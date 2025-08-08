I'm Only Saying This Once: If You Don't Try Out This Trend Before Summer Ends, You'll Regret It All Year

If there’s one trend to add to your end-of-summer mood board, make it a polka-dot matching set. The elegant print is everywhere right now, spotted on stylish holiday-goers across Europe—including Kendall Jenner, who wore a chic dot-on-dot look during her recent getaway in Venice. The appeal? It’s equal parts nostalgic and modern, flirty and polished. Whether you go for a retro-inspired silhouette or something more minimal and sleek, this trend makes getting dressed in the heat a total breeze.

No matter if you lean into classic black-and-white dots or opt for a brighter palette, there’s something so visually satisfying about a head-to-toe dotted look. Paired with a sleek bun and minimal accessories, the look feels elevated and effortless—basically, the energy we all want for the rest of summer.

The beauty of a matching set is that it does all the styling work for you, and when it’s done in polka dots? It instantly gives that French Riviera–meets-'90s-supermodel vibe. Wear it as a full look for beachside dinners, casual parties, or anything that calls for a stylish no-brainer. Then mix and match the top or bottom with more grounded basics—like white denim or a linen vest—for even more outfit mileage.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best polka-dot sets to shop now and wear on repeat through the end of summer. From silky two-pieces to lightweight cotton combos, these are the looks that’ll make your holiday wardrobe (even if you’re staying local) feel instantly more stylish.

kendall jenner wearing polka dot matching set in Europe summer 2025

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner wearing a vintage Guy Laroche Paris polka-dot top and skirt styled by Dani Michelle and sourced from The Reallist.

kendall jenner wearing polka dot matching set in Europe summer 2025

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Another angle of Kendall Jenner's polka-dot set.

woman wearing polka dot matching set summer 2025

(Image credit: @mscanga)

Here I'm wearing the below set from Blondita (which I purchased to wear for my birthday), I specifically love the bubble-skirt bottom.

Shop the Set:

Blondita, Gwen Top
Blondita
Gwen Top

The number of DMs I received about this set was wild.

Shop the matching Gwen Bubble Skirt (£57).

woman wearing polka dot matching set summer 2025

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Proof the matching polka-dot set trend isn't limited to just black and white.

Shop the Set:

damsonmadder,

Damson Madder
Layla Skirt

Perfect for all your summer picnics.

Shop the matching Raphi Cami (£55).

Shop More Polka-Dot Sets:

Rosalie Polka-Dot Linen Top
Posse
Rosalie Polka-Dot Linen Top

We love the sexiness of this polka-dot top.

Rosalie Polka-Dot Linen Shorts
Posse
Rosalie Polka-Dot Linen Shorts

The matching shorts are just perfect.

Dorothea Two Piece
Reformation
Dorothea Two Piece

Reformation never fails when it comes to chic sets.

Cropped Ruffled Polka-Dot Cotton-Poplin Top
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Cropped Ruffled Polka-Dot Cotton-Poplin Top

So luxe.

Ruffled Wrap-Effect Polka-Dot Silk-Twill Midi Skirt
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Ruffled Wrap-Effect Polka-Dot Silk-Twill Midi Skirt

The skirt is at the top of every cool girl's wish list.

Prescott Polka-Dot Linen Vest
CARA CARA
Prescott Polka-Dot Linen Vest

We're into wearing white accessories styled with this set.

Josephine Polka-Dot Linen Wide-Leg Pants
CARA CARA
Josephine Polka-Dot Linen Wide-Leg Pants

The colour is also so on trend for the season.

Annie Cami Top
MORE TO COME
Annie Cami Top

It's giving The Hamptons vibes.

Annie Maxi Skirt
MORE TO COME
Annie Maxi Skirt

I can't help but add to basket.

Asos Design Linen Blend Shirred Tank in Polka Dot
ASOS DESIGN
Linen Blend Shirred Tank in Polka Dot

I love a shirred piece in my summer wardrobe.

Asos Design Linen Blend Shirred Mini Skirt in Polka Dot
ASOS DESIGN
Linen Blend Shirred Mini Skirt in Polka Dot

A matching set for under £50? Yes, please.

Asos Design Co-Ord Gathered Short Sleeve Off Shoulder Mesh Top in Black Polka Dot
ASOS DESIGN
Co-Ord Gathered Short Sleeve Off Shoulder Mesh Top in Black Polka Dot

You'll be the coolest person in the room with this set.

