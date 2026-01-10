The 5 Shoe Trends Everyone With Taste Will Be Wearing With Jeans in 2026

If there’s one thing this year has made clear, it’s that jeans are no longer doing the heavy lifting alone—the shoes are where all the style credibility lives. The women with the best wardrobes aren’t chasing novelty for novelty’s sake; they’re investing in footwear that instantly elevates even the most familiar denim silhouettes. Think pieces that feel intentional, polished, and slightly directional, but still grounded enough to wear on repeat. The result is a lineup of shoe trends that make jeans look styled, not just thrown on.
What’s especially chic about these 2026 shoe trends is how confidently they contrast with denim’s casual nature. Structured leather, rich suede, exaggerated shapes, and heritage-inspired silhouettes are being paired with everything from straight-leg to slouchy, long jeans. The formula isn’t complicated, but it is considered—clean lines, luxe materials, and proportions that feel modern rather than trendy. It’s less about loud statements and more about quiet impact.
Ahead, you'll find the five shoe trends that everyone with taste will be wearing with jeans in 2026. Each one has already proven its staying power among fashion insiders, and each one has a very specific way it wants to be styled. Once you see how these shoes work with denim, you’ll understand why they’re becoming the backbone of chic, everyday outfits next year.
1. Tall Leather Boots
Style Notes: Tall leather boots are being worn with full-length, straight or subtly flared jeans that either skim the shaft or fall cleanly over the top. The look feels especially polished when paired with dark-wash denim and a sleek belt for a streamlined finish. Black and rich brown leather are the go-to shades, keeping the outfit timeless rather than trendy. This combination works just as well with oversized knits as it does with sharp outerwear.
Shop Tall Leather Boots:
STAUD
Harlow Leather Knee Boots
So equestrian.
COS
Heeled Leather Knee Boots
COS you've outdone yourself with these.
Vagabond
Blanca Tall Boots
Imagine these with a pair of dark wash jeans and an oversized jumper.
Paris Texas
Croc-Embossed Leather Stiletto Boots 60
Ask any fashion editor and they'll say they have atleast one pair of Paris Texas boots in their collection.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Wide Shaft Boots Dark Brown
These are styled with a wool midi skirt and turtleneck on site and honestly I'm in love with the combo.
2. Clogs
Style Notes: Clogs are giving jeans a cool, fashion-person edge in 2026, especially when styled with relaxed or barrel-leg denim. The key is leaning into their sculptural shape by keeping the rest of the outfit unfussy and effortless. Think vintage-wash jeans, a simple tee or cardigan, and clogs that ground the look. Worn this way, clogs feel intentional, not costume-y.
Shop Clogs:
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather
The ultimate cool-girl shoe.
M&S
Suede Corkbed Mule
A great high-street alternative.
Steve Madden
Tomlin Clogs
The colours would transition very well into Spring too.
Burberry
Check Suede Urchin Clogs
Burberry is a brand that gets the basics right and these clogs are just another great example.
Coach
Oat Archival Buckle Clog
How chic are these?
3. Suede Trainers
Style Notes: Suede trainers are the anti-basic shoe trend everyone is quietly switching to. They’re being styled with straight-leg or slim, tailored jeans for a look that feels elevated but still casual. Neutral shades like brown, taupe, and grey keep the outfit looking rich rather than sporty. Add a polished jacket or structured bag, and the whole look instantly reads chic.
Shop Suede Trainers:
Gola
Cyclone Sneakers
These are on my wish list for the new year.
Alohas
Tb.56 Suede Trainers
Brown continues to be a huge colour trend in 2026.
AllSaints
Vix Suede Trainers in Brown
Suede, brown, leopard print—it's tricking off all the shoe trends.
Nike
Cortez Suede Trainers in Beige and Brown
How retro are these?
Bronx
Myr-Aa Lace Up Trainers in Chocolate Suede
These will go with so many of my outfits.
4. Super-Pointy Stiletto Boots
Style Notes: Super pointy stiletto boots are bringing drama back to denim in the best way. They’re being worn with longer jeans that pool slightly at the hem, allowing just the sharp toe to peek out. This subtle reveal makes the outfit feel intentional and fashion-forward. The contrast between casual denim and a razor-sharp boot is exactly what makes the look work.