6 Denim Trends Spotted In Milan That I Predict Will Be Huge This Spring

I’ve been street style spotting in Milan for fashion week, and have noticed the chicest dressers have this one thing in common.

An image of the biggest denim trends at Milan Fashion Week.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Ciao! With fashion turning its attention to the Italian sartorial capital for Milan Fashion Week, the birthplace of Prada and the Negroni Sbagliato has become a hotbed for impeccable street style. Within its ringed walls, local haunts like the Via Monte Napoleone and Palazzo del Senato have been transformed into runways in their own right.

Whilst it’s not unusual for the city’s natives to deliver a masterclass in everyday elegance—this is the place that pioneered dressing archetypes like the well-heeled and glamorous “sciura”, after all—the convergence of star-studded guests and incredibly sophisticated denizens have certainly dialled things up a notch. In fact, you could say that the outfits are nothing short of molto benne.

But given this is the place that hosts collection presentations from the likes of Fiorucci and Diesel, the one category that has piqued our interest the most has certainly been the denim. From dark blue Gucci Giglio tote bags to the ivory Bermuda shorts, denim of all varieties has been saturating the city faster than you could order an Aperol Spritz.

With this category being one of the most useful in any well-edited wardrobe, we thought it best to spotlight the notable looks that are actually wearable now and chronicle the key denim street style trends taking over Milan Fashion Week. Though the autumn/winter 2026 shows might be far more stirring in terms of what’s shown, it would be remiss of us to not to devote a little time to discussing the looks that are already turning heads.

From new washes approved by editors to the silhouettes adored by off-duty supermodels, keep scrolling through for the key denim trends defining Milan Fashion Week.

1. Upturned Cuffs

An image of Bella Hadid wearing mid-rise baggy upturned jeans at Milan Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

Style Notes: Take it from the best in the business. When needing to add an element of visual contrast, simply take the cuff of your jeans and turn it up a few inches. If it’s good enough for Bella Hadid—who achieved a major career milestone this week by walking Prada’s show four times—it’s good enough for me.

2. Ultra-Baggy Silhouettes

An image of Abby Champion at Milan Fashion Week wearing ultra-baggy, low-rise black jeans.

(Image credit: Sandra Semberg / Who What Wear)

Style Notes: The off-duty wardrobes of models have always served as inspiration. However, for those who pay close attention, you’ll notice that these ensembles are always the least flamboyant. Featuring practical details like oversized tote bags, functional flats and baggy denim that’s easy to slip in and out of backstage, you can always rely on this set to leave the more ostentatious displays to the collections themselves.

3. Stovepipe Shapes

An image of an attendee at Milan Fashion Week wearing high-rise stovepipe jeans.

(Image credit: Sandra Semberg / Who What Wear)

Style Notes: The Carolyn Bessette Kennedy effect has hit Milan. Fashion people aren’t immune to the whims of popular culture, so it’s no surprise to see attendees taking a page out of the beloved fashion icon’s handbook and sauntering through the city in her preferred cut of jeans—stovepipe.

4. Barrel Legs

An image of Izzi Poppi at Milan Fashion Week wearing mid-rise barrel leg jeans with a pink suede Fendi way bag.

(Image credit: Sandra Semberg / Who What Wear)

Style Notes: If the 1990s had razor-sharp shapes, then the 2020s have barrel legs. Slouchy through the thigh and tapered around the ankle, this horseshoe-esque silhouette injects a sculptural touch to outfits crafted from well-edited basics.

