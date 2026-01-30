The Runways Have Spoken—These Are the Chicest Jeans and Shoe Combinations You Can Wear Right Now

As we approach the turn of the season, I’ve been revisiting the spring/summer 2026 runways and sifting through collections to decode the trends set to resonate most in the months ahead. Captivated as I was by the intriguing colour palette and the emerging ’80s influence, it was denim that ultimately held my attention. More specifically, it was the jeans-and-shoe styling combinations beginning to ripple out from the runways that felt truly worth noting.
After scrolling through hundreds of runway images, I’ve distilled everything down to a concise edit of the most important jeans-and-shoe pairings to know now. Read on to discover the styling combinations poised to shape the season ahead.
Discover the Spring 2026 Jeans + Shoe Pairings to Copy Now
1. Cropped Jeans and Derbies:
Style Notes: Spotted on Celine’s spring/summer 2026 runway, cropped denim was styled with sleek derby shoes—bringing together two forgotten trends primed for a comeback. With a polished, preppy sensibility, this pairing feels structured yet so wearable, for a runway-approved finish, style with a boxy blazer and add a statement belt (or two).
Shop Cropped Jeans and Derby Shoes:
Reformation
Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
These also come in cream.
& Other Stories
Leather Derby Shoes
The Derby shoe trend is set to take off this spring.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
COS's Arch jeans are a fashion person's favourite.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Derby Shoes With Buckle
These are such a chic alternative to boots as we move towards the warmer months.
2. Straight-Leg Jeans + Peep-Toe Heels
Style Notes: To give your denim a going-out feel for 2026, peep-toe shoes are the chicest pairing to know. Injecting both lightness and elegance, this once-retro silhouette was seen saturating the SS26 runways and is set for its biggest season yet. Take cues from Valentino and bring extra femininity with a pretty blouse pairing.
Shop Straight-Leg Jeans + Peep-Toe Heels:
Mango
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
These mid-wash jeans are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Staud
Brigitte Metallic Leather Mules
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Straight High Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Style with denim or wear with a long-line dress.
3. Puddle Jeans and Boots
Style Notes: While stovepipe and straight-leg jeans may be trending, there’s no need to abandon your baggier pairs just yet. Stella McCartney proves that loose-leg denim still has a place for 2026—provided it’s balanced with thoughtful tailoring. A sharp peplum jacket paired with pointed-toe boots creates a streamlined silhouette that keeps the look feeling intentional and sleek, despite the floaty proportions.
Shop Puddle Jeans and Boots:
Free People
Baggy Puddle Jeans
These also come in three other shades.
vagabond
Giselle Ankle Boots
These also come in brown.
Hush
Saskia Straight Seamed Jeans
Style with pointed-toe boots or wear with pretty ballet flats.
Reformation
Robbie Ankle Boot
The stretch-leather design ensures a comfortable fit.