I Just Tried the COS Jeans Every Fashion Person is Raving About—They Matched the Hype

Classic blues to denim shirts, jean jackets to denim dresses, this particular fabric is a cornerstone of my capsule wardrobe. Throughout the year, jeans are my most reliable companion thanks to their easy styling nature no matter the occasion. Heading to work? Add a blazer and loafers. Popping out for a coffee? It's a cosy knit and trainers for me. As such a pillar of my wardrobe, I take note when our readers show a particular interest in one specific pair, and so I put COS's Arch Jeans to the test because that is the style we've seen creeping up the ranks through our data and across our social feeds. All I can say to the readers that guided me here is: thank you.

Florrie wears a size 28 and is 5'2". (Image credit: @florriealexander)

After many years of being a straight-leg devotee, denim styles have diversified in recent seasons allowing for much more variety. New, interesting cuts have come to the fore, from loose wide-leg styles to colourful iterations—the latter being another style I've recently tested out myself. Just as we get up-to-date data on the newest releases, we also have insights into our readers current favourites, which led me straight to this pair.

The COS Arch Jeans bridge the gap between the bolder barrel-leg styles, which can often come in bold horse-shoe silhouettes, and the most classic straight cuts. As a brand that excels in tailoring and staples, it's understandable that COS would offer such a considered cut in its denim, too. Many of us can attest to the trials and tribulations that come with denim shopping, but I've found that COS's denim fits true to size, and the relaxed nature of this pair and tapered hem adds a streamlined effect that not only offers a great shape, but adds comfort too.

Keep scrolling the shop the excellent Arch Jeans, and more denim offerings from COS.

SHOP COS'S ARCH TAPERED JEANS

COS Arch Jeans Tapered £69 SHOP NOW The perfect mid blue wash.

COS Arch Jeans Tapered £69 SHOP NOW The exact pair I tried.

COS Arch Jeans Tapered £69 SHOP NOW The white version will work so well for spring and summer.

COS Arch Jeans Tapered £69 SHOP NOW Marks my words, dark indigo will be big for 2024.

SHOP MORE COS DENIM

COS Column Jeans £85 SHOP NOW Another much-loved cut from COS.

COS Pipe Jeans £95 SHOP NOW A modern take on the bootcut.

COS Ray Jeans £95 SHOP NOW There's something so elegant about a flared cut.

COS Column Jeans £85 SHOP NOW A loose, straight-leg style cut from rigid denim.

COS Tailored Wide-Leg Denim Trousers £85 SHOP NOW A directional hybrid of denim and tailoring.

COS Tide Jeans £85 SHOP NOW I'd style these with the matching jacket for a full denim look.

COS Amp Flocked-Denim Jeans £115 SHOP NOW If you're looking to stray from classic shades, brown is one I'd recommend.