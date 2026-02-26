The perennial discussion plaguing anyone interested in fashion is whether leggings are appropriate to wear outside of working out. Irrespective of your own opinion on this hot topic, however, it appears that the best-dressed locals of Los Angeles are fighting a sartorial battle of their own.
Indeed, Olivia Wilde stepped out earlier in the week wearing a pair of khaki leggings with black trainers, proving that those with taste are not only in agreement that these trousers are suitable for any setting, but that there are chicer options available than classic colour ways.
The actress and director was pictured at her regular workout haunt—Tracy Anderson’s studio in The Valley, which also happens to be Harry Styles’s and Dakota Johnson’s go-to, as well—wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, high-waisted leggings from Alo Yoga and a pair of chunky sneakers from Hoka.
It’s not a rarity to see the multi-hyphante star in activewear, which means we have a pretty firm baseline of her athleisure preferences. This look is just the latest in a range of ensembles that deprioritise timeless hues in favour of more captivating neutrals and vibrant pastels.
However, what I’m most interested in by this look isn’t her modern spin on a preppyPrincess Diana-esque exercise look. Rather, it’s how she’s translated one of the biggest colour trends into something more appropriate for everyday settings.
Indeed, earth-tones like olive, mole and sage were heavily featured on the autumn/winter 2024 runways, with designers like Chloé rendering the shade in glossy leather capes and Saint Laurent dialling up its trademark sensual tailoring with a mossy palette.
As a result, this look has slowly found ways of trickling into our wardrobes ever since, from the khaki jeans that reigned supreme last season to the 2000s-inspired camouflage trousers that are heating up this spring and now, your gym gear.
This is a look that’s already being co-signed by the leading athleisure brands, from Adanola to Tala and even Vuori. As most things go, where Hollywood leads, the world quickly follows, so this sighting is proof that khaki leggings are only going to get bigger.
These might not be the pair that you’d wear into the office with a sweet ballet flat or out to a cocktail bar with a sleek kitten heel. But, if you’re trotting around the town or even looking to elevate your barre-class-to-brunch wardrobe, khaki leggings will certainly make a worthy inclusion. Polished, refined and understated, scroll on to shop the best khaki leggings that will even convert any naysayers into leggings loyalists.
Shop Olivia Wilde's Exact Khaki Leggings
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-Waist Heart Throb Legging
You'll look incredibly considered in this set.
Shop More Khaki Leggings:
Sweaty Betty
Power Gym Leggings
Supportive and sweat-wicking, what more could you want?
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
With five-way stretch and buttery soft fabric, you'll find yourself living in this pair.
TALA
Sculpt Seamless Scrunch Legging
Sculpting, comfortable and boasting a discreet scrunch detail around your bum.
Varley
Freesoft High Rise Legging 25
Not a huge fan of khaki? Not to fear, this pair is offered in 20+ shades.
PANGAIA
Archive Womens Plant-Stretch Compressive Leggings
Made from an innovative plant-based fabric, this pioneering pair is good for both people and planet.
H&M
Sports Leggings With Softmove™
Don't forget high-street titans like H&M for dependable basics.
