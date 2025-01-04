Wait, What? Every Millennial's Favourite Boot Trend Is Suddenly Back for 2025
The arrival of any new year inevitably brings a wave of reflection. But this time, instead of pondering personal growth or life lessons, my thoughts are decidedly style related. Of course, I can look to social media for inspiration on this subject, but I also find Google to be an unrivalled source for scoping out what's currently trending. And this week, after some data digging, I found that searches on the platform for a footwear style from the mid-2010s were up a huge 300% week on week. What shoe might that be? Why, the humble sock boot!
In my opinion, no winter shoe rivals the sleekness of a sock boot. Clinging snugly to the ankle and ascending gracefully up the calf, its smooth silhouette delivers a chic and polished finish that traditional winter boots simply can’t match.
A nostalgic nod to the bygone days of the mid 2010s, sock boots were a non-negotiable for many millennials at the time. Pioneered by brands like Balenciaga and Vetements, these innovative stretch-knit designs reimagined boots as we knew them, offering a minimalist yet edgy alternative to clunkier counterparts. Their streamlined silhouette made them a natural match for the skinny jeans, mini skirts, and roomy jumpers that defined the era’s aesthetic. Before long, the trend trickled down to the high street, becoming an everyday fashion staple and cementing itself as a go-to shoe for the discerning twenty-something.
Fast-forward to 2025, and sock boots are making a triumphant comeback—but this time, they’re looking fresher, sleeker, and more versatile than ever. Today’s iterations are compelling in a different way, with updated designs that feel thoroughly modern while still paying homage to their roots—think angular heels and even flat iterations. However, the most striking evolution lies in how they’re being styled. Gone are the days of pairing sock boots exclusively with spray-on jeans. Instead, this season’s fashion set is opting for looser silhouettes—think baggy denim, long skirts, and wide-leg trousers—making the trend feel entirely new again.
Curious about trying them for yourself? Read on to discover our edit of the best sock boots to shop right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
