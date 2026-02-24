In Paris, Chic French Women Own At Least One Of These Minimal Zara, H&M and COS Pieces

While I always aspire to have a wardrobe elegant enough to blend seamlessly into the streets of Paris, that feeling only intensifies once spring arrives. In my opinion, no one does transitional dressing quite like French women. As the weather begins to soften, their signature pieces—white shirts, sleek straight-leg denim, polished loafers and sweet ballet flats—come back into focus, proving that effortless style is often built on the simplest foundations.
There’s a certain ease to French spring style. The good news is that achieving this aesthetic doesn’t require a French postcode or a designer budget, and, if there are three high street brands consistently delivering the understated staples synonymous with French style, it’s Zara, H&M and COS.
Each brings something slightly different to the mix: Zara captures the fashion-forward edge French women balance so well; H&M excels at wearable classics and knitwear staples; and COS offers the clean lines and refined tailoring that give outfits that quietly expensive feel. Together, they make it surprisingly easy to build a wardrobe that channels that effortless, spring-in-Paris energy, no plane ticket required.
From lightweight jackets layered over fine knits, tailored trousers paired with relaxed shirting, and classic accessories that quietly pull everything together, keep scrolling to shop the best Zara, H&M and COS items French women would have in their wardrobes.
Shop Zara, H&M and COS French Pieces
ZARA
Faux Suede Jacket
The lace collar on this suede jacket is just so elegant.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
COS' reprise straight-leg jeans feel timeless and polished enough to sit comfortably alongside tailoring.
ZARA
Shirt With Peter Pan Collar
The exaggerated collar adds charm, yet remains wearable when layered beneath knits or blazers.
ZARA
Zw Collection Balloon High-Waist Jeans With Pleats
If there’s one denim silhouette French women consistently return to, it’s relaxed but intentional tailoring.
COS
Waisted Milano-Knit Cardigan
COS excels at elevated basics, and this sculpted cardigan reflects that perfectly. The defined waist creates refinement while remaining comfortably minimal.
ZARA
Contrast Trim Blazer
This blazer feels inherently Parisian styled with straight-leg jeans and ballet flats.
hm
Barrel Regular Waist Jeans
I love the dark wash of these.
ZARA
Suede Ballerinas With Bow
Ballet flats are practically a Parisian uniform, and this suede pair leans into that heritage beautifully.
Oversized Poplin Shirt
No French capsule wardrobe exists without a great blue shirt.