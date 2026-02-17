5 Chic Earrings Trends That Fashion Insiders Are Backing in 2026

If you’re a regular Who What Wear UK reader, you’ll know that our seasoned editors always have their fingers on the pulse, especially when it comes to forecasting trends. From bringing you the buzziest denim shapes to being one step ahead of 2026’s chicest colour pairings, no fashion update goes uncovered. This includes the finer details and finishing touches that help define personal style, whether you're a classicist or get your kicks from experimenting with trends. That being said, we're here to talk earrings trends for spring/summer 2026.
Moving slower than the rest of the fashion cycle, key jewellery styles have mostly stayed the same for the last decade, making them accessories worth investing in for the long run. With the rise of quiet luxury in the 2020s, classic, pared-back styles and shapes dominated the conversation, but over the past 12 months, we've seen a move towards more expressive, statement pieces—particularly where earrings are concerned.
"2026 is about reorientation rather than reinvention, particularly when it comes to earrings," notes Maddy Sangster, founder of Heavenly London. "We’re seeing a move away from overly traditional styles towards designs that feel subtly subversive." This is a suggestion that jewellery is moving with fashion’s maximalist mood: think '80s power dressing, splashes of colour blocking and eclectic styling.
From the runways to the street style of fashion's most in-the-know dressers, the shift towards statement silhouettes is here. By mixing textures and contrasting materials, we're starting to use jewellery to set our style apart. In other words, the modern heirloom has never felt more personal. "[Customers] are looking to create impactful looks whilst still feeling considered, adds Laura Vann, founder of Laura Vann Jewellery. "I think people are going to look for new and interesting ways to express themselves through jewellery. I see a return to curated ear stacks, with unique hoops and studs telling stories through detailed design and thoughtful composition."
Are you into beautifully crafted pearls? Or maybe a sparkly stud is more your thing? No matter your style, there are plenty of new earrings to suit every kind of dresser. Keep reading to discover the five biggest earrings trends for 2026. There's something youre guaranteed to love.
The 5 Biggest Earrings Trends of 2026
1. Mix and Match
Style Notes: In 2026, jewellery experts are still personalising their look with ear stacking, mixing generational pieces with modern investment buys for an individual look. "The return to curated ear stacks with unique hoops and studs tells stories through detailed design and thoughtful composition," says Vann. At Bajaj, stacks were kept simple in the form of cascading silver hoops, whilst over at Germanier, the wow-factor was on full display with chunky sky-blue studs finished with padlock pendants. Expect this mix-and-match approach to be one of the biggest trends of the year, and as your style evolves, this is a look that changes with you.
Shop Stacking Earrings:
Otiumberg
Pavé Staple 3 Hoop Stacking Set
Otiumberg is doing the heavy lifting for us with this set.
Astrid & Miyu
Glimmer Crystal Climber Stud Earrings
I've worn these earrings for years, and they're yet to tarnish.
Mejuri
Brioche Mixed Metal Hoops
Lean into the mixed-metal trend with these from Mejuri.
Lovisa
Gold Plated Brass Graduating Hoop Earring
You can never go wrong with a gold huggie.
Anni-Lu
Glazed Donut Hoops
These do the stacking for you.
Ysso
Mini Chain Link Sterling Silver Earrings
With Grecian roots, Ysso has fast become a favourite brand of fashion people.
AKIND
Wave Pavé Studs
These have just shot to the top of my wish list.
2. Decadent Drops
Style Notes: In keeping with fashion’s maximalist mood, sculptural earrings have been gaining traction. From diamond-encrusted, mixed-metal studs seen at Tamara Ralph or the bejewelled sculptures at Malhotra, these decadent, eye-catching earrings are extra-large and undeniably impactful. Whether offsetting an evening gown or jeans and a white tee, they add a point of interest to every look.
Shop Statement Studs:
Soru
Roma Earrings
Vintage-inspired shapes are leaning '80s this season.
ASOS DESIGN
Large Pendant Earrings
Wear these with your hair pulled back and a mohair cardigan and jeans.
Reiss
Tumbled Stone Drop Earrings
I love that these are disproportionately heavier up top.
H&M
Large Earrings
These look far more expensive than £13!
& Other Stories
Crystal Pendant Earrings
If you're going for gemstones, choose a chartreuse shade.