Bella’s Latest Trouser-and-Shoe Combination Is Incredibly Chic, and Easy to Replicate

Before walking Prada 4 times, Bella arrived in Milan in an off-duty trouser and shoe combination that’s just as chic.

Bella Hadid wears back trousers with black almond-toe boots and suede jacket.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Before making her Prada runway debut earlier this week, Bella Hadid stepped out in Milan in an off-duty look that was arguably just as chic. As the coolest off-duty looks tend to do, Bella’s outfit began with well-chosen basics. She built her look around a pair of tailored cigarette trousers in an inky black hue. On her feet, she opted for black almond-toe boots—their clean silhouette echoing the sharp lines of the trousers—creating an unfussy and polished foundation that felt both practical and chic.

From there, she introduced a little contrast with a suede jacket in a soft tan shade, warming up the all-black base of her top, cardigan and tailored trousers. The interplay between rich suede and sharp tailoring added depth without disrupting the outfit’s minimal mood. Finished with dark sunglasses and a noticeable absence of excess accessories, her look was understated and chic.

A great pair of tailored straight-leg trousers paired with classic black boots is a combination that offers endless versatility. Inspired by Bella’s foolproof formula, scroll on to discover and shop the sleekest tailored trousers and black boots to recreate the look yourself.

Shop Black Cigarette Trousers and Black Boots:

