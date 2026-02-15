The spring season is almost upon us, and although I cannot wait to get my linen trousers back out for the next few months, the truth is that they often feel just a little too dressed down for my liking when it comes to more formal occasions. I've therefore decided to look ahead to the trouser trends that will dominate spring 2026 to add to my wardrobe for the new season.
Now, if you're more of a pared-back dresser like me, adding some of those trendier pieces into your wardrobes can often feel daunting. But fear not, as the spring/summer 2026 runways were packed with trouser styles that remain fresh for the new season but feel wearable and easy to style. And the best part? They're all trends that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe, meaning you’re sure to get your money's worth of wear out of them.
From chic capri pant styles that will pair well with a button-down shirt and kitten heels to playful polka-dot iterations that perfectly toe the line between trendiness and classic appeal, below, I've rounded up the seven trouser trends that I'll be adding to my spring 2026 capsule wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the seven trouser trends that will dominate spring 2026 and beyond
7 Trousers Trends That Will Dominate Spring 2026
1. Polka-Dots
Style Notes: We've already seen polkadots take over the skirt, blouse, and dress world, and it looks like trousers in this vintage-inspired print are set to dominate spring 2026. They’re elegant, timeless, and can be dressed up or down for every occasion. However, there’s also something that feels extremely fresh and out-of-the-box about trousers in this print.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
A much more subtle take on the trend.
Mint Velvet
Polka-Dot Wide Jeans
How cool are these?
Dissh
Vanessa Spot-Print Woven Trousers
Dress down in the day with flip-flops or up for evenings with a pair of slingback heels.
2. Balloon
Style Notes: Hearing the words “balloon pants” might initially feel intimidating, but rest assured that spring 2026 is all about those romantically soft and billowing fabrics as opposed to the bright neon iterations that dominated the eighties. This breezy pant style is the perfect way to add interest to a neutral, more pared-back spring wardrobe.
loewe
Draped trousers
This colour will go with everything.
Alaïa
Gathered balloon pants
I'd style mine exactly like this for evenings out on holiday.
ASOS DESIGN
Cotton Balloon Trousers
These are just as versatile as your typical checked trousers.
3. Vintage Lace
Style Notes: If you keep up with trends, it will come as no surprise that lace separates are making their way back into the forefront of the minds of stylish dressers. Once considered drab or even rather frumpy, lace is now the it fabrication of spring 2026. Trousers in this lightweight material are just one of the many vintage revival trends that are set to dominate this season.
SEA
Arianna Flared Lace Pants
Perfect for holidays.
h&m
Lace-Look Trousers
Tick off two trends in one with these lace balloon pants.
Free People
Isla Lace Capri
I'd style this with an oversized button-down shirt and low heels.
4. Capri
Style Notes: Capri pants divided the fashion world when they had a comeback last year, and these controversial cropped leggings are back in the spotlight again for spring 2026. They can seem daunting, but they’re actually incredibly easy to style. It’s the kind of low-effort, high-reward trouser style that you’ll rely on from now until early autumn.
Toteme
Capri Knit Leggings
The styling possibilities are endless.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Capri Pant
Satin trousers are a great alt to jeans in spring.
Faithfull
Linen capri pants
How cute are these?
5. Electric Blue
Style Notes: Blue has been spotted all over the spring/summer 2026 runways, from the palest of icy blues to deeper cobalt iterations, but it's a brighter electric hue that’s dominating the trouser scene this season. It’s playful and eye-catching, and the best part? It will pair just as well with neutrals such as black, brown and cream as it does with bolder shades and prints.