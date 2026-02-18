I'm a 5'3" Fashion Editor—These Are the Best Tops to Pair With Baggy Jeans

Standing at 5'3" comes with its fair share of fashion pros and cons. With short legs, miniskirts rarely read scandalous on me, and every so often, I can get away with buying from the kids' section. One challenge? Navigating oversize trends on my small frame. Styling baggy jeans, in particular, has long left me stumped. However, I've learned a valuable fashion lesson over the years: Your top can make or break your slouchy-denim look.
Put simply, it all comes down to proportions. Pairing baggy jeans with an equally oversized top can overwhelm a petite frame—though that's not to say the combination is off-limits if that's the vibe you're after. My rule of thumb: Balance out your silhouettes. If you're 5'3" or under, a fitted tank makes the perfect counterpoint to slouchy denim, and the same could be said about a sweater vest.
And this is just scratching the surface. Keep scrolling for six tops a petite fashion editor swears by with baggy jeans.
Cropped Hoodies
If there's one thing fashion month street style has taught me over the past few years, it's that athleisure can feel just as elevated as any wardrobe staple. One idea: Give your cropped hoodie the cool-girl treatment with a pair of baggy jeans. The keyword here is cropped, as the midriff-baring top offsets the volume below.
Shop Cropped Hoodies
Athleta
Forever Fleece Crop Full Zip
Zara
Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
Aritzia
Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Boxy Zip Hoodie
Everlane
Luxe Fleece Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
Kotn
Cozy Zip Hoodie
V-Neck Tees
I never thought I'd abandon my crewneck tees in favor of V-neck styles, but the fashion set has officially swayed me. Recently, I've been loving fitted V-neck T-shirts with slouchy jeans for a look that reads equal parts relaxed and refined. Add a pair of ballet flats into the mix, and the ensemble is primed for almost any occasion.
Shop V-Neck Tees
Leset
Laura V Neck Tee
Bdg
V-Neck Short Sleeve Spill the Tee
Gap
Modern V-Neck T-Shirt
Sézane
Malcolm T-Shirt
Reiss
Luna V Neck Tee
Button-Downs
Yes, I know—I just cautioned against oversize tops with baggy jeans. However, I'd argue button-downs are the exception here. A half-tuck creates instant structure, and a fitted silhouette brings polish to the bottoms. Either way, it's a foolproof outfit formula for casual weekend activities. Just toss on a leather jacket for some edge.