Every season has its uniform, and spring is an undeniably tricky one to perfect. Ample showers and swings in temperature make it complicated to create a spring capsule that works for a range of occasions and predicted forecasts. I, too, have been hesitant to put all this pressure on one look alone. In fact, I thought it was relatively impossible until I came across a springtime formula that I've seen repeated over and over on my feed. Cardigan, jeans and ballet flat outfits are exactly what the fashion set turns to for this transseasonal moment in time.
This combination toes the line between being cool enough for spring, but versatile enough to add on layers and personalise to your heart's content. It's so good that I haven't just spotted it in one city, but multiple. Although it's the same three pieces in every instance, the looks vary drastically. Depending on the cut, colour, material and silhouettes of your chosen jeans, knit and ballet flats can instantly change the aesthetic, whether you're after something breezy and classically "spring" or more trend-led. You can curate one outfit, but add a trench, swap your usual knit for a cropped cardigan or change out your neutral ballet flats for a bold red pair and you have a completely new look.
Scroll on for six outfit considerations that will help inform the spring buys you invest in this season and give you a chic plan for the coming months.
6 Cardigan, Jeans and Ballet Flats Outfits to Wear This Spring
Style Notes: It's true, everyone is still wearing cardigans for spring, but if you're looking for a way to modernise this staple knit, consider a waisted silhouette. This is a look that works well for both weekends and casual office settings, especially when you copy Clara's combination of dark wash denim and neutral colours. Even in darker tones, it still exudes spring energy.
H&M
Waisted Cardigan - Mole
Beige is a perfect springtime neutral as it's light but easy to style.
Reformation
Greta Super Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
A chic colour of denim that truly goes with everything in your closet.
NEOUS
Beid Velvet Ballet Flats
The almond toe shape instantly make these feel more modern.
2. Cardigan + White Jeans + Suede Ballet Flats
Style Notes: No spring capsule is complete without a trench coat, and this extra addition looks lovely paired over top of a cardigan and jeans. It's an ideal pairing for cooler, drizzly days—however, the choice of white denim and brown suede flats (as Alice has done here) makes it feel fit for the season, regardless of the weather.
H&M
Alpaca-Blend Cardigan
The alpaca blend gives this cardigan such a nice texture.
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Bright white jeans with brown flats is an always-stylish match.
Sézane
Agathe Low Ballerinas - Mocha
An earthy colour that's grounded but lovely for spring.
3. Cropped Cardigan + Matching Jeans + Red Flats
Style Notes: Marina's sleek look screams cool, and is a perfect example of how to incorporate black into your spring wardrobe. Although it's a darker shade, it's one I personally wear every month. When you opt for cropped silhouettes, intriguing denim designs and a pop of colour through your flats, it feels just as fit for this time of year as pastels and florals.
COS
Merino Wool Cardigan
COS has created the ideal cropped length.
ZARA
Zw Collection Ankle Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans
Like barrel leg, balloon jeans are extremely trendy at the minute.
Style Notes: If you gravitate towards classic styles, you can't go wrong with a button cardigan paired with ballet flats. This particular style featuring a dipped-toe is a Frenchfavourite and an iconic look that Chanel is leading the charge on this year. Lorna's look shows just how easy they are to incorporate into a timeless and reliable outfit. The light-wash denim is also appealing after months of winter's black and indigo jeans.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
This staple cardigan comes in over 20 different shades that get changed out seasonally.
MANGO
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Although indigo denim has been popular, light-wash jeans always have a place in this season's capsule.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
These feel exceptionally Parisienne.
5. Balloon-Sleeve Cardigan + Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The cardigan, jeans and ballet flat outfit formula may be a classic, but it doesn't mean you can't make it feel interesting. A cardigan with voluminous sleeves, like Anouk is wearing here, or jeans in a barrel leg shape can change the overall look, even if you opt for the same uniform day after day.
Style Notes: Zip-up cardigans are a cool alternative to the classic button options out there. The metallic hardware mixed with a statement pair of jeans and pointed-toe flats gives you an impossibly chic outfit, as Marilyn proves. A small, structured clutch makes for the perfect finishing touch.
H&M
Zip-Through Cardigan - Bright Red
Another fun way to incorporate a pop of red. This shade works well into spring and summer after a winter of burgundy and wine tones.