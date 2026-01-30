The Runways Have Spoken—These Are the Chicest Jeans and Shoe Combinations You Can Wear Right Now

I’ve looked through hundreds of spring/summer 2026 runway looks—these are the chicest jeans and shoe combinations that you can wear right now.

Collage of models wearing jeans on the SS26 runway.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)
As we approach the turn of the season, I’ve been revisiting the spring/summer 2026 runways and sifting through collections to decode the trends set to resonate most in the months ahead. Captivated as I was by the intriguing colour palette and the emerging ’80s influence, it was denim that ultimately held my attention. More specifically, it was the jeans-and-shoe styling combinations beginning to ripple out from the runways that felt truly worth noting.

After scrolling through hundreds of runway images, I’ve distilled everything down to a concise edit of the most important jeans-and-shoe pairings to know now. Read on to discover the styling combinations poised to shape the season ahead.

Discover the Spring 2026 Jeans + Shoe Pairings to Copy Now

1. Cropped Jeans and Derbies:

Model wears cropped jeans and derbies on the Celine SS 26 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: Spotted on Celine’s spring/summer 2026 runway, cropped denim was styled with sleek derby shoes—bringing together two forgotten trends primed for a comeback. With a polished, preppy sensibility, this pairing feels structured yet so wearable, for a runway-approved finish, style with a boxy blazer and add a statement belt (or two).

2. Straight-Leg Jeans + Peep-Toe Heels

Model wears straight-leg patch-pocket jeans with peep-toe shoes on the Valentino runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: To give your denim a going-out feel for 2026, peep-toe shoes are the chicest pairing to know. Injecting both lightness and elegance, this once-retro silhouette was seen saturating the SS26 runways and is set for its biggest season yet. Take cues from Valentino and bring extra femininity with a pretty blouse pairing.

3. Puddle Jeans and Boots

Model wears puddle jeans a pointed-toe boots on the Stella McCartney SS26 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: While stovepipe and straight-leg jeans may be trending, there’s no need to abandon your baggier pairs just yet. Stella McCartney proves that loose-leg denim still has a place for 2026—provided it’s balanced with thoughtful tailoring. A sharp peplum jacket paired with pointed-toe boots creates a streamlined silhouette that keeps the look feeling intentional and sleek, despite the floaty proportions.

4. Stove Pipe Jeans + Loafers