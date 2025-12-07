Not Flats, Not Boots, Parisians Are Wearing This Elegant Shoe Trend On Repeat Right Now

With trousers, skirts and dresses—this is the shoe trend French women are wearing every day.

Collage of influencers wearing pointed-toe slingback heels.
(Image credit: @annelauremais, @sylviemus_, @vikilefevre)
When I'm stuck for styling inspiration, my first port of call is always the French. With a natural knack for making their everyday outfits feel more elevated than the rest, I like to touch base with the hero items circulating the French fashion set's wardrobe come the turn of the season, to see if I can bolster my own rotation with any outfit-enhancing buys. This time around I've been paying special attention to the shoes they're using to enhance their styling, and I've come across a particularly chic silhouette that seems to run through the very chicest French women's wardrobes.

Skirting trainers and side-stepping chunky boots, the Parisian style set is stepping out in pointed-toe slingbacks on repeat right now—an ideal midpoint between the ease of flats and the formality of full-height court shoes.

Influencer @sylviemus_ wears a black v-neck dress with black pointed-toe slingbacks and a white scarf.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Why is it that so many French women are wearing them right now? For starters, the elongated pointed toe sharpens any outfit, lending a polished, intentional energy without requiring a full head-to-toe overhaul. Whether paired with relaxed denim, tailored trousers, floaty skirts, or sleek evening dresses, the silhouette has a transformative quality that always elevates.

Influencer @vikilefevre wears trousers with black pointed-toe slingbacks and a denim jacket.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Then there’s the slingback strap—whereas a classic pump can skew a little prim, the slingback reads modern and unfussy. It offers subtle support without compromising on sophistication and adds enough interest to make an otherwise minimal outfit feel styled. It’s exactly the kind of quietly clever detail the French rely on to keep their looks feeling effortless rather than overworked.

Influencer @juliesfi wears black pointed-toe slingbacks with shorts and a jumper.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Another reason Parisians are gravitating toward the style is its sheer versatility. Think of them as the perfect “in-between” shoe: elevated enough for dinners and events, yet unfussy and considered enough for daytime occasions.

Influencer @vikilefevre wears blue tights with black pointed-toe slingbacks and a leopard print coat.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

As the new season unfolds, expect to see even more variations emerging—from glossy patent finishes and demure kitten heels.

Ready to tap into the trend? Explore our edit of the best pointed-toe slingbacks to shop now.

Shop Pointed-Toe Slingbacks:

