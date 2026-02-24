There are few garments out there which could be truly classified under icon status, but dark-wash jeans are certainly one. Before the various iterations of denim we know today, the first pairs arrived on the scene courtesy of Levi Strauss in the late 1800s—and surprise, surprise—they were dark blue. What's now considered a remarkably polished colour today, had its humble beginnings as an extremely utilitarian pair of trousers. They have a long history, and though they've shifted from work pants to fashion symbol over the centuries, dark-wash jeans have never lost their appeal.
I have white jeans, light blue washes and black rinses in my wardrobe—but I've come to realise that actually, it's my dark-wash, indigo pair that looks the most elegant. Dark-wash denim outfits rank highly on my list of looks that take minimum effort but provide maximum style points. Indigo jeans' saturated colour and deep tone make them feel infinitely sophisticated in and of themselves. Whether they're rendered in a loose, wide-leg cut, a trendy barrel or balloon silhouette or a classic straight-leg, nowadays they're emblematic of sophisticated style. They have an edge over black jeans because of their polish and pair almost too easily with an endless number of tops, jackets and shoes.
So, let's explore the dark-wash denim outfits that will lead to you always feeling put-together. They may be trending in this moment, but inky blue jeans will rightfully hold a spot in our wardrobe for decades to come.
Dark Wash Denim Outfits to Copy in 2026:
1. Funnel-Neck Jacket + Barrel Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: One of my all-time favourite uniforms is a cropped jacket and dark-wash jeans, which Nnenna has expertly styled. Add glossy boots and a glint of silver jewellery and you have a timeless look that you can wear year after year, no matter what the trend cycle declares.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Bomber Jacket
You can wear this jacket's collar fully buttoned up or flattened down.
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
I've owned these jeans for at least three years now and they're still as dark as they were the day I bought them.
M&S
Maxi Tear Drop Stud
A staple pair to go with all of your outfits.
KHAITE
Ona Leather Ankle Boots
An investment pair to last you for so many autumn and winter seasons.
2. White Shirt + Wide-Leg Jeans + Sandals
Style Notes: For your spring capsule, dark wash denim and a white shirt are a power duo. Pair with flats on cooler days, and copy Clara's chic look by adding laidback sandals for an effortless look that works when the weather is warmer. As you'll find with so many dark-wash denim outfits, pairing your jeans with shirts in neutral hues, like white, grey and black, never fails.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Cotton-Blend Shirt - White
A must for any wardrobe, no matter your style.
AGOLDE
Low Curve High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
An editor and fashion set favourite. The colour and cut are divine.
AEYDE
Melody Leather Flip Flops
A black leather thong perfectly balances laidback with chic. The contrast stitching on this pair is eye-catching, too.
DeMellier
The Stockholm in Dark Chocolate
The Stockholm bag is on my wish list. The thin straps and dark brown suede are a magical combination.
3. Double Denim + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Jean-on-jeans outfits are one of the chicest renditions of denim—that is a hill I will gladly go down on. When you match up your tones just perfectly, you get a cohesive look that feels clean and crisp, particularly when it's a darker shade of denim. Add suede loafers, sandals, heels or boots, depending on the time of year (and occasion) you're dressing for.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket
This length of denim jacket is timeless, and the ultra-dark blue shade is gorgeous.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
The matching jean shade. These come in three length options and sizes UK 23–34.
SPORTY & RICH
Embroidered Striped Cotton Polo Shirt
Learn from Liv and add a striped top under your jacket to break up the denim.
& Other Stories
Penny Loafers
The light beige is a fitting for spring and summer, but these also come in black, dark brown and grey.
4. Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: Whether it's spring or autumn, a trench coat and dark-wash denim will always be a perfect pairing. Opt for a fitted T-shirt and chic silk scarf like Sylvie has for warmer seasons, and swap this out for a cosy knit toward the latter half of the year. This outfit can also be styled up or made to look more casual depending on shoe choice. For something elegant, go for slingback kitten heels, for a low-key day, try trainers.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Just like dark-wash denim, a double-breasted trench coat is another iconic piece for your wardrobe.