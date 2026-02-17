'90s Cuffed Jeans are So Back—This is the Shoe Pairing That Makes Them Look Best

Perched at the epicentre of the fashion world, Kate Moss remains one of the few who truly has a pulse on what’s next. With a literal front-row seat to the season’s defining moments, when she steps out in something new, you can almost guarantee it won’t be long before the rest of us follow. And when that “something” happens to be denim? Well, you know we're on to something special.
Spotted out for a stroll this week, Moss revisited a silhouette that transported me back to the off-duty looks she made iconic in the ’90s. Sidestepping classic straight-leg styles, she opted instead for a chic blue pair finished with a pronounced cuff at the hem.
There’s something about cuffed jeans that feels inherently effortless. The folded hem lends a relaxed, undone quality that calls to mind the easy, insouciant outfits that defined the decade. Having risen to fame during fashion’s most pared-back era, it’s little surprise that Moss still looks to the ’90s for inspiration.
Modernising the look, Kate anchored the retro denim with a pair of dark brown boots. As chocolate tones become the fashion crowd's new favourite neutral, this rich, polished hue feels distinctly fresh. With a long-line cut, Kate's boots and jeans combination created a fluid line that lent her look a notably polished finish,
A butter yellow jacket completed the ensemble, tapping into another colour trend quietly gaining momentum this season. Even inspired by the model's enuringly chic styling, read on to discover the best cuffed jeans to shop this season.
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Ankle Jeans
These also come in a deep shade of indigo.
Mother Denim
The Dodger Button Hover Cuff
In my opinion, Mother's jeans are some of the very best on the market.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
Style with heeled boots before wearing with sandals come the warmer months.
Whistles
Dark Denim Selvedge Turn Up Detail Jean
The high-rise cut ensures a comfortable fit.
Frame
The Cuffed Wide
The deep 4" cuff can be rolled down for extra length.
Mango
Balloon Jeans With Rolled-Up Hem
The voluminous silhouette lends these a relaxed, wearable energy.
Agolde
Fran Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Hush
Faith Turn Up Barrel Leg Jeans
With a slightly cropped design, these are perfect for spring-time styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.