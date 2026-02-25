Margot Just Arrived at the Airport in the One Shoe Trend I Would Never Wear Through Security

There are very few shoes I’d outright refuse to wear for a trip through the terminal—but mesh Mary Janes have always fallen into that slim category. Between the fiddly buckle fastening (a guaranteed delay at security) and the perforated finish that offers little protection from the well-trodden floors of departures, they’ve never struck me as a practical airport choice.
And yet, whilst I’ve long maintained that I wouldn’t dream of wearing them through Terminal 5, there are plenty of places I’d happily choose them. Now, thanks to Margot Robbie, I’m beginning to reconsider. Gliding through the airport this week, Margot stepped out in a pair of coveted beige mesh ballet flats by Alaïa. Light, delicate and recognisable to those in the know, the shoes have become something of a cult favourite over the past few seasons.
Robbie built a low-key look around them: a long-sleeved black top in an inky shade, knee-grazing shorts, and a glossy black shoulder bag tucked under her arm. Finished with tinted sunglasses, the ensemble felt comfortable and chic—as the best airport outfits always do.
Personally, for a long haul via Heathrow, I’d still gravitate towards a more opaque Mary Jane. But Robbie was touching down in a warmer climate, which made the shoe choice feel much smarter. The mesh fabrication offers more protection than a sandal or flip-flop, while the buckle fastening ensures a secure fit—ideal for racking up steps as you weave through terminals and taxi ranks.
Perhaps mesh flats aren’t the impractical airport villain I once deemed them to be. If, like me, you’re newly persuaded, scroll on to discover the chicest mesh ballet flats to shop right now.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.