I love dresses and skirts, but more often than not, I reach for trousers. Usually, I wear jeans—both straight-leg and baggy styles—but when I want something more elevated, black trousers are my go-to. I typically pair them with ankle-length sock boots, soft leather loafers, and flip-flops. While all of these styles look chic with my trousers, I've been searching for a new shoe pairing that's current, sophisticated, and perfect for autumn 2025. Yesterday, I finally found my style inspiration in Katie Holmes's outfit.
While walking around NYC this week, Holmes wore a mid-length trench coat, a white button-down shirt, a pendant necklace, and black drawstring-waist trousers. In her hand, she held ALO's new Voyage Duffle, which launched on 22nd September. This oversized bag was designed in L.A. by the ALO design house and handcrafted in Florence, Italy, by artisans with generations of experience making fine leather goods. While it's only available in store and not online, we still can't get enough of it. Yes, the new duffle bag made her outfit appear expensive and fresh, but so did what she wore on her feet—square-toe ballet flats. As we all know, classic ballet flats with a rounded toe and vamp bow are a timeless and elegant option, but a square-toe design is what really elevates a simple outfit.
The next time you put on black trousers and want to look luxe, throw on square-toe ballet flats—thank me or Holmes later. Keep scrolling to shop my favourite pairs.
Shop Katie Holmes' Look:
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Trench Coat
I've been buying Zara's trench coats for many seasons now. They're affordable, durable, and chic.
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
A crisp white shirt is an absolute wardrobe essential.
H&M
Twill Drawstring Trousers
When you're craving an easy outfit idea, reach for drawstring trousers and a basic tee.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Mamadrague Leather Ballet Flats
Essential for the autumn.
Katie Loxton
Soho Weekend Bag in Cherry
Alo Yoga's bag is only available in store, so if you're looking for a style you can buy online, this Katie Loxton number is a strong second option.
HUNTING SEASON
The Pendant Tagua and Leather Necklace
Cord necklaces have been such a big trend this year and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Shop More Black Trousers and Square-Toe Ballet Flats:
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
These look and feel like designer trousers but are half the price.
AEYDE
Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Aeyde are known for their sleek styles.
Nobodys Child
Black Jax Tailored Crepe Trousers
Nobody's Child is one of my favourite high-street brands.
