Not Flats, Not Boots, Parisians Are Wearing This Elegant Shoe Trend On Repeat Right Now

When I'm stuck for styling inspiration, my first port of call is always the French. With a natural knack for making their everyday outfits feel more elevated than the rest, I like to touch base with the hero items circulating the French fashion set's wardrobe come the turn of the season, to see if I can bolster my own rotation with any outfit-enhancing buys. This time around I've been paying special attention to the shoes they're using to enhance their styling, and I've come across a particularly chic silhouette that seems to run through the very chicest French women's wardrobes.
Skirting trainers and side-stepping chunky boots, the Parisian style set is stepping out in pointed-toe slingbacks on repeat right now—an ideal midpoint between the ease of flats and the formality of full-height court shoes.
Why is it that so many French women are wearing them right now? For starters, the elongated pointed toe sharpens any outfit, lending a polished, intentional energy without requiring a full head-to-toe overhaul. Whether paired with relaxed denim, tailored trousers, floaty skirts, or sleek evening dresses, the silhouette has a transformative quality that always elevates.
Then there’s the slingback strap—whereas a classic pump can skew a little prim, the slingback reads modern and unfussy. It offers subtle support without compromising on sophistication and adds enough interest to make an otherwise minimal outfit feel styled. It’s exactly the kind of quietly clever detail the French rely on to keep their looks feeling effortless rather than overworked.
Another reason Parisians are gravitating toward the style is its sheer versatility. Think of them as the perfect “in-between” shoe: elevated enough for dinners and events, yet unfussy and considered enough for daytime occasions.
As the new season unfolds, expect to see even more variations emerging—from glossy patent finishes and demure kitten heels.
Ready to tap into the trend? Explore our edit of the best pointed-toe slingbacks to shop now.
Shop Pointed-Toe Slingbacks:
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks
While I love these in the sleek black, they also come in red and gold.
Whistles
Black Cecily Slingback Heel
The cross-strap detail ensures a comfortable fit.
Saint Laurent
Amalia Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent's extreme pointed-toe shoes are a fashion person's new-season favourite.
Reformation
Noreen Slingback Pump
Style tailored trousers or pair with a sleek pencil skirt.
Calvin Klein
Soft Leather Slingback Pumps
The kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
Tom Ford
Satin Slingback Pumps
The satin shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Sézane
Serena High Heels
These also come in a glossy shade of black.
Arket
Slingback Leather Pumps
Shop these while they're on sale.
Mango
Leather Sling Back Pointed Heel
The high-vamp finish lends these a sophisticated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.