As we enter the final weeks of summer, I’ve been honing in on some colour trends that feel seasonally appropriate for these remaining weeks, but that can also carry me chicly into early autumn’s cooler climes. Last year, cherry red dominated wardrobes, rippling long past its initial splash, but this time around, I’m craving something a little softer, a little more grounded, and I’m finding myself drawn to all shades of dill green.
Falling somewhere between a deep lime and forest, dill green is a nuanced shade that feels chicer than both. Lively, but not overly loud, it imbues an outfit with a dose of energy, while maintaining an understated elegance that sees it work well with a curated capsule wardrobe.
Not the only one craving some greens, dill green was an elegant motif across the autumn/winter 25 runways, appearing in collections at Saint Laurent, Hermès and Tom Ford, where it was paired with rich plums, inky blacks and a kaleidoscope of tonal greens.
Model wears the dill green colour trend on the Saint Laurent autumn/winter 2025 runway.
The real beauty of dill green lies in its versatility. It looks striking against crisp whites and blacks, but it also plays well with punchier summer shades like blush pink or lemon yellow. As we move towards the cooler months, style it alongside chocolate brown, heather grey, or deep burgundy for an autumn-ready palette that feels modern and fresh.
More than just a hunch, dill green is cropping up across the high street, too. From Mango’s fluid tailoring to H&M’s relaxed blouses and Reformation’s charming dresses, this subtle shade is having a major moment.
Unexpected yet undeniably stylish, dill green is the colour trend you’ll be glad you embraced early. Keep scrolling to discover the pieces I’m loving in this soon-to-be-everywhere shade.
Shop the Dill Green Colour Trend:
Mango
Satin Blouse With Asymmetrical Neck
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
H&M
Draped Vest Top
Style with denim or pair this with a swishy cotton skirt.
Reformation
Belma Linen Dress
The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish.
Róhe
Mandarin Jacket
Shop the specific jacket Monikh loves.
Topshop
Dakota Court Kitten Heel Shoe
While I love these in the vibrant dill green, they also come in jet black.
Arch4
Stanley Cropped Cashmere Cardigan
Layer this over a white tee or style on its own.
ASOS
Crinkle Shirred Bodice One-Shoulder Dress
Style these with flat sandals or dress it up with a sleek kitten heel.
Prada
Satin Mules
Prada's satin mules are a fashion person's favourites.
Topshop
Tailored Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
Style with a tonal tee or wear with a classic white shirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.