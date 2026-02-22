The Knit, Jeans and Flat-Shoe Outfit Formula Stylish Women in London, Paris and NYC Rely on Throughout Spring

When you're in need of an effortless combination that always looks put together, look to the repeatable formula the fashion set relies on—a cardigan, jeans and ballet flats.

Three ways to wear a cardigan, jeans, and ballet flats
(Image credit: @marina_torres, @anoukyve, @lornasymphony)
Every season has its uniform, and spring is an undeniably tricky one to perfect. Ample showers and swings in temperature make it complicated to create a spring capsule that works for a range of occasions and predicted forecasts. I, too, have been hesitant to put all this pressure on one look alone. In fact, I thought it was relatively impossible until I came across a springtime formula that I've seen repeated over and over on my feed. Cardigan, jeans and ballet flat outfits are exactly what the fashion set turns to for this transseasonal moment in time.

Lizzy in jeans, ballet flats and knit around her shoulders

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

This combination toes the line between being cool enough for spring, but versatile enough to add on layers and personalise to your heart's content. It's so good that I haven't just spotted it in one city, but multiple. Although it's the same three pieces in every instance, the looks vary drastically. Depending on the cut, colour, material and silhouettes of your chosen jeans, knit and ballet flats can instantly change the aesthetic, whether you're after something breezy and classically "spring" or more trend-led. You can curate one outfit, but add a trench, swap your usual knit for a cropped cardigan or change out your neutral ballet flats for a bold red pair and you have a completely new look.

Scroll on for six outfit considerations that will help inform the spring buys you invest in this season and give you a chic plan for the coming months.

6 Cardigan, Jeans and Ballet Flats Outfits to Wear This Spring

1. Waisted Cardigan + Wide-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats

Clara in waisted cardigan, wide jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Style Notes: It's true, everyone is still wearing cardigans for spring, but if you're looking for a way to modernise this staple knit, consider a waisted silhouette. This is a look that works well for both weekends and casual office settings, especially when you copy Clara's combination of dark wash denim and neutral colours. Even in darker tones, it still exudes spring energy.

2. Cardigan + White Jeans + Suede Ballet Flats

Alice in white cardigan and jeans and a trench with brown suede ballet flats

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: No spring capsule is complete without a trench coat, and this extra addition looks lovely paired over top of a cardigan and jeans. It's an ideal pairing for cooler, drizzly days—however, the choice of white denim and brown suede flats (as Alice has done here) makes it feel fit for the season, regardless of the weather.

3. Cropped Cardigan + Matching Jeans + Red Flats

Marina in cropped cardigan and red flats

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Marina's sleek look screams cool, and is a perfect example of how to incorporate black into your spring wardrobe. Although it's a darker shade, it's one I personally wear every month. When you opt for cropped silhouettes, intriguing denim designs and a pop of colour through your flats, it feels just as fit for this time of year as pastels and florals.

4. Cardigan + Light Wash Jeans + Toe-Cap Flats

Lorna in cardigan, light wash jeans and toe cap ballet flats

(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

Style Notes: If you gravitate towards classic styles, you can't go wrong with a button cardigan paired with ballet flats. This particular style featuring a dipped-toe is a French favourite and an iconic look that Chanel is leading the charge on this year. Lorna's look shows just how easy they are to incorporate into a timeless and reliable outfit. The light-wash denim is also appealing after months of winter's black and indigo jeans.

5. Balloon-Sleeve Cardigan + Jeans + Ballet Flats

Anouk in balloon-sleeve cardigan, jeans and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: The cardigan, jeans and ballet flat outfit formula may be a classic, but it doesn't mean you can't make it feel interesting. A cardigan with voluminous sleeves, like Anouk is wearing here, or jeans in a barrel leg shape can change the overall look, even if you opt for the same uniform day after day.

6. Zip-Up Cardigan + Barrel Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

Marilyn in red zip cardigan, barrel jeans and pointed-toe flats

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Zip-up cardigans are a cool alternative to the classic button options out there. The metallic hardware mixed with a statement pair of jeans and pointed-toe flats gives you an impossibly chic outfit, as Marilyn proves. A small, structured clutch makes for the perfect finishing touch.

