer style mainstay but, if you're in the market for something a little glossier, look to woven leather styles. Dragon Diffusion has been serving up refined takes on summer totes for years, and now, the high street is following suit.

Shop:

DRAGON DIFFUSION Santa Croce Woven Leather Tote Bag £370 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Leather Woven Shoulder Bag £99 SHOP NOW

8. Classic Gingham

Style Notes: When it comes to summertime prints, it's not florals that come to my mind. Instead, I gravitate towards gingham checks. The picnic-spread motif loans itself especially well to lightweight fabrics such as linen and cotton, and gives an air of '50s holiday dressing. What could be more elegant than that?

Shop:

DÔEN Emmaretta Shirred Gingham Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £335 SHOP NOW

LESLIE AMON Cindy Checked Swimsuit £165 SHOP NOW

9. Thong Sandals

Style Notes: Of all the sandal trends out there, one that's remained constant over the years is the thong sandal. Revived from the '90s fashion archives a few years ago, this sandal has been distilled further, and now we're seeing thinner straps for 2024. To heel or not to heel, that's entirely up to you.

Shop:

mango Kitten Heel Sandals - Women £46 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Marion Snake-Effect Leather Mules £700 SHOP NOW

10. Silk Scarves

Style Notes: Summer style is all about versatility, especially when it comes to packing your suitcase for holidays. And one item I always prioritise is a large silk scarf. Knotted around the handle of a tote bag, used to protect your hair from the sun or, indeed, worn as a top, there's a myriad of chic ways to wear this single item.

Shop:

RIXO Menno Top in Miami Floral £125 SHOP NOW