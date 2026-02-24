Forget Black Jeans—Elite Dressers Are Wearing This Denim Colour Instead When They Want to Look Elegant

Dark-wash jeans are the epitome of timeless elegance, so we've gathered up several looks that show how simple they are to style, and how quickly they elevate an outfit.

Five different outfits with dark-wash denim
@nnennaechem, @mimixn, @_livmadeline, @claradyrhauge, @poppyalmond
There are few garments out there which could be truly classified under icon status, but dark-wash jeans are certainly one. Before the various iterations of denim we know today, the first pairs arrived on the scene courtesy of Levi Strauss in the late 1800s—and surprise, surprise—they were dark blue. What's now considered a remarkably polished colour today, had its humble beginnings as an extremely utilitarian pair of trousers. They have a long history, and though they've shifted from work pants to fashion symbol over the centuries, dark-wash jeans have never lost their appeal.

Poppy in dark wash jeans and a cream jumper.

@poppyalmond

I have white jeans, light blue washes and black rinses in my wardrobe—but I've come to realise that actually, it's my dark-wash, indigo pair that looks the most elegant. Dark-wash denim outfits rank highly on my list of looks that take minimum effort but provide maximum style points. Indigo jeans' saturated colour and deep tone make them feel infinitely sophisticated in and of themselves. Whether they're rendered in a loose, wide-leg cut, a trendy barrel or balloon silhouette or a classic straight-leg, nowadays they're emblematic of sophisticated style. They have an edge over black jeans because of their polish and pair almost too easily with an endless number of tops, jackets and shoes.

Sasha in dark wash jeans and black leather jacket

@sasha.mei

So, let's explore the dark-wash denim outfits that will lead to you always feeling put-together. They may be trending in this moment, but inky blue jeans will rightfully hold a spot in our wardrobe for decades to come.

Dark Wash Denim Outfits to Copy in 2026:

1. Funnel-Neck Jacket + Barrel Jeans + Boots

Nnenna in dark wash jeans and funnel neck jacket

@nnennaechem

Style Notes: One of my all-time favourite uniforms is a cropped jacket and dark-wash jeans, which Nnenna has expertly styled. Add glossy boots and a glint of silver jewellery and you have a timeless look that you can wear year after year, no matter what the trend cycle declares.

2. White Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans + Sandals

Clara in white shirt and dark wash jeans

@claradyrhauge

Style Notes: For your spring capsule, dark wash denim and a white shirt are a power duo. Pair with flats on cooler days, and copy Clara's chic look by adding laidback sandals for an effortless look that works when the weather is warmer. As you'll find with so many dark-wash denim outfits, pairing your jeans with shirts in neutral hues, like white, grey and black, never fails.

3. Double Denim + Suede Loafers

Liv in dark wash double denim look with suede loafers

@_livmadeline

Style Notes: Jean-on-jeans outfits are one of the chicest renditions of denim—that is a hill I will gladly go down on. When you match up your tones just perfectly, you get a cohesive look that feels clean and crisp, particularly when it's a darker shade of denim. Add suede loafers, sandals, heels or boots, depending on the time of year (and occasion) you're dressing for.

4. Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Heels

Sylvie in dark-wash jeans and a trench coat

@sylviemus_

Style Notes: Whether it's spring or autumn, a trench coat and dark-wash denim will always be a perfect pairing. Opt for a fitted T-shirt and chic silk scarf like Sylvie has for warmer seasons, and swap this out for a cosy knit toward the latter half of the year. This outfit can also be styled up or made to look more casual depending on shoe choice. For something elegant, go for slingback kitten heels, for a low-key day, try trainers.

