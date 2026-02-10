Better Than White T-Shirts and Crewneck Sweaters—These Are the Biggest Top Trends to Know For 2026

We've already discussed the big picture trends for 2026 and the shifts we'll be seeing within fashion in the coming year. Our predictions include the continued rise of bourgeois style, clashing colors, a welcome dose of joy and optimism, and, of course, an overall sense of newness with the arrival of many creative directors' debut designs in stores. Getting more granular, though, we're also analyzing some of the more nuanced fashion trends for 2026. Here, I'm looking specifically at tops.
On the runways, designers presented a range of styles, such the quarter-zip knits that sparked conversations in the opening look for Matthieu Blazy's first Chanel Métiers d'Art show. We've also been tracking the increased popularity of preppy polos as well as turtlenecks for directional layering. Of course, a 2026 wardrobe wouldn't be complete without the addition of some joyful color, and we're seeing that carry through as well. Ahead, see the five biggest top trends for 2026, including the editor-approved styles to shop now.
Quarter Knits
Quarter knits are poised to be the top trend of 2026. Whether in zipped or polo versions, they are the easy wardrobe staple that has also been embraced in a high fashion setting. Designers including Chanel, Dior, and Ralph Lauren have all embraced them on the runway, proving that they are a key item to add to your 2026 wardrobe.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Collar Fleece Pullover
Varley
Hawley Sweatshirt
Poplin Shirting
At Loewe, crisp poplin shirts were a focal point of multiple looks on the runway, layered in different colors and styles that were too many to count. At Chanel, Blazy worked with the iconic French shirtmaker, Charvet, to bring its craftsmanship and expertise to collared shirts on the Chanel runway—the Chanel-embroidered styles will no doubt be an It item when they arrive this spring.
TOTEME
Wide Sleeve Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
ZARA
Poplin Shirt
Preppy Polos
Preppy fashion was named one of the biggest trends of 2025 as the aesthetic has made a major comeback. Rather than a fleeting moment in style, prep is getting dialed up even more for 2026. We'll see that take shape with the influx of polo tops, which were spotted on the runways at brands such as Prada and Celine.
CELINE
Polo Shirt
RENGGLI
Silk Cashmere Boxy Long Sleeve Polo
Turtlenecks
Want to inject some interest and directional styling into your look? Simply layer a turtleneck underneath your outfit. Whether beneath a motorcycle jacket or under a knit polo, adding a turtleneck adds dimension and depth to pieces that might look more minimal without it.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Pima Cotton Blend Turtleneck Sweater
Favorite Daughter
Amelia Rib Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
Pops of Color
Color will take over in 2026. We expect to see this everywhere, but a great way to test it out is by swapping in a top in a punchy shade like cherry red or bubblegum pink rather than something neutral.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.