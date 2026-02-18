I Can't Stop Screenshotting Madison Beer's Hair and Makeup—Every BTS Detail From Our Cover Shoot

Maybe it's because I'm an absolute fiend for a jaw-dropping makeup vibe or maybe it's because it's February—which, to me, feels synonymous with a deeply romantic beauty aesthetic—but after a few quick clicks through our February cover shoot with Madison Beer, I was positively smitten. From the angelic glow of the songstress's complexion to her impossibly shiny strands, I instantly needed every detail of her glam team's inspiration and process.
"We were going for 'elevated natural beauty' with a touch of modern softness," Beer's longtime makeup artist Cherish Brooke Hill tells me. "We wanted Madison to feel timeless, effortless, and luminous—the overall look was refined and understated and designed to spotlight glowing skin, softly sculpted features, diffused eyes, and balanced, natural-looking definition." The goal: for Beer to look and feel like the most radiant version of herself.
I don't know that I've ever taken so many screenshots of a cover star's makeup (I mean, that gleam!), so I couldn't wait to get every last detail from Hill. Not surprisingly, she says her process always starts first and foremost with quality skin prep. "For Madison, I focus on creating a hydrated, balanced canvas so the makeup feels like an extension of her natural complexion. I like to start with a gentle exfoliation followed by deeply moisturizing facial massage to bring life into the skin."
To perfect Beer's base, Hill prefers to work in thin, strategic layers using Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation ($52), which keeps the skin looking fresh. She then layers lightweight cream blushes and bronzers to add warmth and dimension to the singer's complexion before finishing with a small dose of targeted concealer and a minimal set to maintain glow and breathability. Starting with cream textures before refining with just a touch of powder ensures longevity and is a signature technique Hill uses to balance the skin's undertones while keeping the finish "alive."
"I love enhancing Madison's skin and bone structure—it's all about sculpting and creating soft, absolutely radiant skin. I also love to emphasize her eyes while keeping them effortless and softly defined."
"Madison has amazing hair," her hairstylist Mel Dominguez tells me right off the bat when I shift the conversation to the star's enviable strands. "We don’t need much to create her signature shiny and bouncy blowout." She cites Unite's editor-loved 7Seconds Detangler ($43), Rōz's Root Lift Spray ($42), and Verb's Ghost Oil ($22) as the ultimate trifecta if you're after Beer's glossy and voluminous look.
When I ask Dominguez to share more of her haircare favorites, she recommends a slew of must-have formulas from brands like K18, IGK, and L'Oréal Paris. "K18's Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask ($75) is a forever go-to—it’s not too heavy, and everyone can use it," she notes. "IGK's Good Behavior Smoothing Spray ($38) is a great heat protectant, combats frizz… and everyone can use a fabulous hair spray. L'Oréal's Elnett Unscented Hairspray ($13) is iconic for a reason! It has amazing hold but is light enough to never weigh the hair down."
To keep Beer's look as natural and ethereal as possible, Dominguez says the goal was to keep her strands loose, flowing, and visually cohesive with the movement of the clothing and the outdoor elements of the shoot. "I’ve worked alongside Cherish and Madison for almost six years now," she shares. "We work so well together as a team and take inspiration from each other's ideas when it comes to glam." Hill agrees that collaboration was key. "We aligned early on in the process regarding the tone, texture, and mood of the shoot to keep everything unified. Everyone on the team came together to ensure every element supported Madison and the overall story."
As we part, Hill mentions that working with Beer is always a beautiful collaboration. "She brings a natural elegance that can make even a subtle, natural-looking glam moment feel so intentional and powerful. Enhancing her individuality and confidence is paramount."
