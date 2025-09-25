All of the Coolest People I Follow Just Bought Into This New Autumn Denim Shape

The denim style set to dominate autumn wardrobes is here, and it's not for the faint of heart. Every cool girl I follow just swapped out her slim and straight-leg jeans for one very specific silhouette: extra-long, baggy denim. The slouchy shape drapes to the floor and hides nearly every trace of the shoes beneath. It's a low-key flex that says, "I'm not trying too hard," yet it's instantly striking—exactly the kind of effortless statement the fashion crowd gravitates toward season after season.
Unlike cropped cuts and tailored flares that highlight footwear, this autumn's oversize denim is all about proportion play. The jeans pool just enough at the ankles, grazing the tops of trainers, boots, and pointy heels, but the real impact is in the longline silhouette itself. Paired with fitted tees, leather bombers, and oversize blazers, the look feels undone in the best possible way. It's giving grunge energy filtered through a cool-girl lens that keeps it elevated.
The appeal of baggy denim goes beyond aesthetics. It's also refreshingly comfortable. There's a looseness to the cut that makes it practical for everyday wear while still carrying that subtle sense of rebellion. Instead of polished and pristine, these jeans feel lived-in and vintage, which makes them the perfect foundation for autumn's relaxed mood. Whether styled with a sporty jacket or layered with a knit and sleek belt, they strike the balance of chic yet approachable.
Perhaps the most telling sign that this shape is set to dominate? It's already all over the feeds of the industry's best dressers. Fashion content creators and street style regulars are styling their baggy jeans in several fresh ways, proving their versatility. Expect to see them everywhere this season—from coffee runs to fashion-week sidewalks—because nothing says autumn 2025 quite like denim so long and oversize you barely catch a glimpse of what's on your feet.
See the baggy-denim outfit inspiration below and shop the key essentials along the way.
Shop Chic 6 Baggy Jeans Outfits:
1. Oversize Sweater + Long Black Shirt + Long, Baggy Jeans
Style Notes: This look leans into the layered proportions that make the long, baggy jeans feel considered instead of sloppy—the oversized sweater softens the silhouette, while the long black shirt peeks out beneath to add vertical intrigue. The contrast in lengths plays beautifully with the volume down below, grounding the outfit. It also nods to the trend of "longlines" and layering rich modern basics—perfect for UK weather when you want interest without fuss.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
An editor fave.
COS
Clean Cut Regular Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Go up a size for that extra long silhouette.
Free People
Diesel 1996 D-Sire Jeans
The perfect amount of slouch.
2. Cropped Jacket + Long, Baggy Jeans + Printed Bag
Style Notes: This pairing works because the cropped jacket hits at just the right point to frame the jeans, avoiding the "ski-pants" effect that long jackets can create. The shorter outer layer gives definition to your waist, while the baggy jeans bring in the roomy ease that's trending. Introducing a printed bag adds a focal point and breaks up the denim silhouette, injecting personality and texture into what might otherwise read as too heavy.
Shop the Look:
PARFOIS
Leather Jacket With Zipper
How chic is this jacket?
ZARA
Trf Baggy Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans
Zara is always a good shout.
Prada
Galleria medium printed leather bag
Cow print is here to stay.
3. Long Knit Jacket + Long, Baggy Jeans + Red Bag
Style Notes: Here, the long knit jacket mirrors the length of the jeans, creating a continuous vertical line that elongates the frame. The soft structure of the knit offsets the rigidity of denim, giving the look a relaxed, editorial energy. The red bag is a clever styling move—it becomes the visual anchor, giving the outfit a directional, high-impact finish.
Shop the Look:
JAEGER
Wool Rich Jacquard Cocoon Coat
The print, the colour, the material—love.
Free People
We the Free Tinsley Baggy High-Rise Jeans
Don't sleep on Free People denim.
GANNI
Kat Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Loved by Gen z and Millennials.
4. Black Tank + Long, Baggy Jeans + Sleek Handbag
Style Notes: This combination is so effective because the simplicity of the black tank acts as a neutral base that lets the jeans take centre stage. The sleek handbag adds a polished counterpoint to the relaxed denim silhouette—the contrast in texture and precision keeps the outfit sharp instead of too casual. In short: it's proof that even relaxed, voluminous jeans can feel elegant when paired with deliberate, minimalist pieces.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Wool Tank Top
A chic basic
AGOLDE
Twist Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde is the go-to denim brand for fashion people.
Style Notes: This is a masterclass in balancing proportions: the shorter sleeves and cropped-ish length of the shirt lighten the top half, while the jeans deliver the trend's full effect below. The oversize bag echoes the relaxed energy, anchoring the outfit without feeling too structured. It also injects that fashion-editor signature note—because in a sea of denim, the bag becomes your statement.
Shop the Look:
Miss Selfridge
Short Sleeve Fitted Shirt in White
So many layering opportunities with this shirt.
H&M
Baggy High Jeans
Well done, H&M.
Dior
Large Dior Book Tote
An oldie but a goodie.
6. Sporty Jacket + Long, Baggy Jeans + Large Leather Bag
Style Notes: Blending sporty structure with baggy denim is a directional move—it keeps the outfit dynamic and streetwise. The jacket provides shape and contrast, while the large leather bag introduces a luxe, tactile element that elevates the whole look. Together, they stop the baggy jeans from feeling too casual or disjointed. It's a clever styling trick for the transitional UK months when you want warmth, movement, and polish in one frame.
Shop the Look:
True Religion
Leather Look Colour Block Logo Varsity Jacket in Multi