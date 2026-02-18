With fewer grey clouds on the horizon and sunny days just around the corner, the great seasonal shift is finally here. But before we can leave cold-weather dressing behind us, we must make it through an unpredictable spring (in other words, don't get rid of your layers quite yet). As I slowly and optimistically start to embrace warmer accents in my own wardrobe, I've noticed a few trend-led gaps arising. With so many high-street stores unveiling their new season offerings, there was one place I know to look first for classic staples and runway inspired buys: Marks and Spencer.
A must for those hunting for expensive-looking pieces at an affordable price, M&S is the go-to for every savvy and sophisticated dresser, but especially this spring. Its digital shelves are filled with timeless silhouettes, on-trend colourways and enviable styling inspiration, and scrolling through the new-in section offers a cost effective way to dive into this seasons trends without breaking the bank.
With fashion currently leaning in to a nostalgic mood, the new-in section shadows exactly the retro references we'd already spotted on the runway. From cool girl jackets (and what's not to love about a denim bomber with a leather trim), to romantic shades of petal pink, just one or two of these pieces will take your capsule wardrobe into the new season with ease.
So whether you’re in desperate need of a new sneaker or a nostalgic pair of jeans, M&S’s spring new-in has got you covered for the season ahead. Scroll down to discover the 5 trends well worth your attention below. Happy shopping!
The 5 Chicest Fashion Trends at M&S This Spring
1. ‘90s Denim
Style Notes: Whether you’re loving bootcut, cigarette or cuffed-hem jeans this spring, M&S’s new-in section has you covered. Leaning into revived shapes and expensive-looking washes, each silhouette has a timeless style to them. This is denim that will pair well with transitional mohair knits or a simple embroidered blouse.
Shop Jeans Below:
M&S
Magic Shaping High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
These have a lifting effect which will keep you right and tight!
Almost every silhouette of M&S jeans goes to a size 24 so you're sure to fnd a style to suit.
M&S
Lily Magic Shaping High Waisted Jeans
Many of my favourite fashion people are wearing skinnies tucked into boots!
Autograph
Lyocell Blend High Waisted Flared Jeans
Pair with boots, loafers or ballet flats this spring.
M&S
Eva Bootcut Jeans
The dark wash lends this pair an ultra-luxe finish.
M&S
High Waisted Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
If you're after a elevated pair of wide leg jeans....look no further!
2. Think Funnel-Neck
Style Notes: The funnel-neck trend shows no signs of slowing as we head into spring and M&S’s new-in is filled with high-necked appeal. A sophisticated design detail, it keeps you cosy without the need for a second layer (so we can leave the scarves at home!) Offering everything from Y2K-coded zip cardis to stylish suede bombers, each elevated piece is a fail-safe way to shift your capsule towards a spring mood.
Shop Funnel-necks Below:
M&S
Cotton-Rich Ribbed Relaxed Cardigan
If you like this, I'd be quick as its selling out fast!
Autograph
Suede Funnel Neck Blouson Jacket
I've never checked out so quickly!
M&S
Funnel Neck Zip Up Knitted Jacket
I wear this at least once a week.
JAEGER
Pure Wool Checked Funnel Neck Duffle Coat
A statement piece you'll pull out year after year.
M&S
Wool Rich Brushed Zip Up Cardigan With Cashmere
A wool cashmere blend, this transitional piece is so spring 2026-coded.