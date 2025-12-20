Want to Look Expensive and Elegant Every Day? These 12 Classic Pieces Are Your Answer

From cape coats to skirt sets, these are the 12 classic pieces for 2026 that will see you through winter and into spring.

Collage of classic outfit pics
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
As we approach the end of the year, we begin to reflect on the choices we have made in the last 12 months, and those that we might make differently in the next. Whilst for most this is usually about lifestyle, for me, I spend much time contemplating style choices I've made. Be it outfits I've put together (both the good and the bad), pieces I've purchased, I consider the regrets versus the savvy investments, and how this might alter the way I shop next year.

Despite being a sucker for trends and aesthetics (it's true, I can't deny it), the best things I buy are the most classic items. Be it a designer handbag that will fit my laptop in for work, a good leather jacket, a pair of jeans or an accessory that will transform an outfit, timeless staples are the key to a well-rounded capsule wardrobe. Of course, how these look depends on your style. If you're someone who admires Hailey Bieber's style, look to refined neutral basics: solid blue jeans, quality white t-shirts and tailored pieces, especially two-piece sets. Styling should be slightly preppy or with a '90s edge—think socks and loafers and oversized trench coats and slim tortoise shell sunglasses. If you're more of a love of Sienna Miller's taste, then you may want a few slightly less 'done' staples, with a bohemian edge. Ballet flats, pretty blouses and a series of elegant outerwear (Miller is based in the UK, not LA, after all).

Whilst classic items are timeless, there are still ways for your essentials to feel fashion-forward. Cuts, colours and accessories help outfits feel fresh, without having to replace everything. Tailored trousers, for example, will always be at the core of my wardrobe, but lately, I've switched out my high-waist pairs for low-rise options. This just helps my looks feel a little more casual and cooler. Instead of crew neck jumpers, this year is all about the v-neck, so I've invested in this new Rise & Fall sweater.

12 Classic Pieces to Invest In Now

1. Good Jeans

@_livmadeline wears blue jeans, black top, an oversized blazer, and joins the calf-hair shoe trend with a pair of cow-print heels.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: It goes without saying, denim is at the core of most of our wardrobes. Whilst the skinny cigarette jean is making a comeback in 2026, I still think there's place for a straight silhouette too.

2. V-Neck Jumper

Hannah in a black V-neck jumper

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstyling)

Style Notes: It's official, the v-neck is so back! Whether you're a minimalist who likes a neutral-only palette, or a someone who experiments with trends (if so, look to investing in an argyle knit, as their popularity shows no sign of slowing down), adding a v-neck to your rotation is a simple refresh that will help make your collection feel contemporary.

3. Ballet flats

Style notes: Whilst in winter it may seem a little too cold for ballet flats, but rest assured they're going to be just as big in 2026 as they were in 2025 (and 2024). A staple for work, weekends and everything in between, come March you'll be switching your loafers for this lighter silhouette.

A woman wears a black shirt and pants with ballet flats and a brown leather tote bag.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

4. Cape Coats

Mirror selfie of @NKMarilyn wearing cape coat, jeans and carrying a Birkin bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style notes: Between the scarf coat and poncho trends we've seen breaking through in 2025, the traditional wool coat silhouette has really evolved in the last year or so. This season, expect to see more of this wrap-coat style, with cape coats emerging as a break-through style.

5. Brooches

Influencer sits on steps outside wearing black jeans with suede flats, a black coat and a silver brooch.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style notes: If you are investing in a cape coat, a brooch is the simple accessory that will make these look even more elevated. One of Pinterest's predicted trends for 2026, this is the accessory to invest in.