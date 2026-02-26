Wait, This Iconic French-Girl Perfume Was Actually Created for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

If you're anything like us on the Who What Wear UK team, you may also be devouring Love Story right now. Carolyn Bessette Kennedy was undoubtedly one of the biggest style icons of the '90s, and with the launch of the show, we're all once again enthralled by her impeccable taste. But as a beauty editor, I'm also equally obsessed with her minimalist approach to her beauty, from her minimalistic makeup to her covetable '90s blonde hair colour. And if you're wondering what she might have worn for her perfume, then you're in luck.
Carolyn Bessette Kennedy was known to wear a very simple Egyptian musk oil (which she picked up from a street vendor in NYC) called Abdul Kareem Egyptian Musk Oil. It's out of production now, and very, very hard to come by. However, what's less well-known is that her close friend, fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez (who also designed her wedding dress), actually created a scent inspired by CBK herself. As it turns out, Narciso Rodriguez For Her (£54), was actually created for her.
If you're not familiar with the iconic Narciso Rodriguez For Her fragrance, allow me to introduce you to it. It's a musk scent that launched in 2003. It's long been one of my favourite perfumes ever (it was the first "grown-up" perfume I bought), but knowing it was inspired by CBK has only deepened my appreciation for this timeless and elegant perfume.
It's a minimalist perfume and truly a pioneering skin scent of its time, long before it became a whole fragrance category itself. Musk takes centre stage in the eau de toilette (the eau de parfum, housed in a pink bottle, arrived later and has a noticeably different scent profile). Blended with creamy orange blossom and osmanthus, grounded by earthy vetiver and patchouli, it unfolds as woody and musky with a soft floral edge, gently sweetened by warm amber and smooth vanilla. I’ll admit, the opening spritz on a blotter can be misleading—this isn’t where the real enchantment lies. It’s in the hours that follow, as the fragrance settles and begins to glow from the skin, that it turns utterly hypnotic and irresistibly addictive as it becomes one with your skin chemistry.
When I put this on, I instantly feel wrapped up yet refined—like swaddling yourself in the plushest, most luxurious cashmere. There’s a gentle muskiness that reminds me of burying your nose into the jumper of someone you adore. It’s warm and subtly sensual, but never loses its elegance or timeless appeal. It’s the kind of scent you can wear absolutely anywhere—polished enough for the office, yet perfectly suited to an evening out. There’s also a soft, woody undertone that feels grounding and quietly calming.
It lasts beautifully on the skin, especially for an eau de toilette, and I catch delicate traces of it throughout the day. A small spritz is more than enough with no need to reapply throughout the day. In fact, I often prefer it hours later, once it has settled and unfolded into its deeper notes. It lingers wonderfully on knitwear too, clinging to a polo neck or scarf and creating a comforting halo of musk and woods.
What I love most, though, is how seamlessly it melts into the skin. It wears slightly differently on everyone, becoming beautifully personal and uniquely yours. It never overpowers; instead, it simply makes your skin smell naturally captivating, as though that soft allure is entirely your own. I own the 100ml bottle, and it has lasted me for several years, so there’s no need to worry about it disappearing too quickly. Just be prepared for people nearby to comment—not on the fragrance itself, but on how incredible you smell.
Narciso Rodriguez has since launched multiple variations of the scent (most notably, Narciso Rodriguez Rose Noir, which went TikTok-viral a few years ago after a French woman shared it as her signature scent), but to me, you really can't go wrong with the original For Her.
Shop Narciso Rodriguez For Her:
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Eau de Toilette
I've found the 30ml bottle on sale, making it a great time to try it or restock your scent.
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Hair Mist
If you want to try the scent before committing to buying a full-sized bottle, the hair perfume is a great way to try the scent first. IMO, wearing the scent in your hair feels very CBK-coded.
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Eau de Toilette
It also comes in a 50ml-sized bottle.
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Eau de Toilette
Already love Narciso Rodriguez For Her? Then the 100ml size is great value for money (and it's on sale, too).
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Eau de Toilette Gift Set
This gift set is also a total steal, and includes a 50ml bottle of the fragrance, a body lotion and a 7.5ml travel vial to keep in your handbag.
