M&S’ Latest Drop Ticks Off Every Major Spring Trend—These are the Pieces Set to Sell Out First

I had a browse on my lunch break and these five fashion trends will sell out first, scroll to discover below.

Image of Marks and Spencers spring fashion trends 2026
(Image credit: M&S)
With fewer grey clouds on the horizon and sunny days just around the corner, the great seasonal shift is finally here. But before we can leave cold-weather dressing behind us, we must make it through an unpredictable spring (in other words, don't get rid of your layers quite yet). As I slowly and optimistically start to embrace warmer accents in my own wardrobe, I've noticed a few trend-led gaps arising. With so many high-street stores unveiling their new season offerings, there was one place I know to look first for classic staples and runway inspired buys: Marks and Spencer.

A must for those hunting for expensive-looking pieces at an affordable price, M&S is the go-to for every savvy and sophisticated dresser, but especially this spring. Its digital shelves are filled with timeless silhouettes, on-trend colourways and enviable styling inspiration, and scrolling through the new-in section offers a cost effective way to dive into this seasons trends without breaking the bank.

Image of the Marks and Spencers spring fashion trends 2026. The model wears the Suede Funnel Neck Blouson Jacket

The model wears the suede funnel-neck blouson jacket.

(Image credit: M&S)

With fashion currently leaning in to a nostalgic mood, the new-in section shadows exactly the retro references we'd already spotted on the runway. From cool girl jackets (and what's not to love about a denim bomber with a leather trim), to romantic shades of petal pink, just one or two of these pieces will take your capsule wardrobe into the new season with ease.

So whether you’re in desperate need of a new sneaker or a nostalgic pair of jeans, M&S’s spring new-in has got you covered for the season ahead. Scroll down to discover the 5 trends well worth your attention below. Happy shopping!

The 5 Chicest Fashion Trends at M&S This Spring

Image of Marks and Spencers spring fashion trend 2026. The model wears the Lyocell Blend High Waisted Flared Jeans.

(Image credit: M&S)

1. ‘90s Denim

Style Notes: Whether you’re loving bootcut, cigarette or cuffed-hem jeans this spring, M&S’s new-in section has you covered. Leaning into revived shapes and expensive-looking washes, each silhouette has a timeless style to them. This is denim that will pair well with transitional mohair knits or a simple embroidered blouse.

2. Think Funnel-Neck

Image of the Marks and Spencer&#039;s spring fashion trends 2026. The model wears a tan suede funnel-neck bomber.

(Image credit: M&S)

Style Notes: The funnel-neck trend shows no signs of slowing as we head into spring and M&S’s new-in is filled with high-necked appeal. A sophisticated design detail, it keeps you cosy without the need for a second layer (so we can leave the scarves at home!) Offering everything from Y2K-coded zip cardis to stylish suede bombers, each elevated piece is a fail-safe way to shift your capsule towards a spring mood.

