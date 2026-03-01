Bella’s Latest Trouser-and-Shoe Combination Is Incredibly Chic, and Easy to Replicate

Before making her Prada runway debut earlier this week, Bella Hadid stepped out in Milan in an off-duty look that was arguably just as chic. As the coolest off-duty looks tend to do, Bella’s outfit began with well-chosen basics. She built her look around a pair of tailored cigarette trousers in an inky black hue. On her feet, she opted for black almond-toe boots—their clean silhouette echoing the sharp lines of the trousers—creating an unfussy and polished foundation that felt both practical and chic.
From there, she introduced a little contrast with a suede jacket in a soft tan shade, warming up the all-black base of her top, cardigan and tailored trousers. The interplay between rich suede and sharp tailoring added depth without disrupting the outfit’s minimal mood. Finished with dark sunglasses and a noticeable absence of excess accessories, her look was understated and chic.
A great pair of tailored straight-leg trousers paired with classic black boots is a combination that offers endless versatility. Inspired by Bella’s foolproof formula, scroll on to discover and shop the sleekest tailored trousers and black boots to recreate the look yourself.
Shop Black Cigarette Trousers and Black Boots:
H&M
Cigarette Trousers
These come in sizes 4—28.
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in a rich shade of burgundy.
Mango
Mid-Rise Suit Trousers
Style with almond-toe boots or pair with mary janes.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Chelsea Block Heel Ankle Boots
The block heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
Reformation
Kumquat Pant
These fall just below the ankle for an elongated effect.
Sézane
Paulette Low Boots
These also come in five other shades.
net-a-porter
Garderob Recycled Grain De Poudre Straight-Leg Pants
The pressed creased add such an elevated edge.
Rouje
Doria Boots
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Sézane
Lisandro Pant
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black tailored trousers.
Toteme
The City Leather Ankle Boots
Sleek black ankle boots with never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.