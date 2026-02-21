Kate Moss Just Wore the "Dated" Shoe Trend I Predict Will Make a Comeback This Season

When it comes to predicting the return of a “forgotten” trend, I’ve learnt to trust one person’s wardrobe implicitly: Kate Moss. So when she stepped out at an event in London this week wearing a shoe style I hadn’t thought about in years, you know I took note.
Dressed in a slim-fitting, calf-grazing slip dress cut from glossy satin, Moss could easily have defaulted to the usual suspects—knee-high boots or minimalist ballet flats would have both made perfect sense. Instead, she swerved expectation entirely, finishing her look with a pair of lace-up heeled ankle boots.
Transporting me back to the early 2010s, these moody, slightly gothic styles were once a fixture on the fashion circuit. But as tastes shifted towards cleaner lines and quieter luxury, the style fell from favour, eclipsed by sleeker, more refined footwear choices.
But, if my years working in fashion have taught me anything, it’s that no trend ever truly disappears. No matter how decisive its fall from grace may seem, its return is almost always a matter of timing.
With the rise of witchy undertones, gothic romance and a renewed appetite for drama in our wardrobes, the lace-up boot suddenly feels relevant again. Evocative of Victorian dressing, pirate-core influence and a touch of Neapolitan nostalgia, the silhouette aligns with the mood shift we’re seeing across runways and street style alike.
She may be the first to reintroduce this once-“dated” boot into the spotlight, but I’m certain she won’t be the last. Scroll on to discover the chicest lace-up styles to shop now.
Shop Lace-Up Heeled Boots:
Asos Design
Rue Lace Up Heeled Ankle Boots
Style with denim or pair with a long-line dress.
Miista
Emile Boots
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett Ankle Boot 95
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Gianvito Rossi
Leather Lace-Up Boots in Black
The pointed-toe design gives these a sleek, gothic feel.
Sézane
Leona Ankle Boots
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.