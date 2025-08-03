Butter Yellow Isn’t Out, But This Alternative Colour Will Be a Big Autumn Trend

From summer to autumn and well beyond, this elegant colour trend is going to be next season's most important hue.

Influencers @oliviamarcus, @lucywilliams02, @monikh wear dill green.
(Image credit: @oliviamarcus, @lucywilliams02, @monikh)
As we enter the final weeks of summer, I’ve been honing in on some colour trends that feel seasonally appropriate for these remaining weeks, but that can also carry me chicly into early autumn’s cooler climes. Last year, cherry red dominated wardrobes, rippling long past its initial splash, but this time around, I’m craving something a little softer, a little more grounded, and I’m finding myself drawn to all shades of dill green.

Influencer @lucywilliams02 wears a dill green dress with a wicker bag.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Falling somewhere between a deep lime and forest, dill green is a nuanced shade that feels chicer than both. Lively, but not overly loud, it imbues an outfit with a dose of energy, while maintaining an understated elegance that sees it work well with a curated capsule wardrobe.

Influencer @monikh wears a dill green jacket with white trousers, a white peplum top and a wicker woven bag.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Not the only one craving some greens, dill green was an elegant motif across the autumn/winter 25 runways, appearing in collections at Saint Laurent, Hermès and Tom Ford, where it was paired with rich plums, inky blacks and a kaleidoscope of tonal greens.

Model wears the dill green colour trend on the Saint Laurent autumn/winter 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears the dill green colour trend on the Saint Laurent autumn/winter 2025 runway.

The real beauty of dill green lies in its versatility. It looks striking against crisp whites and blacks, but it also plays well with punchier summer shades like blush pink or lemon yellow. As we move towards the cooler months, style it alongside chocolate brown, heather grey, or deep burgundy for an autumn-ready palette that feels modern and fresh.

Alexa Chung styled a dill green Prada handbag with a black lace dress and gold Miu Miu belt.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

More than just a hunch, dill green is cropping up across the high street, too. From Mango’s fluid tailoring to H&M’s relaxed blouses and Reformation’s charming dresses, this subtle shade is having a major moment.

Influencer @oliviamarcus wears a dill green cardigan with a darker green pleated skirt, black sunglasses and glossy black leather loafers.

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Unexpected yet undeniably stylish, dill green is the colour trend you’ll be glad you embraced early. Keep scrolling to discover the pieces I’m loving in this soon-to-be-everywhere shade.

