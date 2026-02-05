Color Could Not Be More Back—This Is How to Wear the Next Big Trend In Fashion

Minimalism has been a dominant force in the era of quiet luxury and the style that followed after the aesthetic peaked in 2023. Fashion shifted into pared-back pieces. Color faded away, replaced by neutral shades such as black, white, camel, cream, and charcoal. While these foundational neutrals will always be the backbone of a wardrobe, the complete takeover of neutrals is set to change in 2026, and color could not be more back.
On the spring/summer 2026 runways, color was back in full swing in a high-impact way that was impossible to ignore. Specifically, we saw a clashing color trend emerge as designers paired unlikely shades together. On one level, the color pairings don’t make sense together and intentionally clash, but they also work together in unexpected and fresh ways that will have the fashion set rethinking how to incorporate color into their looks this year. Ahead, more on the clashing color trend that is set to take over.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.