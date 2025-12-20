Want to Look Expensive and Elegant Every Day? These 12 Classic Pieces Are Your Answer

As we approach the end of the year, we begin to reflect on the choices we have made in the last 12 months, and those that we might make differently in the next. Whilst for most this is usually about lifestyle, for me, I spend much time contemplating style choices I've made. Be it outfits I've put together (both the good and the bad), pieces I've purchased, I consider the regrets versus the savvy investments, and how this might alter the way I shop next year.
Despite being a sucker for trends and aesthetics (it's true, I can't deny it), the best things I buy are the most classic items. Be it a designer handbag that will fit my laptop in for work, a good leather jacket, a pair of jeans or an accessory that will transform an outfit, timeless staples are the key to a well-rounded capsule wardrobe. Of course, how these look depends on your style. If you're someone who admires Hailey Bieber's style, look to refined neutral basics: solid blue jeans, quality white t-shirts and tailored pieces, especially two-piece sets. Styling should be slightly preppy or with a '90s edge—think socks and loafers and oversized trench coats and slim tortoise shell sunglasses. If you're more of a love of Sienna Miller's taste, then you may want a few slightly less 'done' staples, with a bohemian edge. Ballet flats, pretty blouses and a series of elegant outerwear (Miller is based in the UK, not LA, after all).
Whilst classic items are timeless, there are still ways for your essentials to feel fashion-forward. Cuts, colours and accessories help outfits feel fresh, without having to replace everything. Tailored trousers, for example, will always be at the core of my wardrobe, but lately, I've switched out my high-waist pairs for low-rise options. This just helps my looks feel a little more casual and cooler. Instead of crew neck jumpers, this year is all about the v-neck, so I've invested in this new Rise & Fall sweater.
12 Classic Pieces to Invest In Now
1. Good Jeans
Style Notes: It goes without saying, denim is at the core of most of our wardrobes. Whilst the skinny cigarette jean is making a comeback in 2026, I still think there's place for a straight silhouette too.
Toteme - INT
Low Straight Denim True Vintage Blue
Levi
Cinch Baggy Lightweight Jeans
H&M
Flared Low Jeans - Denim Blue
2. V-Neck Jumper
Style Notes: It's official, the v-neck is so back! Whether you're a minimalist who likes a neutral-only palette, or a someone who experiments with trends (if so, look to investing in an argyle knit, as their popularity shows no sign of slowing down), adding a v-neck to your rotation is a simple refresh that will help make your collection feel contemporary.
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Merino V Neck Jumper - Medium Grey
&Daughter
Glenn V-Neck in Dark Natural
COS
Rounded Wool V-Neck Jumper
3. Ballet flats
Style notes: Whilst in winter it may seem a little too cold for ballet flats, but rest assured they're going to be just as big in 2026 as they were in 2025 (and 2024). A staple for work, weekends and everything in between, come March you'll be switching your loafers for this lighter silhouette.
Style notes: Between the scarf coat and poncho trends we've seen breaking through in 2025, the traditional wool coat silhouette has really evolved in the last year or so. This season, expect to see more of this wrap-coat style, with cape coats emerging as a break-through style.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Felt Texture Cape
CELINE
Cape in Wool Felt
JAEGER
Double Faced Pure Wool Cape Coat
5. Brooches
Style notes: If you are investing in a cape coat, a brooch is the simple accessory that will make these look even more elevated. One of Pinterest's predicted trends for 2026, this is the accessory to invest in.