7 Chic Anti-Jeans Outfits I've Saved Down for Spring

Trousers are a year-round staple, this we know, but the time they prove themselves to be most useful, in my humble opinion, is in spring. During the winter, black tights, skirts and knee boots serve as my go-to, while summer is all about lightweight dresses in linen and cotton. For spring, with its inconsistent temperatures and forecast that can change in a second (as I type this its sunny and blue skies but, give it an hour, and we could find ourselves in a downpour), its trousers I find myself reaching for the most. Of course jeans also fall into this category but, recently, I've found myself less reliant on them. Instead, I've been exploring different trouser looks and, I have to say, I've found myself feeling chicer in the process.

Still, I could always use some fresh inspiration when it comes to styling my trousers; while a plain white tee will always serves me well, I don't want to become wholly dependant on them. So. whether you too have an appreciation for trousers of every sort—tailored, cargo, linen, the works!—or are keen to start wearing them more, below, I've scouted seven chic and timeless spring trouser outfits to model your own looks on this season. Featuring everything from grey wide-legs to breezy fabrics in pretty colours, there's a trouser outfit for every spring outing you can think of. Scroll on to see them.

7 SPRING TROUSER OUTFITS TO TRY

1. CLASSIC STRIPES

Style Notes: If in doubt, just add stripes! A Breton-stripe top is an easy option that works with just about any trouser style going, including a colourful wide-leg. Shoe-wise anything goes, too. Why not try a cute socks-and-sandals pairing until temperatures peak.

Shop the Look

Hush Aluna Brushed Striped Oversized Top £49 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Freya Leather Belt £590 SHOP NOW

TOAST Loop Back Jersey Wide Leg Trousers £130 SHOP NOW

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Aristea Leather Platform Sandals £205 SHOP NOW

2. SILKY CO-ORD

Style Notes: Take all of the effort out of styling your spring trouser outfit by investing in an elegant co-ord which does all of the hard work for you. Add a leather jacket for a foolproof cover-up solution.

Shop the Look

Toteme Monogram Silk PJ Top Black £590 SHOP NOW

mango Leather Biker Jacket £120 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Puzzle Mini Leather Cross-Body Bag £1750 SHOP NOW

Toteme Monogram Silk PJ Bottoms Black £560 SHOP NOW

3. WHITE ON WHITE

Style Notes: There's just something about spring that makes me want to wear white 24/7. Break the look up and ground it with strong black accessories. That or tick off another core 2024 trend with a chocolate brown bag and shoe combo.

Shop the Look

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The Midi New York Bag in Black Suede and Black Smooth Leather £425 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers £720 SHOP NOW

John Lewis Waverly Suede Shoe Boots, Black £109 SHOP NOW

4. FRESH TAILORING

Style Notes: Take the modern approach to tailoring with a cool longline waistcoat, pairing it with trousers that don't perfectly match. Just add ballet flats and this look can carry you just about anywhere this spring.

Shop the Look

Reformation Billie Vest £168 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant £65 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats £118 SHOP NOW

Jigsaw Heckfield Suede Tote in Tan £195 SHOP NOW

5. REFINED CARGO

Style Notes: Cargo trousers are still a major trend this spring. Given them a grown-up feel by styling them with a striped Oxford shirt and some It arm candy. Still, Marina Torres's bandeau top is a great suggestion is you want to lean into the Y2K vibes.

Shop the Look

With Nothing Underneath The Classic Shirt in Royal Blue Stripe £95 SHOP NOW

COS Textured Bandeau Top £55 SHOP NOW

H&M Twill Cargo Trousers £25 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Squeeze Medium Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag £3350 SHOP NOW

6. RELAXED LINEN

Style Notes: The only thing I love more than linen trousers? Wearing them with something equally breezy up top. Not only is Monikh Dale's texture pairing on point, but this colour combination is nothing short of perfect.

Shop the Look

The White Company Linen Cotton Tubular Trim Jumper £59 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Woven Nappa Leather Bag £199 SHOP NOW

APIECE APART Bari Linen and Organic Cotton-Blend Tapered Pants £310 SHOP NOW

The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Thong Sandals £960 SHOP NOW

7. MONOBLOCKING

Style Notes: If wearing top-to-toe white gives you the fear you'll spill something down yourself, apply the same monoblocking logic with a shade that's more forgiving. Even as we approach spring, I'm still seeing lots of all-grey outfits on my IG feed.

Shop the Look

& Other Stories Knit T-Shirt £65 SHOP NOW

Anthropologie Oval Stud Earrings £38 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW