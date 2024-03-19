7 Chic Anti-Jeans Outfits I've Saved Down for Spring
Trousers are a year-round staple, this we know, but the time they prove themselves to be most useful, in my humble opinion, is in spring. During the winter, black tights, skirts and knee boots serve as my go-to, while summer is all about lightweight dresses in linen and cotton. For spring, with its inconsistent temperatures and forecast that can change in a second (as I type this its sunny and blue skies but, give it an hour, and we could find ourselves in a downpour), its trousers I find myself reaching for the most. Of course jeans also fall into this category but, recently, I've found myself less reliant on them. Instead, I've been exploring different trouser looks and, I have to say, I've found myself feeling chicer in the process.
Still, I could always use some fresh inspiration when it comes to styling my trousers; while a plain white tee will always serves me well, I don't want to become wholly dependant on them. So. whether you too have an appreciation for trousers of every sort—tailored, cargo, linen, the works!—or are keen to start wearing them more, below, I've scouted seven chic and timeless spring trouser outfits to model your own looks on this season. Featuring everything from grey wide-legs to breezy fabrics in pretty colours, there's a trouser outfit for every spring outing you can think of. Scroll on to see them.
7 SPRING TROUSER OUTFITS TO TRY
1. CLASSIC STRIPES
Style Notes: If in doubt, just add stripes! A Breton-stripe top is an easy option that works with just about any trouser style going, including a colourful wide-leg. Shoe-wise anything goes, too. Why not try a cute socks-and-sandals pairing until temperatures peak.
Shop the Look
2. SILKY CO-ORD
Style Notes: Take all of the effort out of styling your spring trouser outfit by investing in an elegant co-ord which does all of the hard work for you. Add a leather jacket for a foolproof cover-up solution.
Shop the Look
3. WHITE ON WHITE
Style Notes: There's just something about spring that makes me want to wear white 24/7. Break the look up and ground it with strong black accessories. That or tick off another core 2024 trend with a chocolate brown bag and shoe combo.
Shop the Look
4. FRESH TAILORING
Style Notes: Take the modern approach to tailoring with a cool longline waistcoat, pairing it with trousers that don't perfectly match. Just add ballet flats and this look can carry you just about anywhere this spring.
Shop the Look
5. REFINED CARGO
Style Notes: Cargo trousers are still a major trend this spring. Given them a grown-up feel by styling them with a striped Oxford shirt and some It arm candy. Still, Marina Torres's bandeau top is a great suggestion is you want to lean into the Y2K vibes.
Shop the Look
6. RELAXED LINEN
Style Notes: The only thing I love more than linen trousers? Wearing them with something equally breezy up top. Not only is Monikh Dale's texture pairing on point, but this colour combination is nothing short of perfect.
Shop the Look
7. MONOBLOCKING
Style Notes: If wearing top-to-toe white gives you the fear you'll spill something down yourself, apply the same monoblocking logic with a shade that's more forgiving. Even as we approach spring, I'm still seeing lots of all-grey outfits on my IG feed.
Shop the Look
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.