Calling It: This Is the Most Expensive-Looking Hair Colour Trend of 2026

I'm writing this from my desk in my London flat, and as I look out the window, the sun is finally shining. What seems like months and months of rain might be coming to an end, and I'm ready to embrace all things spring-like, especially when it comes to beauty trends. There's one hair trend in particular that I've spotted all over social media (even the celebs can't get enough), and it feels like the beauty equivalent of that first break of sunshine, when the light is just right, and everything looks glowy and glossy. The trend in question? Mirror hair.
What Is the Mirror Hair Trend?
"The mirror hair trend focuses on achieving smooth, silky hair that is radiant with glass-like shine," explains Bruno Marc Giamattei, senior creative director at Joico EMEA. "When I think of mirror hair, I picture '90s supermodels strutting down the catwalk with their long, lustrous locks flowing behind them—this trend has been a staple in the hairdressing industry for decades!"
I like to think of it as liquid hair, glass hair and glossy hair all coming together to create the shiniest, sleekest and healthiest-looking hair colour you've ever seen. Whilst glass hair was all the rage in 2025, this season sees the trend taken up a notch. In fact, according to Giamattei, this year will see a major focus on hair health, a trend that goes hand in hand with mirror hair. "Each strand [will] shimmer with its natural, eye-catching vibrance, oozing luxury and sophistication at every angle," he says.
Mirror Hair Trend Inspiration
Hailey Bieber recently stepped out on the red carpet and matched her shiny, mirror-like bob to her statement dress.
Laura Harrier is always my biggest inspiration when it comes to the mirror hair trend.
See? Told you the stars can't get enough.
Mia Goth's sleek, shiny strands look almost reflective.
Hair goals.
Pair your mirror hair with '90s layers like Sadie Sink for a polished look.
A bob hairstyle + mirror hair = a match made in heaven.
The Best Products for the Mirror Hair Trend
Garnier
Keratin Sleek Diamond Spray
Apply Garnier's spray to damp hair before blow drying for a sleek, shiny finish.
Joico
Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Crème
If you prefer a cream, Joico's formula defends against heat whilst adding salon-worthy shine.
GHD
Chronos Hair Straightener
This hair straightener will give you smooth hair in minutes thanks to the advanced technology.
Kérastase
Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil
I like to finish things off with a few drops of this hair oil for a glazed effect.
L'Oréal Paris
Elvive Glycolic Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner
Of course, a good shampoo and conditioner are key, and this duo is infused with glycolic acid to create that shiny finish.
Drybar
Liquid Glass Finishing Serum
I mean, the name says it all. A finishing hair serum that will add glass-like shine from Drybar.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.