My Friend Asked Me the Chicest Way to Wear Colour in 2026— These Are My Tips

At Who What Wear UK, it's our mission to ensure you are as in the know as possible, especially when it comes to the colour trends set to make a splash in the year ahead. Whilst an elevated capsule wardrobe will take you so far, infusing aptly placed shades into your rotation is, in my opinion, the easiest way to elevate and inject joy into any look. With pretty pastels, sharp chartreuse and even purple set to take centre stage this year, it's clear that more maximalist shades will make a big impact on style.
But on the spring/summer 2026 runways, colour-blocking proved to be a breakthrough comeback trend. In art, this technique dates back to the modernist period, yet it was Cubism (most famously Dutch painter Piet Mondrian’s Composition with Red, Blue and Yellow) which garnered the attention of the fashion world.
Immortalised in the now-iconic shift dress by Yves Saint Laurent in the '60s (which reappeared in 2002 during his career retrospective showcase), colour-blocking hasn't left the fashion scene since, and the ways we employ the styling technique have evolved over the years. Today, colour-blocking usually refers to combining two or more bold, vibrant colours to create a statement-making outfit without you having to utter a word.
From the moment the S/S 26 collections dropped, it was clear that designers were heading towards a spirited colour-blocking mood. If you’re a follower of industry changes, the season's "big reshuffle" won’t be news to you, but for those less familiar, take my word for it when I say it was one of the largest collective changes in fashion history, with 16 new creative directors beginning their tenure at some of the biggest names in luxury fashion (and even more in lesser-known houses). The reshuffle feels like a definitive full stop to the cultural shift. With fashion people crying out for bashful, untamed personality (we've seen this through opulent, elevated dressing up and indie sleaze-era layers) after an era of beige-toned neutrals and "quiet luxury", colour-blocking feels like the next natural progression.
From fanciful fringed florals at Blazy's debut and sequel at Chanel (the latter of which was offset with a meticulous striped shirt) to Pierpaolo Piccioli's Balenciaga debut, where the brand's signature neutrals were replaced with vibrant shades of violet, scarlet and emerald. Naturally, when Pantone announced ‘Cloud Dancer’ (a soft, airy white) as colour of the year, it felt like a stark contradiction; however, with it layered throughout its seems designers are focusing on wearability when composing their collections. The more I delved, the more I discovered that neutrals were being used to offset more unconventional, perhaps harder to wear shades, like lilac, orange or crimson red.
Whilst many maximalists amongst us might find embracing bolder shades quite easy, for others that are more classic dressers, colour-blocking can feel out of your comfort zone. As such, I’ve researched the runways and liaised with my colleagues, and have collated 7 fail-safe tips that make this trend accessible, easy and effortless.
7 Colour-Blocking Trends to Re-Create in 2026
1. Offset With Neutrals
Style Notes: Let's start nice and easy, shall we? If in doubt, keep it simple. At Piccioli's debut, the colour blocking was subtle yet impactful. By pairing a loose pale pink tee with a red fringed skirt and on-trend wedged flip-flop, it's a look which draws the eye without feeling overtly busy and realistically couldn't be easier to recreate. Simply take two pieces from the same colour palette and ensure the last is bolder to create a strong look.
Shop the Colour:
2. Consider Shades That Compliment
Style Notes: A fail-safe way to achieve a cohesive look is by using opposing shades on the colour wheel. If you're unfamiliar with colour theory, this may feel strange, but pairing two opposing colours can easily create something visually intriguing yet balanced. Erdem's S/S 26 collection exemplified this with the marrying of pink and green, which are complementary shades on the colour wheel.
Shop the Colour:
3. Business on Top
Style Notes: Whilst Blazy's fringed scarlet maxi skirts won't be for everyone, the colour-blocking at play here is a masterclass in high-low styling. By pairing a staple blue-and-white-striped shirt with a gregarious maxi skirt, you can easily create a playful and powerful look that balances charm, personality and sophistication.
A two-piece will always be a fail-safe way to look elevated, in my opinion.
4. Contrast Accessories
Style Notes:Prada is always one to watch, and this chartreuse dress looks undeniably more interesting when offset with lilac elbow-length gloves. Sure, the bright dress would stand well alone, but when colour is layered in through the addition of a well-placed accessory, the look says even more about your personal style.
Shop the Colour:
6. Strike a Balance
Style Notes: With bold, primary colours on their way back with a vengeance, why not balance out your look with a matching shoe? Leaning into the (more than a) pop of red styling technique, coupled with very chic dopamine dressing, Xu Zhi balances this sweeping ruffled maxi with a pair of Hunter wellies in the same shade. Finished with a simple white vest and loose jeans, it creates a high-low feel throughout the look.