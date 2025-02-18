It's Rare to Find These Designer-Looking H&M Jeans In Stock—Three Editors Put Them to the Test

When it comes to spotting a rising best-seller, my motto is three's a trend. One sighting will pique my interest, two is when I start to take note, and at three I'm ready to report back to our readers. After spotting three of our editors wearing the exact same pair of jeans, it's high time I introduced you to the H&M Wide High Jeans.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Affordable, chic and incredibly versatile, the Wide High Jeans are not a recent addition to H&M's denim roster but have spent the last year flying in and out of stock and proving themselves as a smart addition to any capsule wardrobe. After years of sticking to straight-leg denim, last year I began to diversify my denim cuts, and after seeing the popularity of these jeans amongst our readers, I knew I had to try them for myself. Quickly, your recommendation led three editors to add these to their basket.

(Image credit: @_meganstorey)

What ensures this pair is a consistent favourite is its understated appeal. The pair features a high rise and bold wide-leg silhouette in a range of shades and washes to suit all. In terms of cut and fit, the pair is completely classic.

It's worth noting that, unlike denim brands of high-designer offerings, H&M's denim isn't highly premium. But if you want a pair of jeans that will look the part, work hard in your wardrobe and see you through season after season, at £28 this pair is definitely worth considering. The denim itself is soft and lightweight, and after a year of wearing my pair weekly, the shape and wash still look brand new. Lucky for us, this best-selling pair has just been restocked.

Keep scrolling to explore the best-selling H&M Wide High Jeans.

