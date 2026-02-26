Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’ve never been one to follow trends. It's all well and good to have the latest piece, but in my opinion, looking expensive and intentional will always be difficult if you don't have the basics in place. Therefore, for 2026, I’m committed to putting in the time to find the best capsule wardrobe staples. I’m talking about the type of basics that solve my daily "what do I wear?" panic sessions, always look elegant, and most importantly, can be styled with virtually anything for every occasion.
Now, you might initially think that you need to invest solely in luxury pieces for an expensive-looking wardrobe. However, the truth is that even the most affordable basics can look premium if you invest in the right ones. And luckily, I’ve done the hard work for you. Below, I’ve rounded up the best wardrobe basics to add to your wardrobe in 2026.
From classic staples that will never go out of style, to those slightly more elevated pieces that will add interest to an outfit but remain no less versatile, keep scrolling to discover the best wardrobe basics to invest in for 2026 and beyond.
9 Elegant Wardrobe Basics to Invest In for 2026 (and Beyond)
1. Lightweight Jacket
Style Notes: Whether I’m throwing it over a tank top and tailored trousers for the office or layering it over a midi dress for a dinner, a lightweight jacket is a must-have in my year-round capsule wardrobe. I already own a classic long trench, so for spring 2026, I’m primarily on the hunt for an on-trend funnel-neck jacket that looks elegant and refined. However, there are plenty of other chic jacket styles that I also have my eye on (see below).
Shop the Look:
COS
Belted Cotton Short Trench Jacket
One of the most elegant high-street jackets I've seen in a long time.
Get two jackets for the price of one with Zara's chic reversible number.
2. Relaxed Shirt
Style Notes: A button-down shirt will serve you well regardless of the season. However, for 2026, fashion people are taking a pause on more fitted styles and instead are turning to relaxed iterations that give their jeans, midi skirt or Bermuda shorts outfits an effortlessly cool vibe.
Style Notes: With slimmer, straight-cut jeans replacing the baggy, loose styles that dominated last year, I have my mind firmly set on investing in a pair of stovepipe jeans in 2026. Not only do these '90s-inspired silhouettes lend themselves to a smarter style of dressing, but they’re also incredibly versatile, pairing just as well with a simple vest top as they do a statement blouse.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Straight High Jeans
H&M has some of the best denim on the high street.