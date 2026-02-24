Sorry, Leggings—Elsa Hosk Confirmed White Trainers Look Chicest With These Jeans

If you’re looking to give your white trainers a little more airtime now that spring is finally in bloom, I’ve found the jeans silhouette that makes them look their chicest. Whilst this season’s bootcut styles continue to trend, there’s something about the way they puddle over trainers that can feel slightly off-balance. Instead, take your cue from Hosk and reach for an ankle-grazing, cropped pair.
Spotted out this week, the model made the timeless pairing feel particularly fresh, styling crisp white trainers with tonal, ankle-length white jeans. The subtle flash of ankle created a sense of freshness that feels perfectly attuned to the warmer months ahead, whilst welcoming in a lightness that complements the bright trainers. Meanwhile, the cropped cut adds a certain structure that makes the casual trainers feel far more considered.
Balancing the casual energy of her footwear, Hosk layered on a belted, bubble-hem coat in a soft beige hue, adding structure and sophistication to the look. Slim black sunglasses and a coordinating Hermès bag completed the ensemble.
Ever inspired by her off-duty wardrobe, I’m officially convinced: when it comes to white trainers this spring, cropped jeans are the pairing to know. Read on to discover and shop the best ankle-grazing styles now.
Shop Cropped Jeans and White Trainers:
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
These come in sizes 4—22.
H&M
Trainers
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
Get Elsa's look and style your white trainers with a white cropped jean.
Adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Perforated Leather Sneakers
These also come in half sizes.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
COS's jeans have long been a fashion person's favourite.
& Other Stories
Suede-Detail Trainers
These look much more expensive than they actually are.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Trainers
Whilst I love these in the classic white, these also come in black.
Khaite
Abigail Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Style with white trainers or pair with sleek mary janes.
Vagabond
Hollie Sneakers
The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.