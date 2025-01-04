The arrival of any new year inevitably brings a wave of reflection. But this time, instead of pondering personal growth or life lessons, my thoughts are decidedly style related. Of course, I can look to social media for inspiration on this subject, but I also find Google to be an unrivalled source for scoping out what's currently trending. And this week, after some data digging, I found that searches on the platform for a footwear style from the mid-2010s were up a huge 300% week on week. What shoe might that be? Why, the humble sock boot!

In my opinion, no winter shoe rivals the sleekness of a sock boot. Clinging snugly to the ankle and ascending gracefully up the calf, its smooth silhouette delivers a chic and polished finish that traditional winter boots simply can’t match.

A nostalgic nod to the bygone days of the mid 2010s, sock boots were a non-negotiable for many millennials at the time. Pioneered by brands like Balenciaga and Vetements, these innovative stretch-knit designs reimagined boots as we knew them, offering a minimalist yet edgy alternative to clunkier counterparts. Their streamlined silhouette made them a natural match for the skinny jeans, mini skirts, and roomy jumpers that defined the era’s aesthetic. Before long, the trend trickled down to the high street, becoming an everyday fashion staple and cementing itself as a go-to shoe for the discerning twenty-something.

Fast-forward to 2025, and sock boots are making a triumphant comeback—but this time, they’re looking fresher, sleeker, and more versatile than ever. Today’s iterations are compelling in a different way, with updated designs that feel thoroughly modern while still paying homage to their roots—think angular heels and even flat iterations. However, the most striking evolution lies in how they’re being styled. Gone are the days of pairing sock boots exclusively with spray-on jeans. Instead, this season’s fashion set is opting for looser silhouettes—think baggy denim, long skirts, and wide-leg trousers—making the trend feel entirely new again.

Curious about trying them for yourself? Read on to discover our edit of the best sock boots to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SOCK BOOTS:

H&M Napped Sock Boots £45 SHOP NOW Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.

Reformation Rosina Ankle Boot £348 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Leather Ankle Boots £485 SHOP NOW These super sleek shoes will add a polished element to your daily styling.

Mango Squared Toe Leather Ankle Boots £100 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

& Other Stories Stretch-Leather Ankle Boots £175 SHOP NOW These come in both leather and suede styles.

H&M Calf-High Sock Boots £43 SHOP NOW Style with a maxi dress or pair with your favourite jeans.

The Row Mesh Sock Boots £700 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't stay in stock for long.

By Far Este Boot Black Leather £420 SHOP NOW Square toe shoes are trending this season.

Reformation Payton Stretch Bootie £348 SHOP NOW I think sock boots are going to be one of the key trends this season.